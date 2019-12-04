The 2019-20 high school winter sports season kicks off this coming weekend in gala fashion with numerous tournaments involving boys and girls basketball as well as wrestling teams.
Following is a look at the schedule:
Friday
BOYS BASKETBALL TOURNEYS
Grove City Kiser Classic
Ft. LeBoeuf vs. Clar.-Limestone, 5:30
Grove City vs. Reynolds, 8:30
Lakeview Tipoff Classic
George Junior Republic vs. Girard, 7
Lakeview vs. Greenville, 8:30
New Castle Tipoff
Sharon vs. Central Valley, 6:30
New Castle vs. Westinghouse, 8
Fairview Tipoff
West Middlesex vs. Erie High, 7
Fairview vs. Harbor Creek, 8:30
Laurel Tipoff
Mercer vs. Riverside, 6
Wilmington vs. Laurel, 8
Union-Rimersburg Tipoff Classic
Maplewood vs. Moniteau, 4:30
Commodore Perry vs. Union, 7:30
Sheffield Sports Boosters Tipoff
Jamestown vs. Port Allegany, 5:30
Sheffield vs. North Clarion, 8:30
Redbank Valley Tipoff
Slippery Rock vs. West Shamokin, 6
Redbank Valley vs. Youngsville, 7:30
Non-Tourney
Farrell at Boardman
GIRLS BASKETBALL TOURNEYS
Sharon Rick Fragle Tipoff
Hickory vs. Sharpsville, 6
Sharon vs. New Castle-Union, 7:30
W. Middlesex Kiwanis Tipoff Classic
Farrell vs. Cambridge Springs, 6
West Middlesex vs. Oil City, 7:30
Grove City Kiser Classic
Greenville vs. Fairview, 4
Grove City vs. Cochranton, 7
Slippery Rock Tipoff
Mars vs. Hempfield, 6
Slippery Rock vs. Keystone, 7:30
Union-Rimersburg Tipoff Classic
Reynolds vs. Ridgway, 3
Commodore Perry vs. Union, 6
Rocky Grove Roy Sanner
Memorial Tipoff
Ft. LeBoeuf vs. Cranberry, 4
Lakeview vs. Rocky Grove, 7
Sheffield Sports Boosters Tipoff
Mercer vs. Youngsville, 4
Sheffield vs. Port Allegany, 7
Non-Tourney: Karns City at Wilmington
WRESTLING TOURNEYS
Hickory “HIT” Invitational
Grove City at Char-Houston
Saturday
BOYS BASKETBALL TOURNEYS
Grove City Kiser Classic
Reynolds vs. Clarion-Limestone, 2:30
Grove City vs. Fort LeBoeuf, 5:30
Lakeview Tipoff Classic
Greenville vs. Girard, 6
Lakeview vs. George Junior, 7:30
New Castle Tipoff Tourney
Central Valley vs. Westinghouse, 3:30
Sharon vs. New Castle, 7:30
Fairview Tipoff Tourney
6 p.m. Consolation; 7:30 p.m. Championship
Laurel Tipoff
Wilmington v. Riverside, 6
Mercer v. Laurel, 8
Union-Rimersburg Tipoff Classic
Commodore Perry vs. Moniteau, noon
Maplewood vs. Union, 4
Sheffield Sports Boosters Tipoff
Consolation; 4:30 p.m. Championship, 7:30
Redbank Valley Tipoff
Consolation, 6; Championship, 7:30
Non-Tourney
Hickory at Lincoln Park
Sharpsville at Quaker Valley
GIRLS BASKETBALL TOURNEYS
Sharon Rick Fragle Tipoff
Consolation, 6; Championship, 7:30
W. Middlesex Kiwanis Tipoff Classic
Farrell vs. Oil City, 6
W. Middlesex vs. Camb. Springs, 7:30
Grove City Kiser Classic
Consolation, 1; Championship, 4
Slippery Rock Tipoff
Consolation, 4; Championship, 5:30
Union-Rimersburg Tipoff Classic
Commodore Perry vs. Ridgway, 2
Reynolds vs. Union, 6
Rocky Grove Roy Sanner
Memorial Tipoff
Consolation, 1; Championship, 4
Sheffield Sports Boosters
Tipoff Tourney
Consolation, 3; Championship, 6
Non-Tourney
Brookfield at Campbell Memorial, 1:30
WRESTLING TOURNEYS
Hickory “HIT” Invitational
Greenville Sheetz Classic
Reynolds at McDowell (dual match)
Grove City at Char-Houston
SWIMMING INVITATIONAL
Slippery Rock at Hilltopper, 9 a.m., SPIRE Institute, Geneva, Ohio
Sunday
BOYS BASKETBALL
Kennedy Catholic vs. Nichols School (Buffalo), at Kiski High, 1
