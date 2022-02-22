High School Sports roundup
D-10 playoff brackets
District 10 released the playoff brackets on Sunday. A total of 9 area boys teams and 12 girls teams will compete.
Boys basketball
Class 1A Championship March 4 Farrell vs. Jamestown, TBA
Class 2A Quarterfinals Friday Mercer vs. Rocky Grove, 6 p.m., at Oil City High School West Middlesex vs. Saegertown, 6 p.m., at Farrell High School Kennedy Catholic vs. Cochranton, 7:30 p.m., at Farrell High School
Class 3A Quarterfinals Friday Greenville vs. Girard, 7:30 p.m., at Meadville High School Class 4A Quarterfinals Thursday Hickory vs. Warren, 6 p.m., at Sharon High School Grove City vs. Slippery Rock, 7:30 p.m., at Sharon High
Girls basketball
Class 1A Championship March 5 Farrell vs. Kennedy Catholic, TBA
Class 2A Quarterfinals Saturday Mercer vs. Cochranton, 1 p.m., at Meadville High School Reynolds vs. Maplewood, 2:30 p.m., at Meadville High School West Middlesex vs. Saegertown, 2:30 p.m., at Farrell High School
Class 3A Quarterfinals Saturday Sharpsville vs. Mercyhurst Prep, noon, Hagerty Family Events Center in Erie Greenville vs. North East, 1 p.m., at Farrell High School Wilmington vs. Fairview, 1:30 p.m., at Hagerty Family Events Center Lakeview vs. Northwestern, 4 p.m., at Farrell High School Class 5A Quarterfinals Saturday Grove City vs. Franklin, 3 p.m., at Mercer High School Hickory vs. Slippery Rock, 4:30 p.m., at Mercer High
BOYS BASKETBALL
• Mercer 65, Commodore Perry 37 – At Sheakleyville, Logan Turton drained 7 treys en route to 23 points to power the Mustangs (6-9, 10-11) to the Region 1 win.
Jake Mattocks added 14 points for Mercer and Dom Pugh scored 11.
Kyle Stringert led the way for Commodore Perry (1-14, 3-18) for 13 points and Karson Cropp bucketed 11.
SLIPP. ROCK 15 16 17 14 62
FT. LeBOEUF 9 11 11 13 44
SLIPPERY ROCK – B.Prementine 0-0-0-0, Sabo 6-1-1-16, Gordon 6-1-2-16, Thompson 3-0-0-6, L.Prementine 1-0-0-2, Wolak 4-0-0-8, Allen 1-0-0-3, Vogan 1-1-4-3, Pyle 2-0-0-6, Parson 1-0-0-2. 3-pt. goals: Sabo 3, Gordon 3, Pyle 2, Allen 1. Totals: 25-3-7-62.
FT. LeBOEUF – Villa 4-0-0-9, Russo 4-0-0-10, Papay 1-2-2-5, Gentile 5-0-0-10, Dorler 4-2-6-10. 3-pt. goals: Russo 2, Villa 1, Papay 1. Totals: 18-4-8-44.• Slippery Rock 62, Ft. LeBoeuf 44 – At Waterford, Coach AJ Motta’s Rockets (12-9) followed up Tuesday’s big Region
4 win over Hickory with a victory against the Region 5 Bison (7-14).
John Sabo and Dylan Gordon led the way for Slippery Rock with 16 points each and Jacob Wolak contributed 8 points.
Dom Russo, Dom Gentile, and Ronan Dorler scored 10 points each for LeBoeuf.
MERCER 10 11 23 21 65
COMM.PERRY 8 7 12 10 37
MERCER – Haines 1-2-2-5, Co.Grossman 1-0-0-3, Turton 8-0-0-23, Balaski 0-0-0-0, Pugh 5-1-3-11, Nickel 1-0-0-3, J.Mattocks 5-4-6-14, Lawrence 3-0-0-6, D.Mattocks 0-0-2-0, Ch.Grossman 0-0-1-0. 3-pt. goals: Turton 7, Haines 1, Co.Grossman 1, Nickel 1. Totals: 24-7-14-65.
COMMODORE PERRY – Dr.Yeagley 1-0-0-2, Cropp 5-1-2-11, Waid 1-0-0-3, Saxe 2-0-0-4, Dw.Yeagley 2-0-0-4, Stringert 5-3-4-13. 3-pt. goal: Waid 1. Totals: 16-4-6-37.
West Middlesex 54, Lakeview 46 – At Stoneboro, Tanner Shick scored 18 points and Richie Preston added 15 to power the Big Reds (9-7, 12-10) to the Region 1 win.
West Middlesex led 27-22 at halftime, but Lakeview battled back to tie the game at 35-all after 3 quarters. The Reds went on to outscore the Sailors 19-11 over the final 8 minutes to earn the win.
Gio Rococi contributed 10 points for WM and Logan Shrawder contributed 9. Cameron Pence paced Lakeview (6-10, 8-13) with 18 points, Lane Smith bucketed 14, and Cody Fagley added 8 markers.
W.MIDDLESEX 12 15 8 19 54
LAKEVIEW 11 11 13 11 46
WEST MIDDLESEX – Rococi 2-5-8-10, Mild 1-0-0-2, Stover 0-0-0-0, Shick 6-3-3-18, Partridge 0-0-0-0, Preston 6-2-2-15, L.Shrawder 3-3-7-9. 3-pt. goals: Shick 3, Rococi 1, Preston 1. Totals: 18-13-20-54.
LAKEVIEW – Wilkins 0-0-0-0, Miller 0-3-3-3, Olsen 0-0-0-0, Pence 7-2-3-18, Smith 5-2-4-14, Dye 0-0-0-0, Fagley 3-0-0-8, Grantham 1-0-0-3, Reiser 0-0-0-0. 3-pt. goals: Pence 2, Smith 2, Fagley 2, Grantham 1. Totals: 16-7-10-46.
• Mercer 56, Reynolds 32 – At Mercer, Coach Joe Venasco’s Mustangs (7-9, 11-11) led 26-11 at the break and cruised to the Region 1 win.
Woody Nickel had 13 points for Mercer, Logan Turton scored 11, and Dom Pugh added 9 markers.
Haden Obenrader paced the Raiders (1-15, 4-17) with 7 points and Noah Geiwitz scored 6.
REYNOLDS 6 5 13 8 32
MERCER 18 8 14 16 56
REYNOLDS – McLaughlin 1-0-0-3, Winkle 0-0-2-0, McCloskey 2-0-0-5, Obenrader 3-1-1-7, Small 2-0-0-5, Williams 1-0-2-2, Geiwitz 2-0-0-6, N.Miller 1-2-4-4. 3-pt. goals: Geiwitz 2, McLaughlin 1, McCloskey 1, Small 1. Totals: 12-3-9-32.
MERCER – Haines 2-2-2-6, Co.Grossman 1-0-0-3, Turton 4-0-0-11, Pugh 3-3-6-9, Nickel 5-1-1-13, J.Mattocks 2-2-2-6, Lawrence 2-2-2-6, Cunningham 0-0-2-0, D.Mattocks 1-0-0-2. 3-pt. goals: Turton 3, Nickel 2, Co.Grossman 1. Totals: 20-10-15-56.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
• Mercer 57, Jamestown 28 – At Mercer, Julia Balaski fired in 21 points to lead the Lady M’s (8-5, 12-9) past the Muskies (3-9, 3-19) in the Region 1 contest.
Pressley Washil added 11 points for Mercer and Delaney Fisher scored 7.
Jillian McElhinny led Jamestown with 12 points, Taylor Keener scored 7, and Sara Stevenson chipped in 4 points.
JAMESTOWN 5 0 14 9 28
MERCER 16 20 10 11 57
JAMESTOWN – McElhinny 5-0-0-12, Matters 1-0-0-2, Keener 3-0-1-7, A.Weimert 1-1-4-3, Stevenson 2-0-0-4. 3-pt. goals: McElhinny 2, Keener 1. Totals: 12-1-5-28.
MERCER – Balaski 10-1-6-21, Fisher 3-0-0-7, Godfrey 1-0-0-2, Washil 4-3-4-11, Allen 0-1-2-1, Brown 1-0-0-2, Heckathorn 1-0-0-2, McCandless 2-0-0-4, Finley 2-0-0-5, Eilam 1-0-0-2. 3-pt. goals: Fisher 1, Finley 1. Totals: 25-5-12-57.
• Lakeview 55, Sharon 34 – At Tiger Gymnasium, Amber Sefton rifled in 23 points (4 treys) and Reese Gadsby scored 19 to lead the Lady Sailors (9-1, 18-3) past the Tigers. Lakeview shares the Region 4 title with Greenville.
Lakeview led 25-16 at halftime and pulled away in the 3rd quarter by outscoring the Tigers 30-8.
Kylee Hasan paced Sharon (2-8, 4-18) with 10 points and Lacey Root added 8.
LAKEVIEW 9 16 30 0 55
SHARON 4 12 8 10 34
LAKEVIEW – Gadsby 9-1-1-19, Sefton 8-3-4-23, Peltonen 1-1-1-3, Doyle 0-0-0-0, Ky.Seddon 1-0-0-2, Ke.Seddon 1-0-0-2, Kepner 2-2-2-6, Sample 0-0-0-0, Sheets 0-0-0-0, Olsen 0-0-0-0. 3-pt. goals: Sefton 4. Totals: 22-7-8-55.
SHARON – Chester 0-4-6-4, I.McGee 1-2-2-4, Hasan 4-2-2-10, Nixon 2-0-0-4, Le.Root 1-2-2-4, La.Root 2-4-6-8. Totals: 10-14-18-34.
• Slippery Rock 43, Hickory 26 – At “The Hive” in Hermitage, Coach Amber Osborn’s Lady Rockets clinched the Region 5 title outright with the win.
Hickory led 8-7 at the end of the opening quarter, but the Rockets rallied to lead 17-13 at the break. The Rockets outscored the Hornets 26-13 in the 2nd half.
Bronwyn McCoy (15 points), Katie Book (11), and Audrey Kura (8) led Slippery Rock (10-2, 12-7).
Kaelyn Fustos led Hickory (5-7, 10-11) with 11 points and McKenzie Gustas contributed 9.
SLIPP. ROCK 7 10 13 13 43
HICKORY 8 5 4 9 26
SLIPPERY ROCK – Bedel 1-0-0-3, Book 5-1-3-11, Kura 1-6-8-8, McCoy 6-2-3-15, McDermott 2-0-0-6, Coffaro 0-0-0-0. 3-pt. goals: McDermott 2, Bedel 1, McCoy 1. Totals: 15-9-14-43.
HICKORY – Gustas 3-3-5-9, Swanson 1-0-0-2, Duncan 1-0-0-2, Jones 0-0-0-0, Koerth 1-0-0-2, Fustos 4-3-6-11. Totals: 10-6-11-26.
• Conneaut Area 47, Grove City 28 – At Linesville, Coach Dennis Ranker’s Grove City squad finished 9-3 in Region 5 play (14-8 overall) with the loss to CASH (7-5, 10-9).
Rylee Jones led Conneaut Area with 15 points, Jaelyn Blood bucketed 13, and Lainie Harrington finished with 8 markers.
Delaney Callahan and Hannah Reiber both scored 8 points for Grove City.
GROVE CITY 10 8 5 5 28
CONN. AREA 15 6 12 14 47
GROVE CITY – Como 2-1-4-5, Wise 0-0-0-0, Perample 1-1-2-3, Santom 0-4-6-4, Callahan 3-2-5-8, Gamble 0-0-0-0, Reiber 4-0-0-8, Severson 0-0-0-0. Totals: 10-8-17-28.
CONNEAUT AREA – Jones 5-3-4-15, Blood 5-3-6-13, L.Harrington 3-2-3-8, Denihan 1-0-0-3, Brady 1-0-0-2, E.Harrington 0-0-0-0, Egli 2-0-2-6. 3-pt. goals: Jones 2, Egli 2, Denihan 1. Totals: 17-8-15-47.
• Mercer 40, Reynolds 30 – At Transfer, the Lady M’s (9-5, 13-9) closed out the regular season with a 10-point Region 1 win over the Raiders (6-8, 9-12).
Mercer jumped out to a 19-11 lead after 8 minutes and led 29-15 at the break en route to the win.
Julia Balaski led the way for Mercer with 14 points, Ava Godfrey scored 12, and Pressly Washil added 10 points.
Halle Murko paced Reynolds with 8 points while Chloe Mc-Laughlin and Mackenzie Herman contributed 7 each.
MERCER 19 10 4 7 40
REYNOLDS 11 4 7 8 30
MERCER – Balaski 6-2-5-14, Fisher 1-0-0-2, Godfrey 6-0-0-12, Washil 4-2-2-10, Allen 1-0-0-2, Brown 0-0-0-0. Totals: 18-4-7-40.
REYNOLDS – McLaughlin 2-2-2-7, Murcko 3-1-1-8, Harrold 2-0-0-4, Miller 1-0-0-2, Herman 3-1-2-7, Wade 1-0-2-2. 3-pt. goals: McLaughlin 1, Murcko 1. Totals: 12-4-7-30.
• Lakeview 69, Conneaut Area 51 – At Linesville, Coach Gary Burke’s Lady Sailors closed out the regular season with a 19-3 ledger with the non-region win over CASH (10-10).
Lakeview led 34-28 at halftime, 47-42 after 3 quarters, and outscored CASH 22-9 over the final 8 minutes.
Reese Gadsby rifled in 29 points, grabbed 8 rebounds, and had 3 steals for Region 4 Lakeview, Amber Sefton contributed 12 points, Kyndra Seddon posted a 10-point, 11-rebound double-double, and Kelsey Seddon added 9 points and 4 assists.
Double-digit scorers for Region 5 Conneaut Area were Lainie Harrington (12 points), Jaelyn Blood (11), Hannah Brady (11), and Rylee Jones (10).
LAKEVIEW 17 17 13 22 69
CONN. AREA 11 17 14 9 51
LAKEVIEW –– Gadsby 9-10-11-29, Sefton 3-5-6-12, Peltonen 1-5-5-7, Ke.Seddon 3-2-2-9, Kepner 1-0-2-2, Ky.Seddon 3-4-6-10. 3-pt. goals: Gadsby 1, Sefton 1, Ke.Seddon 1. Totals: 20-26-32-69.
CONNEAUT AREA –– Jones 4-1-2-10, Blood 4-3-3-11, L.Harrington 4-3-8-12, Denihan 3-0-0-7, Brady 5-1-2-11, E.Harrington 0-0-0-0, Ott 0-0-0-0, Egli 0-0-0-0. 3-pt. goals: Jones 1, Harrington 1, Denihan 1. Totals: 20-8-15-51.
WRESTLING
In Sharon, Grove City’s Hunter Hohman claimed the Section 2A title at 152 pounds by pinning Reynolds’ Kane Kettering in the final round. The Eagles finished eighth in the team standings, with 81 points.
Slippery Rock finished seventh with 85.5 points, and Mercer had 31 points to finish 12th in the 12-team field.
Mercer’s Carter Wise was runner-up at 113 pounds, after losing, 5-0, to Hunter Geibel of Commodore Perry. Slippery Rock’s Braiden Reich finished second at 215 pounds after being pinned by Collin Wilson of Greenville, the team tournament champion.
Team Standings and Key: Greenville (G) 183; Hickory (H) 173.5; Reynolds (R) 162.5; Titusville (T) 142; Commodore Perry (CP) 140; Sharpsville (Sv) 91; Slippery Rock (SR) 85.5; Grove City (GC) 81; Sharon (Sh) 73; Conneaut Area (CASH) 72; Franklin (F) 65; Mercer (M) 31.
CHAMPIONSHIP FINALS 106– Louie Gill (H) by injury default over Cael Dailey (F); 113– Hunter Geibel (CP) dec. Carter Wise (M), 5-0; 120– Hunter Gould (CASH) dec. Chase Bell (R), 3-1; 126– Alex Rueberger (Sv) dec. Trenton Rodgers (T), 8-5; 132– Wyatt Lazzar (CP) pinned Cody Miller (H), 4:19; 138– Connor Saylor (H) dec. Riley Kneeland (G), 4-1; 145– Carter Gill (H) major dec. Camren Klenke (R), 13-5; 152– Hunter Hohman (GC) pinned Kane Kettering (R), 4:25; 160– Collin Hearn (CASH) dec. Vito Gentile (R), 12-5; 172– Brock Covell (T) dec. Jalen Wagner (R) 8-6; 189– Cole Karpinski (G) pinned Kaleb Brunst (T), 1:23; 215– Collin Wilson (G) pinned Braiden Reich (SR), 2:56; 285– Mike Mazurek (Sh) pinned Lodge Nosko (T), 4:27.
3RD-PLACE CONSOLATIONS 106– Zacherl (CP) major dec Enterline (G), 12-2; 113– O’Brien (H) dec. Hammerschmidt (R), 4-2; 120– Double (SR) tech. fall Naser (GC), 18-3 (3:16); 126– Porter (G) dec. Krivosh (H), 9-4; 132– Battles (G) pinned Stearns (CASH), 1:30; 138– Hamilton (GC) pinned Donaldson (T), 3:57; 145– Summers (Sv) dec. Wolfkiel (T), 9-5; 152– L.Gentile (G) dec. J.Covell (T), 4-2; 160– Divens (Sv) dec. Hacker (Sh), 3-2; 172– Holland (H) dec. 3-2; 189– Osborne (CP) pinned Breneman (Sv), 3:21; 215– McCloskey (R) pinned Karns (F), 4:46; 285– Maule (H) dec. Guthrie (CP), 6-1.
5TH-PLACE CONSOLATIONS 106– Doeflinger (SR) dec. Ranalli (R), 4-1; 120– Patel (H) pinned Everett (Sh), 2:17; 126– Lynch (SR) by default over Schell (CASH); 132– Bissell (Sv) pinned Maxwell (Sh), 2:06; 138– S. Gentile (R) pinned Kanan (Sh), 0:40; 145– Robertson (G) pinned Buck (Sh), 1:23; 152– Schaffer (CP) pinned Ziegler (F), 4:13; 160– Heckathorne (F) dec. Tingley (CP), 4-3; 172– Pearce (SR) pinned Stanton (GC), 2:26; 189– Figueroa (H) pinned Schmidt (R), 2:48; 215– Yeager (CP) dec. Baker (T), 6-2; 285– Hyde (G) pinned Crawford (F), 0:49.
7TH-PLACE CONSOLATIONS 106– Barr (GC), bye; 113– Christner (G) bye; 120– Wise (M) dec. Ross (F), 7-4; 126– Knopp (M) pinned Reiser (Sh), 2:59; 132– Tomasovic (SR) dec. DeJulia (H), 5-4; 138– Blood (CASH) pinned Rice (F), 0:30; 145– McCreary (GC) dec. Ryhal (M), 2-0; 152– Groover (CASH) dec. Berger (M), 2-1; 160– Moore (G) dec. Hackwelder (GC), 12-5; 172– Hayne (G) pinned Moyer (Sv), 1:24; 189– Maani (Sh) pinned Navarro (GC), 1:30; 215– Beadnall (Sh) pinned Mancino (H), 1:24.
ICE HOCKEY
• Neshannock 6, Burrell 0 – At Hess Ice Rink, Neshannock Twp., the host Lancers reeled off their 9th win in-a-row.
The win vaulted the Lancers into a 2nd-place tie with Avonworth in the North division of the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Hockey League Class B. The two teams meet next Thursday at Baierl Ice Complex at 9 p.m.
Riley Mastowski (Kennedy Catholic) turned away 25 Buccaneers’ shots for his league leading 3rd shutout of the year.
Giovanni Valentine, Kale McConahy, Brian McConahy , Marcelo Cerasi, Colton Chamberlain and Micah DeJulia (Hickory) tallied the goals. Tommy Malvar (Kennedy Catholic) assisted twice, while Lex Moses (Hickory), DeJulia, Emilio and Giovanni Valentine, Logan Quigley (Grove City) and Brandon Boyles added assists.
