GREENVILLE — With the District 10 playoffs on the horizon, Grove City is peaking at just the right time.
The Eagles used a 43-15 run over the second and third quarters to cruise past host Greenville 64-47 Friday evening in Region 4 action and in the process secure their seventh win in eight outings.
“If you would’ve told me in the preseason this was how (the season) would play out, I probably wouldn’t have believed you,” Grove City coach Chris Kwolek said. “This team has showed a lot of heart throughout the entire basketball season. Because of our early-season schedule, it took us a while to really feel ourselves out and find our identity.
“We always seem to find ourselves after the Hampton (Christmas) tournament. Outside of a couple losses to WPIAL teams, we really only lost to Hickory and Franklin in our section games, so it’s nice to see we were playing our best basketball at the right time of the year.”
On the strength of its late season surge, Grove City (13-8) earned the second seed in the D10 Class 4A tournament and drew rival Slippery Rock (13-9) in Thursday’s quarterfinal round. The Route 173 neighbors will meet at Sharon at 730 p.m.
“We lost a lot of guys coming into the season (from the 2020-21 season), but the younger guys have really picked it up,” senior guard Dylan Stull said. “Our underclassmen —Nathan Greer, Gavin (Lutz), Brett (Loughry), Kamden (Martin), Joey (Hathaway) — have really stepped it up big time. They don’t have a lot of experience, but they’ve stepped into their roles big time. We’re definitely feeling good right now as we go into the playoffs.”
Stull was the story of the night, finishing with a season- and career-high 27 points, while pulling down four boards and pilfering three steals.
“He loves this gym,” Kwolek said. “I was joking with him when he came out of the game after one sub(stitution), because I didn’t want to take him out at that point, but it looked like he needed a break. He loves playing in the gym. The basket here looks a little bigger for Dylan Stull.
“He’s a big-time player and this is the time of year that he’s going to step up. Going back to his sophomore year and the way he stepped up out against Bedford (at Windber) and at North Allegheny (in an upset of WPIAL champion Highlands) That’s the type of effort you’re going to get out of Dylan Stull. I wish I had that kid for the rest of his life and not just for one or two or four more weeks.”
Stull’s performance comes just a year after putting up 26 against the Trojans in their home gym in his first year as a full-time starter.
“I really couldn’t tell you (why he’s had so much success in Greenville’s home gym),” Stull admitted. “Sometimes, you just get lucky. My shots were falling tonight. That’s for sure.”
Friday evening got off to a bit of a rocky start for the Eagles.
With Grove City failing to score over the opening four-plus minutes, Greenville took an early lead on a Brady Kincaid triple and maintained its lead throughout the first quarter before settling for 10-8 lead entering the second.
“I think we were overhyped and were playing to NOT make a mistake,” Kwolek said. “I don’t want to say we were playing not to lose, but we were pressing too much in our minds. I think we were a little too careful in trying to score.
“Were we thinking of getting away from our game a little bit? Did we need to change our gameplan? The answer is no. It just seemed like there was a lid on the rim for the entire first quarter. It was just a matter of when Grove City was going to step it up.”
During that rocky initial frame, Grove City was able to keep itself within striking distance despite managing to make just 4-of-15 shots from the field.
“I thought we started off a little slow,” Stull said. “Coming into Greenville, you have to expect the worst. It was Senior Night for them, so they wanted to come out hot, so we had to tame their pressure and keep playing our game.”
Greenville (8-13) maintained its lead until a Landon Haggart layup 4:01 into the second quarter handed Grove City a 16-14 lead it wouldn’t relinquish. With Stull pouring in 12 second quarter points, the Eagles closed the quarter on a 20-5 run to take a 31-19 lead into the half.
After Jalen Ritzert drained a trey to open the second half, Grove City went on a 20-3 run to put the game away and take a 51-25 lead after three quarters.
Haggart lent 13 points, four rebounds, two assists and two steals, while Gavin Lutz finished with four points, six assists, four rebounds and three assists. Josh Dreves tacked on six points, five rebounds and three assists and Kamden Martin pulled down nine rebounds to go with his five points. Brett Loughry totaled six points and three rebounds off the bench.
“As a coach, you’re always going to be happy with finishing a season the way we did,” Kwolek said. “We feel we’ve played the necessary teams to prepare us for the (District 10) tournament. From here on out, it’s a one-game season and we know that. We’re pretty banged up right now and we’re going to rest up (last weekend) to get our legs back under us.
“We’re going to get away from basketball and enjoy it a little bit but also do some homework on ourselves. What do we need to do going into the playoffs. Are we going to play to what our opponent brings or are we going to make our opponent adjust to us.”
GROVE CITY 8 23 20 13 64
GREENVILLE 10 9 6 22 47
GROVE CITY — Hathaway 0-0-0-0, Stull 10-1-1-27, Greer 1-0-0-2, Ferguson 0-1-2-1, Loughry 1-4-4-6, Renick 0-0-0-0, Haggart 6-0-0-13, Dreves 3-0-0-6, Lutz 2-0-0-4, Adams 0-0-0-0, Martin 2-1-2-5; 3-POINT GOALS: Stull 6, Haggart; TOTALS: 25-7-9-64.
GREENVILLE — Kincaid 3-4-5-12, Herrick 0-0-0-0, Stuyvesant 1-0-0-3, Ritzert 5-3-4-16, Philson 4-4-5-13, Lentz 0-1-2-1, Williams 0-0-0-0, Vannoy 1-0-0-2; 3-POINT GOALS: Ritzert 3, Kincaid 2, Stuyvesant, Philson; TOTALS: 14-12-16-47.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.