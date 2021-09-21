SLIPPERY ROCK — The Rockets just had ‘it’ Friday night.
Slippery Rock jumped on rival Grove City early and then spent the rest of the 48 minutes frustrating their chief rivals en route to a 34-7 victory at Troy-Alan Stadium in Region 3 action.
“(The Rockets) played with that,” Slippery Rock coach Larry Wendereusz said. “The nice part about this group is they have that ‘it.’ They bust their tails and they have an edge to them.
“The issue we have as coaches is play to the whistle not past it and we played past it a few times tonight, so we have to get them back to the whistle not past it. Let’s be honest, the kids played hard. That was a physical football game from the word Go.”
And it wasn’t just something they woke up with Friday morning, junior quarterback William ‘Zip’ Mokel said.
“This was a big game and everyone was ready for it,” he said. “I could feel it in the locker room. I could feel it last Sunday. I could feel it last Friday after our game against Titusville got canceled. We were waiting for this game and I’m glad it turned out the way it did on the scoreboard.
“This is a big rivalry game, so everybody was ready. No doubt in my mind we were 100 percent ready for this game.”
On top of possessing the it-factor Friday night, the Rockets were fortunate in the turnover category, Wendereusz said.
The Eagles (1-1, 2-2) had a pair of lost fumbles — one on the kickoff after Slippery Rock’s game-opening touchdown — and an interception off a deflected pass inside the SR 10.
“The nice part — for us — was Grove City turned the ball over three times in important spots,” Wendereusz admitted. “You’re not going to get that from that team very often. They’re not going to turn over the ball that often. When you get that opportunity, you have to take advantage and tonight, we did.”
In addition to the turnovers, Grove City also lost the ball on downs twice inside the red zone.
“It just seems like we couldn’t get THAT play to get over the hump tonight,” Grove City coach Sam Mowrey said. “It’s hard to explain but right when we felt like we were starting to get the momentum, we wouldn’t get the bounce we needed. The bottom line is we got beat. Slippery Rock played a great game. As a coach, it’s a tough thing because I didn’t have the boys ready to play tonight. It’s something we’ll look at and get fixed.”
With Grove City sophomore Hunter Hohman and Mokel at or near the top of the area leader board in virtually every passing statistic, the expectation was both young signal callers would put on a show, but from the onset, it was all Mokel.
The Rocket quarterback directed all five touchdown drives, throwing for three scores and taking another one in himself. On the night, he completed 16-of-26 passes for 216 yards.
“There were a couple plays where I made a bad throw or made a bad read, but overall, our whole offense did a great job,” Mokel said. “My receivers ran great routes and executed our plays very well. They made some really nice catches.
As a whole, the Rockets finished with 333 yards of total offense with Ryan Montgomery (10-56) and Brett Galcik (11-38) filling in admirably for senior running back Shane Thompson, who exited the game with an undisclosed upper body injury late in the first quarter and never returned.
Wendereusz couldn’t provide any updates on Thompson’s status immediately after the game.
“When you have a quarterback like Zip, you can do that stuff,” Wendereusz said. “Sure, we have some running backs we want to get the ball to, but Zip’s not a bad option to have to throw the ball around with.
“We want to get to (Grove City’s) pace, because they’re so fast. We want to be fast, but we have to be smart about it. We can’t be stupid fast. We have to be efficient fast and we were doing that tonight, I thought.”
Meanwhile, Grove City’s potent offense could never get out of first gear for much of the night, finishing with 280 yards of total offense.
“That’s our fault,” Mowrey admitted. “We’d start to get some rhythm and we’d get a penalty. We’d start to get some rhythm and then there’s a negative play. On the Friday nights that we’re playing our best offensive football, we’re in rhythm. Whatever that is. Tonight, we never found it.”
The Rockets (1-0, 3-0) took a 14-0 lead before the Eagles even took an offensive snap.
After Grove City won the toss and deferred, Slippery Rock needed eight plays to march 66 yards and scored on a 37-yard strike from Mokel to senior receiver Brandon Earl on a fourth-and-7 play.
The Eagles fumbled away the ensuing kickoff and three plays later, Shane Thompson burst through the center of the Rocket line (Brody Galcik, Jacob Humes, Braiden Reich, Isaac Bell and Tony Pilosi) for a 16-yard score and a 14-0 Rocket lead with 8:01 left in the first quarter.
“That was huge,” Wendereusz said. “For us to score, recover the fumble and score again before they even touched the ball. That’s big. It put them in a 14-0 defecit right away. That’s a tough one to get out of.”
Two minutes into the second quarter, Mokel found John Sabo for a 21-yard strike and a 21-0 lead. Mokel and Earl connected again midway through the third quarter for a two-yard score.
On its next possession, Grove City pulled to within 27-7 when Hunter Hohman fooled the Slippery Rock defense on a perfectly executed fake pitch and raced 21 yards around the left end with 65 seconds left in the third quarter.
Mokel — who completed passes to six different receivers on the evening — closed out the scoring with a two-yard touchdown run with 3:48 left.
“There’s no excuses,” Mowrey said. “In a game like this, mistakes will cost you and credit to (Slippery Rock) for taking advantage of those things. They were able to convert on them and convert on fourth downs. Those are types of plays that change the momentum of a game.
“Tonight is hard to put into words. I don’t know if I’ve had another Friday night football game quite like tonight with all the ugliness of the game for us. I thought our kids handled themselves well and kept fighting. Those are the types of things we talk about. If the game’s not going your way, are you going to quit?”
For the first time all season, the Rockets got a week of preparation in without COVID-19 playing havoc with its opponent. The Rockets were supposed to play Fort LeBoeuf, Mercyhurst Prep and Titusville in Weeks 1-3 but ended up beating Clarion (38-7) in Week 1 and Sharpsville (35-10) in Week 2 before not playing last Friday.
NOTES: Colton Glass and Dylan Twentier had forced fumbles for Slippery Rock, while Sal Mineo recovered a fumble ... Mineo and Twentier had sacks and Montgomery picked off a pass ... Earl pulled in three passes for a game-high 86 yards. Sabo had a team-high four grabs for 59 yards ... For Grove City, Nate Wadsworth had a sack and Nathan Boyd blocked the extra point.
GROVE CITY 0 0 7 0 7
SLIPPERY ROCK 14 7 6 7 34
SCORING PLAYS
SR — Brendan Earl, 37-yard pass from William Mokel (Nick Kingerski kick)
SR — Shane Thompson, 16-yard run (Nick Kingerski kick)
SR — John Sabo, 21-yard pass from William Mokel (Nick Kingerski kick)
SR — Brendan Earl, 2-yard pass from William Mokel (kick blocked)
GC — Hunter Hohman, 23-yard run (John Hake kick)
SR — William Mokel, 2-yard run (Nick Kingerski kick)
GROVE CITY SLIPPERY ROCK
17 FIRST DOWNS 17
126 RUSH YARDS 117
154 PASS YARDS 216
280 TOTAL YARDS 333
24-14-1 ATT-COM-INT 26-16-0
4-2 FUMBLES-LOST 1-1
7-67 PENALTIES-YARDS 5-63
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — GROVE CITY: Curtis Hovis 23-73, Hunter Hohman 4-21, Anthony Nemec 5-16, Zach Rodgers 2-5, Anthony Pereira 1-11; SLIPPERY ROCK: Ryan Montgomery 10-56, Brett Galcik 11-38, William Mokel 6-17, Shane Thompson 1-16, Sal Mineo 1-4, Team 4-(-14).
PASSING — GROVE CITY: Hunter Hohman 14-24-1 154; SLIPPERY ROCK: William Mokel 16-26-0 216.
RECEIVING — GROVE CITY: Zach Rodgers 4-50, Anthony Pereira 4-45, Gavin Lutz 3-36, Joey Hathaway 2-26, Anthony Nemec 1-(-3); SLIPPERY ROCK: John Sabo 4-59, Ryan Montgomery 4-37, Brendan Earl 3-86, Shane Thompson 3-28, Colton Glass 1-6, Brett Galcik 1-0.
