On Aug. 24, I headed to the Bloomsburg (Pa.) Fair Raceway for the first time. Bloomsburg made for my 60th track in Pennsylvania to see a race and 251st overall.
The All Star Circuit of Champions Sprint Cars were making their second and final visit of the season. Justin Peck led the entire 30-lap affair on a fast and choppy surface for the $6,000 payday. Peck kept points leader and sixth starting, Tyler Courtney, at bay to garner his 11th career All Star win. Pennsylvania racer Anthony Macri, who won the April show, was second over fellow Keystone State residents Danny Dietrich and Kyle Reinhardt.
The wingless Super Sportsman made their first appearance at Bloomsburg and it was Terry Jackson picking up an exciting victory. Jackson started third and took the lead on lap seven from Trent Yoder. Jackson then held off Eric Jennings in a wild battle through lapped traffic in the closing laps. Yoder dropped to third.
On Friday night, it was off to Lernerville Speedway for the final scheduled “Fab 4” program of the season. The rain missed Lernerville until two rounds of rain moved through the Sarver oval in the early evening forcing the postponement until this Friday night. The “410” Sprints however, have been replaced by the RUSH Sprint Cars on Friday night due to Sharon Speedway’s scheduled event. The Super Late Models, Big-Block Modifieds, and Pro Stocks will still be in action on Friday night.
A stormy Friday led to sunshine on Saturday and set up a beautiful evening of racing, allowing Sharon Speedway to complete its 13th consecutive event during the 93rd anniversary season.
Making his first Sharon visit, North Carolina standout Nick Hoffman dominated the night for the Renegades of Dirt UMP Modifieds. Hoffman set fast time, went fourth to first in the dash, and was never challenged throughout the 25-lap feature. In fact, Hoffman had more than a 12-second advantage when the event’s only caution occurred 20 laps in, and still won by well over five seconds to earn $1,500. Nate Young was second. Joe Gabrielson and Ty Rhoades had a great battle for third swapping the spot back and forth with Gabrielson winning out. Mike McGhee was fifth.
On June 2, 2018, at 14 years of age, Blaze Myers won his first career RUSH Sportsman Modified feature. Fast forward a little more than five years, and Myers drove a perfect race right up on the fence, leading wire-to-wire to garner his first Sharon Sprint Car victory in the 20-lap RUSH feature.
The Franklin racer earned his third win of the season and fourth of his career in the division. Points leader Gale Ruth, Jr. was third over two-time winner Ryan Fraley. Grove City’s Andy Priest, who won his first race on Aug. 13 at Sharon, was fourth over Nolan Groves.
Ayden Cipriano continued his hot streak in the RUSH Sportsman Modifieds. After winning his first career feature on July 8 at Raceway 7, the 16-year-old added a win at Tri-City Raceway Park, and on Saturday night made it two in a row at Sharon in the 20-lap feature event.
The Hermitage racer overtook veteran Rob Kristyak for the lead on lap seven and was never challenged the rest of the way. Kristyak was second for his best Sharon finish of the year. Garrett Krummert was third over Ben Easler, who leads the RUSH points. Veteran Bill Cunningham’s fifth place was his best since joining the class this summer.
Jacob Eucker kicked off the night by winning the Aug. 20 make-up feature for the Econo Mods. The 21-year-old Fowler, Ohio, driver took the lead from Jordan Simmons on lap six and kept Will Thomas III at bay during the second half of the 20-lap feature to score his second win of the season and 14th of his career.
Thomas then brought down the curtain by winning the nightcap for the Econo Mods. Thomas passed Jeremy Double on lap six and in a reversal of the first 20-lap feature, held off Eucker to score his division leading third feature win and fourth overall of the season thanks to a Pro Stock feature. Overall it was the Sharpsville driver’s 28th career win at Sharon.
Back to the All Stars, they continued their eastern swing with a visit Thursday at Bridgeport Speedway. It was the first All Star race in New Jersey in 25 years.
Monrovia, Indiana’s Justin Peck remained red hot winning the $12,000 event for Pennsylvania car owner Tom Buch. On Friday night at Williams Grove, the All Stars ran twin 20s with Gettysburg’s Danny Dietrich sweeping both for $4,000. On Saturday night, Peck returned to victory lane at Lincoln Speedway in Abbottstown for a $7,300 payday, which was his fourth victory in the last five point events.
The All Stars wrapped up their eastern swing on Sunday as I took in their event at Bedford (PA) Speedway as the big half-mile fairgrounds oval hosted their only “410” Sprint Car event of the season. Subbing for the injured Parker Price-Miller, Macri led all 30 laps of the feature aboard the McGhee Family-owned No. 11 All Star ride.
In addition to the $6,000 payday, Macri nailed down another $2,225 in lap money. Tyler Courtney was second. Apollo’s Sye Lynch had an excellent run in third matching his career best finish with the Series from earlier this season at Sharon. Mike Wagner and Gio Scelzi completed the top five.
The All Stars will be in town for a pair of visits this weekend as the “Sharon Nationals” return. Friday night will include the All Stars along with the RUSH Sportsman Modified Touring Series for $1,000 to-win, and the Pro Stocks for $750 to-win. Saturday night will be the “Lou Blaney Memorial” with $12,000 up for grabs for the All Stars plus a lot of other bonus money. The BRP Tour for Big-Block Modifieds will also be on the card for $2,500 to-win.
Mercer was off this past weekend and will be off this weekend as well, but will return to action next Friday and Saturday night featuring the BRP Tour for the Big-Block Modifieds.
At Tri-City Raceway Park on Sunday, Apollo’s A.J. Flick continued his dominance of the area “410” Sprint Cars by taking the $3,000 victory in the FAST-sanctioned event. Kittanning’s Greg Dobrosky won the “305” Sprints and Seneca’s Rod Laskey won the Pro Stocks. Tri-City has a regular program planned for this Sunday night in their final event of the season.
