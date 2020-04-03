IOWA CITY, Iowa – Spencer Lee of Iowa has been voted the winner of the Dan Hodge Trophy as the most dominant college wrestler in the nation.
Lee received 52 of a possible 57 first-place votes, WIN magazine announced Monday. The Hodge is considered the top honor in college wrestling.
Lee was 18-0, won his first Big Ten championship and was named conference wrestler of the year. He outscored opponents 234-18 in the 125-pound weight class. He scored bonus points in all but one match and recorded four first-period pins. In January he outscored five opponents 84-1.
Lee is the third Iowa wrestler to win the award since its inception in 1995, joining Mark Ironside in 1998 and Brent Metcalf in 2008.
The Hodge Trophy is voted by a committee of former Hodge winners, media, retired coaches, a representative of each national wrestling organization and fans.
Lee grew up in the Meadville/Saegertown area. His family moved to Murrysville in Westmoreland County when his father got a job at Carnegie Mellon University.
Lee was a three-time PIAA state champion at 113 and 120 pounds while wrestling at Franklin Regional High School.
He qualified for the PIAA state championships all four years and was ranked the No. 1 wrestler in the country all four of those seasons.
Lee’s high school coach at Franklin Regional was Eric Mausser, who is now the middle/high school principal in the Mercer Area School District. Mausser, former All-State wrestler for Sharon, was Pa. and National Coach of the Year during his time at Franklin Regional.
Lee continued his education and mat career at Iowa and has already won two NCAA titles. He captured the 125-pound national title in 2017-18 and in 2018-19.
This season’s NCAA Wrestling Championships were canceled because of the coronavirous pandemic.
