After checking out what’s going on in baseball, I had to rush to the kitchen to check the calendar.
No … I was not wrong. Rip Van Winkle had not awakened to the first day of April, you know — April Fools’ Day.
Yet returning to the sports pages, I saw the headline that just had no explanation save for the celebration for fools.
It seems as though the Milwaukee Brewers had hired Pedro Alvarez as a new member of the organization’s player development staff and assistant to the baseball operations team.
OK. So once I found out it wasn’t an April Fools’ Day joke, I scoured baseball reference sources to see if perhaps there was another Pedro Alvarez.
Again, I struck out, you know, like the 180 whiffs the Pirates’ Pedro Alvarez racked up in 2012 or his league-leading 186 strikeouts in 2013.
My error, you know like Pittsburgh Pedro’s 79 errors from 2012-2014, when he led all major league players with 15 more miscues than anyone else.
Of course, Alvarez also swatted some prodigious home runs. He belted 20 in his first season, smacked 30 in 2012, and walloped 36 blasts while driving in 100 runs in 2013, when he was an All-Star and won the Silver Slugger award. But he also led National League third basemen with 27 errors that year.
As the concern over Alvarez’s fielding grew, management toyed with a position change from third to first.
“Just working through some adjustments and some necessary mechanical adjustments,” Alvarez told John Perrotto — then-baseball correspondent for the Beaver County Times, now a baseball-focused contributor to several publications, including USA Today and Forbes online.
“The work is not going to stop, obviously. The desire to be the best third baseman I can be is obviously still in play.”
Pirates announcers had spent much of the summer arguing how difficult it is to change positions in mid-season, despite a lengthy list of stars who had done so. and up until the move, Alvarez felt he could do what needed to be done for him to remain at third.
“At third, just like anything else, like hitting, there’s mechanics, there’s adjustments that have to be made,” Alvarez told Perrotto. “Those are things we’re working on. In the time being, I think it just shows the faith and the desire and the want that the organization has in me to have me help contribute in any way possible.”
But his baffling inability to keep his throws from third to first in the correct ZIP code led to his being moved across the diamond in August 2014 to play first.
That off-season the Pirates hired former player Kevin Young to work with Alvarez in Florida. The defensive whiz had made a successful move from third to first and was eager to help Alvarez, who opted to do his off-season work in Nashville instead.
In 2015, Alvarez batted .243 with 27 homers and 77 RBIs and had 23 errors in 124 games as the Pirates first baseman. The Bucs non-tendered him that December, and he played three nondescript seasons with the Orioles, ending with a career .236 average, 162 homers, and 472 RBIs.
I understand that great athletes are not always great coaches and vice versa, but I question what kind of player development Alvarez will give Milwaukee’s youngsters.
What will he do … show videos of himself and say, “Just do the opposite”?
Milwaukee sportswriter David Gaspar thinks I’m wrong. “Alvarez [has] a wealth of knowledge about the game of baseball,” he wrote, “and [his] experience is going to be invaluable working with the Crew’s minor leaguers in helping them get to the big leagues.”
Just when I had recovered from learning the Alvarez story was true, more baseball news convinced that surely this must absolutely be an April Fools’ Day joke.
This story would have one believe that the 2022 baseball season may not start on time due to the failure of millionaire athletes and billionaire owners to agree on a new contract.
Now that’s a surefire joke nobody will fall for.
Isn’t it?
