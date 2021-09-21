Dennis C. "Denny" Sr., 80, Grove City. Calling hours: 4 to 7 p.m. Friday (9-24-21) in CUNNINGHAM FUNERAL HOME Inc., 306 Bessemer Ave., Grove City. Online condolences at cunninghamfhgc.com Service 11 a.m. Saturday (9-25-21) in the funeral home, with military honors following. Burial: Oak Hill…