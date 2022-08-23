With Grove City, Lakeview, Mercer and Slippery Rock opening their 2022 football seasons this week, let’s take a look at the biggest storylines as the Eagles, Sailors, Mustangs and Rockets put the finishing touches on preseason camp.
Complete team previews — with returning seniors and team photographs — will run in Friday’s Sharon Herald and the Aug. 31 issue of Allied News.
GROVE CITY
The Eagles — who enter the season searching for the program’s fifth District 10 championship since 2004 — have one of District 10’s top skill position groups in quarterback Hunter Hohman, running back Anthony Nemec and receivers Joey Hathaway and Gavin Lutz but have massive (pun intended) holes to fill on their offensive and defensive lines after the graduation of multi-year starters Jacob Blair, Gage Dlugonski, Cole Hammerman, Nate Wadsworth and Dillon Winger.
Seniors Dylan Ahern and Thomas Rodgers return at the guard spots. Seniors Zack King and Tyson Metheney, juniors Kyle Enscoe, Colin Jackson, Adan Navarro, Marcello Trezona and Shawn Young and sophomore Jack Wolfe are currently engaged in camp battles for the final three starting spots on the offensive line.
“(The offensive and defensive lines are) definitely going to be one of the obstacles we face this year,” Grove City coach Sam Mowrey said. “For the past few years, we had a group of linemen — who started or played as sophomores — so we’re going to have some new faces up front. Everybody knows the lines are the least glorified position in football but are also the most important position on both sides of the ball. You can’t move the ball without them and it’s hard to stop people without a strong defensive line.
“With those guys graduating, it opens up some opportunities for some other guys to compete for playing time on the offensive and defensive lines. That competition is something that will be interesting to watch this year.”
Grove City will open the season on the road at Avonworth on Friday.
LAKEVIEW
When dual-threat quarterback Gavin Murdock and Fairmont State recruit Calogano Wilkins graduated last spring, the duo took with them over 84 percent of the Sailors’ offensive output, leaving head coach Bill Hickman and Co. to reassess how they will tackle 2022 and future seasons.
“Each year I’ve coached, I’ve learned something new,” Hickman admitted. “This year, we’re not going focus on other teams. We’re going to focus on ourselves. There’s a bunch of great coaches out there and they’ll have their kids well prepared, but we’re only going to concern ourselves with controlling what we can control. We can control how conditioned we are and how well prepared we are for game day, how hard we practice. If we take care of all that, the rest will take care of itself.”
Lakeview will travel to Seneca for its 2022 season opener on Friday.
MERCER
With 13 seniors graduating after last year’s 19-7 loss to Maplewood in the opening round of the District 10 1A playoffs at Oil City, the Mustangs return 31 players in their bid for a return trip to the postseason.
With just 13 players in the junior and senior classes, Mercer will have plenty of inexperienced freshmen and sophomore competing for playing time in 2022.
“We’re going to be young,” Mustangs coach Jeff Lockard said. “The young kids worked real hard throughout the summer and so far through heat (acclimation week), so we’re pretty excited about that.
“Looking through our roster, I think we have eight seniors and two of them are new to football, but the next level down played a lot for us last year. When you start adding that together, it’s not like we’re raw, raw.
“We have some freshmen and sophomores that have really developed, so we’re gonna have some good competition in camp. I’m expecting a lot out of this group because competition brings out the best in everyone and I think it’s going to make the kids better.”
Mercer will open the season on the road at Iroquois on Friday.
SLIPPERY ROCK
Last minute schedule adjustments, injuries and COVID-19 concerns last fall made the road to a 7-2 record and an appearance in the District 10 Class 3A Finals quite tricky to traverse for the Rockets, but their immense depth helped smooth out the path.
Head coach Larry Wendereusz Jr. and Co. are looking to recreate similar depth in 2022 in light of regional alignment that added perennial powers Farrell, Sharpsville and Wilmington to the Slippery Rock’s schedule.
“Going into last year, we had a lot of guys that were prepared to be ‘the guy’ or be the top backup, so when we had someone go down, they were ready to take over,” Wendereusz said. “Last year, we had that depth, but this year, we’re not there yet. We’ve got some kids working towards filling those depth holes, so hopefully in time, we’ll be able to fill those depth holes like we did last year.
“Maddox (Allen) with his breakout last year gives us that third guy in the backfield with him, Brett (Galcik) and Sal (Mineo). We feel like we have five solid up front (on the offensive line), but we’re looking for two or three more. Receiver-wise, we have three guys back with a lot of experience, but we need another guy to step up to be ready to go. We have Zip (three-year starter at quarterback William Mokel) and Eli (Anderson), so we’re close. We just need to take that next step to get there.”
Slippery Rock will travel to General McLane for its 2022 season opener on Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.