HERMITAGE – Mistakes cost Mercer dearly.
The Mustangs committed a season-high nine errors in an 10-0 five-inning loss to Region 1 rival Sharpsville last week in the District 10 Class 2A semifinals on Field 2 at the Hermitage Athletic Complex.
“Not the outcome we were looking for for sure,” first-year Mustangs coach Dave Stoepfl said. “I had a lot of confidence going into this game and I think the girls did, too. Some days, things just don’t work out for you.
“Obviously, the errors didn’t help. That’s something we stress. You can’t make errors against teams like this. You can’t have them against any good team. You can’t give them four, five or six outs an inning or you’re going to get beat and that’s what happened today.”
With the loss, Mercer (13-6) said good-bye to its lone senior Maddie Daris.
“Most of these girls, I have coached in the past whether it was at the rec level and I’ve coached a couple different travel teams in the past, so I’ve coached them all at various points, but Maddie was the only one I never actually coached before this year, so I just had the chance to meet her this year,” Stoepfl said. “She’s real quiet but is a great kid and is a quick learner. Everyone on the team just loves her. It’s one of those things where we were happy to have a good season for her. Sure, we wish we could’ve gone farther and done more. She will be missed for sure.
“She’s a kid that we could’ve played at many different positions and been thrilled to have her there, but it was great having her at first because she helped out a lot.”
But the cupboard in the County Seat is hardly bare, Stoepfl said.
“I’m psyched about how this’ll help us grow the program,” he said. “This year was a big jump for us and we plan on building off it. We had four freshmen and a couple of sophomores and we’re only losing one senior, so we weren’t strong on (upperclassmen) as some of the teams we play. We have a strong freshman class coming in and that’ll be a benefit for us. We didn’t have a JV program and that hurts a program.”
Mercer’s offense struggled to get anything going against Sharpsville senior standout Breanna Hanley – who has yielded 19 earned runs on the season.
The Blue Devil standout limited Mercer to two baserunners – a first-inning walk to Emma Stoepfl and a fourth-inning single by Angelina Eakman – while striking out eight.
“We couldn’t get the bats going,” Dave Stoepfl said. “There’s a lot of familiarity there. We didn’t get going down the lineup as much as we would’ve wanted to. We knew that was going to be a point of emphasis.”
Eakman – who finished her freshman campaign with 207 strikeouts – struck out seven and limited Sharpsville to four hits on the afternoon in 4 1/3 innings of work.
“Ang had a great season and was throwing a lot of good stuff,” Stoepfl said. “I can’t state it any other way, but I am extremely confident in (Eakman). There’s no one I’d rather go into this game with. I don’t know if the score accurately reflects what she did in the circle because the defense didn’t help her out. I was really proud of some of the pitches she made and some sequences were what we wanted.”
After a scoreless first, the Devils scored four times on four Mustang errors in the second. A pair of Mercer errors allowed Sharpsville to extend its lead to 5-0 entering the fourth. Sharspville saw singles from Haley White and Emma Brest around three more Mercer errors to score four more runs in the fourth. Brest, Hanley and Izzie Candiotti were credited with RBIs in the inning.
White ended the game by opening the fifth with a single before scoring on a wild pitch.
“They are obviously a good team and everybody knows that,” Dave Stoepfl said. “I was hoping our familiarity with them would be a good thing, but we never really could get going today in any facet of the game. I know the girls were out there playing their hearts out.”
NOTES: The Blue Devils beat Seneca – who beat Wilmington 7-5 – for the District 10 championship on Monday. ... Sharpsville won the 2021 District 10 title in coach Mark Piccirilli’s second season at the helm. … Sharpsville did not have any errors. … White – who had two singles and also reached on an error – was the lone Blue Devil with multiple hits Wednesday, while Miah Applegarth and Brest reached base safely in all three at-bats after coupled a single with a pair of errors. … White scored three times and Brest crossed home plate twice. ... The win was the third over Mercer on the season for Sharpsville after sweeping the season series (11-1, 8-2).
