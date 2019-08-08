HOW BIG WERE THE recent baseball trades? It will be difficult to tell for a few weeks until we see how the transplanted stars settle in with new teams.
The Indians are one of the clubs that appeared to have made a solid deal, picking up power hitters Yasiel Puig and Franmil Reyes while shipping out Trevor Bauer.
Bauer – as recently displayed by his throwing a ball from the pitcher’s mound over the centerfield fence when taken out of a game – can be a bit troublesome at times. However, he is a pretty good pitcher and one of Cleveland’s best the last few seasons.
But with Corey Kluber and Carlos Carrasco expected to be off the disabled list soon, the Tribe has a lot of pitching talent considering the elevation of some young standouts from the minor leagues.
And the lack of run-scoring has been a problem at times for the Indians.
However, they got rid of one temperamental player (Bauer) for another (Puig). Hopefully the change of uniforms will help both players.
The oddsmakers at one internet site feel that Cleveland’s chances of playoff success improved after the trades. While the odds of the Astros and Yankees of making the playoffs are really strong (1/100), Cleveland is 1/4 while the Twins are just ahead at 1/6.
However, the Indians odds of winning the World Series are 16/1 and ahead of the Twins, 18-1. Dodgers are the top pick at 4/1.
By the way, the odds of the Pirates winning the World Series are 550/1, slightly better than the Padres (600/1).
In other words, if you bet a buck on the Pirates you can win $550. Actually you would just lose a buck because my rating system has Pittsburgh ranked at NO CHANCE!
• The banter has already started between Pittsburgh and Cleveland fans for the NFL season, since for the first time in several years the Browns are legitimate contenders to win the division.
But talk is cheap and I prefer to wait to see what Cleveland brings to the table. With a new head coach, you don’t know what to expect despite talent.
• It was great to see Ty Law inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. The former Aliquippa player credits his hometown and family for his success in football and life.
He was familiar to a lot of area fans who followed football and basketball in those days. In the 1990-91 season he scored 10 points in the Quips 61-56 victory over Farrell.
• Speaking of football, the high school season is right around the corner. Hard to believe that the season openers are Aug. 23 this year. Where did the summer go?
Seems like we were just covering the West Middlesex High baseball run to the state championship and suddenly fall high school sports are upon us. Once again the Mercer County area should have great success in many fall sports. Yes, we do have some state contenders, but only time will tell.
LYNN SATERNOW is sports editor of The Herald and Allied News. He can be reached at lsaternow@sharonherald.com.
