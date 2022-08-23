Slippery Rock High School will hold a Veteran’s Night Recognition on Sept. 2 before Slippery Rock's football game against Mercyhurst.
Veterans residing in the Slippery Rock and Mercyhurst communities are invited.
Those interested should send name, rank, branch, years of service, war(s) served and any special information to Brie Simons, Slippery Rock High School, 201 Kiester Rd., Slippery Rock, Pa. 16057 or call 7247942960 ext 2100 or 2127 by Tuesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.