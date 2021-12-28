MERCER – Mercer County Commissioner Scott Boyd assured residents at the latest commissioners’ meeting that there’s hope for people in rural areas waiting for wireless broadband internet access.
Boyd said he supports efforts to improve access to high-speed internet in underserved communities through the creation of the Pennsylvania Broadband Development Authority.
“There’s a real opportunity here to have a coordinated effort to expand broadband across the state,” Boyd said. “Of course we’ll be working very hard to make sure Mercer County is a large player in getting that accomplished.”
Gov. Tom Wolf signed a law earlier this month that will establish a single point of contact for federal broadband funding, with safeguards to ensure that only legitimate contractors are chosen. It would also provide oversight by the auditor general.
The state is expected to receive at least $100 million at first, with the potential to obtain more after the authority develops a statewide plan for broadband expansion.
Broadband service — long a concern among state legislators, particularly those from rural areas where coverage can be inconsistent — gained urgency in the past two years as pandemic restrictions forced people to work and attend classes from their homes.
“I know how vital broadband is to everyone in Pennsylvania, and especially to our rural schools, hospitals, farmers, and businesses in northwestern Pennsylvania,” Boyd said. “So this vote is great news for our region.”
In January, commissioners approved a grant of $650,000 to No Limits Broadband LLC of Stoneboro for tower leases, licensing, engineering analysis, and electrical installation to make monthly internet access available to subscribers in unserved or underserved areas between Sandy Lake and Greenville.
Commissioners designated COVID funds to buy equipment for the project, and No Limits Broadband is responsible for providing service.
“So far I’ve been told there’s been 150 homes and businesses signed up under the two companies,” Boyd said. “And there’s room for more expansion.”
