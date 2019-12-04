 

The 2019-20 high school winter sports season kicks off this coming weekend in gala fashion with numerous tournaments involving boys and girls basketball as well as wrestling teams.

Following is a look at the schedule:

Friday

BOYS BASKETBALL TOURNEYS

Grove City Kiser Classic

Ft. LeBoeuf vs. Clar.-Limestone, 5:30

Grove City vs. Reynolds, 8:30

Lakeview Tipoff Classic

George Junior Republic vs. Girard, 7

Lakeview vs. Greenville, 8:30

New Castle Tipoff

Sharon vs. Central Valley, 6:30

New Castle vs. Westinghouse, 8

Fairview Tipoff

West Middlesex vs. Erie High, 7

Fairview vs. Harbor Creek, 8:30

Laurel Tipoff

Mercer vs. Riverside, 6

Wilmington vs. Laurel, 8

Union-Rimersburg Tipoff Classic

Maplewood vs. Moniteau, 4:30

Commodore Perry vs. Union, 7:30

Sheffield Sports Boosters Tipoff 

Jamestown vs. Port Allegany, 5:30

Sheffield vs. North Clarion, 8:30

Redbank Valley Tipoff

Slippery Rock vs. West Shamokin, 6

Redbank Valley vs. Youngsville, 7:30

Non-Tourney

Farrell at Boardman

GIRLS BASKETBALL TOURNEYS

Sharon Rick Fragle Tipoff

Hickory vs. Sharpsville, 6

Sharon vs. New Castle-Union, 7:30

W. Middlesex Kiwanis Tipoff Classic

Farrell vs. Cambridge Springs, 6

West Middlesex vs. Oil City, 7:30

Grove City Kiser Classic

Greenville vs. Fairview, 4

Grove City vs. Cochranton, 7

Slippery Rock Tipoff

Mars vs. Hempfield, 6

Slippery Rock vs. Keystone, 7:30

Union-Rimersburg Tipoff Classic

Reynolds vs. Ridgway, 3

Commodore Perry vs. Union, 6

Rocky Grove Roy Sanner

Memorial Tipoff 

Ft. LeBoeuf vs. Cranberry, 4

Lakeview vs. Rocky Grove, 7

Sheffield Sports Boosters Tipoff 

Mercer vs. Youngsville, 4

Sheffield vs. Port Allegany, 7

Non-Tourney: Karns City at Wilmington

WRESTLING TOURNEYS

Hickory “HIT” Invitational

Grove City at Char-Houston

Saturday

BOYS BASKETBALL TOURNEYS

Grove City Kiser Classic

Reynolds vs. Clarion-Limestone, 2:30

Grove City vs. Fort LeBoeuf, 5:30

Lakeview Tipoff Classic

Greenville vs. Girard, 6

Lakeview vs. George Junior, 7:30

New Castle Tipoff Tourney

Central Valley vs. Westinghouse, 3:30

Sharon vs. New Castle, 7:30

Fairview Tipoff Tourney

6 p.m. Consolation; 7:30 p.m. Championship

Laurel Tipoff

Wilmington v. Riverside, 6

Mercer v. Laurel, 8

Union-Rimersburg Tipoff Classic

Commodore Perry vs. Moniteau, noon

Maplewood vs. Union, 4

Sheffield Sports Boosters Tipoff

Consolation; 4:30 p.m. Championship, 7:30

Redbank Valley Tipoff

Consolation, 6; Championship, 7:30

Non-Tourney

Hickory at Lincoln Park

Sharpsville at Quaker Valley

GIRLS BASKETBALL TOURNEYS

Sharon Rick Fragle Tipoff

Consolation, 6; Championship, 7:30

W. Middlesex Kiwanis Tipoff Classic

Farrell vs. Oil City, 6

W. Middlesex vs. Camb. Springs, 7:30

Grove City Kiser Classic

Consolation, 1; Championship, 4

Slippery Rock Tipoff

Consolation, 4; Championship, 5:30

Union-Rimersburg Tipoff Classic

Commodore Perry vs. Ridgway, 2

Reynolds vs. Union, 6 

Rocky Grove Roy Sanner

Memorial Tipoff

Consolation, 1; Championship, 4

Sheffield Sports Boosters

Tipoff Tourney

Consolation, 3; Championship, 6

Non-Tourney

Brookfield at Campbell Memorial, 1:30

WRESTLING TOURNEYS

Hickory “HIT” Invitational

Greenville Sheetz Classic

Reynolds at McDowell (dual match)

Grove City at Char-Houston

SWIMMING INVITATIONAL

Slippery Rock at Hilltopper, 9 a.m., SPIRE Institute, Geneva, Ohio

 

Sunday

BOYS BASKETBALL

Kennedy Catholic vs. Nichols School (Buffalo), at Kiski High, 1

Tags

Recommended for you