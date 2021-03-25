GROVE CITY – For Grove City-area nursing homes and personal care facilities dealing with COVID-19, things seems to be heading in the right direction.
“We’re doing really well here,” said Terri Gabany, nursing home administrator at Grove Manor.
Grove Manor offers nursing, rehabilitation and personal care services in Grove City and has about 60 residents and about 100 employees.
They haven’t had any COVID-19 cases since December, and they were excited to secure vaccines for staff and residents.
“We gave candy bars out,” Gabany said of the vaccine clinics.
The chocolate bars have a label that reads, “Thank you for being on our team! Hope is on its way in 2021!”
Indoor visitation for all residents has resumed; visitors have to make an appointment, Gabany said.
Previously, visitation was permitted for compassionate care only. Other visitors communicated through video chats and window visits, using an intercom, said Gabany and Jeff Black, chief business officer and corporate compliance officer at Grove Manor.
There have been 13 resident deaths related to COVID-19, most recently in October. Those residents were honored at Christmastime with a “tree of hope.”
“That was something pretty special,” Gabany said.
The families of those residents were in favor of the tree, and it’s that kind of support that is so important, Gabany and Black said.
Community members have been offering prayers and dropping off activity kits, food and water, which makes a big difference.
Quality Life Services, which is based in Butler and has 10 facilities, has no current cases at its Grove City and East Lackawannock Township locations, according to results posted March 15 on its website.
There was an outbreak in the personal care unit in the township, which also reported six resident deaths since the pandemic started, said Mary Susan Yurek, chief quality officer.
No new admissions were accepted during the outbreak.
“From an operational standpoint, that’s a challenge,” Yurek said.
These individuals are among the community’s most frail and vulnerable, so QLS is asking everyone to please help mitigate the spread of the virus.
That includes getting the vaccine if you are able and eligible, Yurek said, adding that residents and staff are being vaccinated.
Visitation resumed on March 22, and QLS is once again accepting more applications for Don’t Stop Dreamin’, a charity program that the company oversees.
Residents can apply for “wishes,” which have included a new television or laptop, a special dinner, hot air balloon ride, honorary high school and college diplomas, concerts, sporting events, and more.
Orchard Manor, a skilled nursing and personal care home in Grove City, has reported a slow-down in COVID-19 cases.
Two residents tested positive in mid-February, at about time that the home resumed visitation for all residents, said Amber Morian-Gowetski, administrator at Orchard Manor.
Visitation, except for compassionate care and end-of-life visits, is on hold until March 29 if there are no more positive cases among staff and residents.
Compassionate-care visitors are screened upon entry. That includes a rapid COVID-19 test to confirm they’re negative. Orchard Manor covers the cost of the test.
“I really do think it has helped the residents,” Morian-Gowestski said of those visits.
Other residents are able to talk to loved ones through Zoom video chats, or they can say “hello” with a window visit.
There was an outbreak of the virus over Christmas. At that time, new admissions were halted. There have been 21 resident deaths related to COVID-19 since Orchard Manor first started tracking virus data.
So things have been challenging, but the staff has been amazing, she said.
“I’m just really proud of our team here at Orchard Manor,” Morian-Gowetski said.
Residents and staff have received COVID-19 vaccines through CVS, which has given everyone a positive boost, she said, adding that there have been no major side effects reported.
She believes that the decrease in positive cases is a result of the vaccine.
Orchard Manor’s contracted pharmacy, Diamond Pharmacy, will be offering additional COVID-19 vaccine clinics in-house for new residents and staff.
Having most of the residents and staff vaccinated also means that some residents can have closer contact during visitation as long as they wear a face mask and perform hand hygiene before and after the visit, Morian-Gowetski said.
Small group activities with the appropriate precautions are being organized, and community members continue to send cards and ask how they can help.
That along with signs of spring have given Grove Manor a renewed hope that all will be OK.
“Even though things may still be different, they are getting better,” she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.