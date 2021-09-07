SHARPSVILLE – At McCracken Field in Sharpsville, the Region 3 Rockets improved to 2-0 with a win over Region 1 Sharpsville (1-1) on Saturday night.
Shane Thompson led the way for Slippery Rock by catching a pair of touchdown passes and running for a score.
Slippery Rock took a 7-0 lead with 1:41 left in the 1st quarter on a 53-yard TD pass from William Mokel to Thompson. Nick Kingerski booted the extra-point.
Sharpsville cut the lead to 7-3 with 9:35 left in the 2nd quarter on a 37-yard field goal Liam Campbell.
The Rockets went up 14-3 with 6:28 left in the 1st half on a 4-yard run by Thompson (Kingerski kick) and then took a 21-0 lead as time expired in the half on a 7-yard TD pass from Mokel to John Sabo (Kingerski kick).
Slippery Rock went up 35-3 in the 4th quarter on a 29-yard TD toss from Mokel and Ryan Montgomery’s 14-yard touchdown run. Sharpsville scored with 5:24 left in the game on a 48-yard touchdown pass from Caullin Summers to Garen Levis.
Mokel went 12-of-24 for 206 yards with 3 TD passes. Thompson rushed for 44 yards (13 carries) and caught 4 passes for 113 yards. Kingerski was a perfect 5-for-5 in extra- point kicks.
Caullin Summers was 2-of-5 for 63 yards with one TD pass. Braedon Summers (11-40) was Sharpsville’s leading rusher and Levis was the top receiver with the 48-yard TD catch. – Statistics were submitted by Sports Correspondent Ryan Briggs.
Farrell 66, Mercer 0
At Anthony J. Paulekas Stadium in Farrell, Anthony Stallworth had 3 touchdown runs and Kylon Wilson hauled in a trio of TD catches as the Steelers (1-0, 2-0) posted the Region 1 win over the Mustangs (0-1, 1-1).
Farrell took a 6-0 lead with 4:52 left in the 1st quarter on a 9-yard
touchdown run by Stallworth. The 2-point conversion run failed.
The Steelers increased the lead to 14-0 late in the opening quarter on a 5-yard TD run by Stallworth and a 2-point conversion run by Taidon Strickland.
Farrell blew the game open in the 2nd quarter by scoring 28 points. Lamont Samuels scored on an 18-yard run, Trian Holden threw a 43-yard TD pass to Wilson, Stallworth broke loose for a 44-yard TD run, and Kabron Smith tossed a 44-yard scoring strike to Wilson. Omar Stewart had a pair of 2-point conversion catches over those four scores.
Farrell went up 50-0 shortly after halftime on a 19-yard touchdown run by Samuels and Dwight Allen’s 2-point conversion catch and then took a 58-0 lead on a 15-yard scoring strike from Holden to Wilson and Allen’s 2-point conversion.
Tahjmere Gibson scored the final touchdown of the night for Farrell on a 3-yard run in the 4th quarter. Harold Hooten grabbed the 2-point conversion pass.
Stallworth rushed for 132 yards on only 10 carries. Farrell’s 3 quarterbacks (Smith, Samuels, and Holden) were 11-of-16 for 160 yards. Wilson hauled in 4 catches for 94 yards.
Mercer, which only had 14 yards in total offense, played without 3-year starting quarterback Ethan Wiley (concussion protocol) and senior Mike Stabile is out for the year after suffering a leg injury in last Saturday’s game against Kennedy Catholic. Scoring summary and stats courtesy of SportsRadio 96.7FM Sports Director Bob Greenburg.
CROSS COUNTRY
Rocket Invitational
The Grove City boys team rolled to the team title on Saturday at the Titusville Rocket Invite.
The top 5 teams were Grove City (17), Cranberry (100), Conneaut Area (121), North East (123), and Rocky Grove (138).
The Eagles’ Joshua Jones (16:22.88), Quinn McKnight (16:23.88), and Caleb Hawke (16:26.73) swept the top 3 spots.
The Eagles’ MJ Pottinger (16:38.46) and Justy Brown (16:41.72) placed 5th and 6th, respectively.
Jamestown’s top finisher was Riley Runyon, who placed 28th in a time of 18:20.89.
Mercer’s Willow Myers (19:52.39), Jamestown’s Karis McElhaney (19:54.83) and Grove City’s Abby Steffler (20:01.13) finished 1-2-3 in the girls varsity race.
Jamestown’s Claire Anderson (20:19.12) placed 6th and Grove City’s Abigail Nichols finished 17th.
The Grove City girls placed 3rd as a team. The top 5 teams were Mercyhurst Prep (74), Titusville (104), Grove City (131), North East (139), and Oil City (148). Mercer (263) placed 12th.
BOYS GOLF
HUBBARD TOWNSHIP – Tyler Hamilton and Toby Matson mustered rounds of 74 and 75, leading Grove City High boys’ golf team to a Region 2 Mega- Match win.
On Wednesday at Deer Creek Golf Course, Grove City (320) got by Hickory (329), West Middlesex (342), Wilmington (351), Slippery Rock (358) and Sharpsville (394).
Slippery Rock’s Jacob Wolak was the day’s medalist, shooting 67. He set a course record on the back nine by firing a 30, which included a pair of eagles on holes 16 and 17.
Grove City (21) leads the early-season standings, followed by Hickory (18), West Middlesex (15), Slippery Rock (11), Wilmington (10), Sharpsville (6) and Sharon (3).
• Grove City – Hamilton 74, Matson 75, Logan Goodrich 85, Trent Nemec 86.
• Slippery Rock – Wolak 67, Jack Hadley 90, Kellan Stoughton- Drogowski 105, Trey Simmons 106.
VOLLEYBALL
The Grove City High girls volleyball team finished second Thursday in the Butler Tournament.
The Lady Eagles finished first in pool play and advanced to the gold playoffs. They beat McDowell to advance to the finals and finished 2nd after losing to Butler.
GC: Hailey Conway 11 points, 19 digs; Britney Kuhn 8 digs; Carlie Reynolds 9 points, 17 kills, 24 assists, 10 digs; Cassie Smith 10 points, 20 kills, 8 digs; Delaney Callahan 13 kills, 7 digs; Brooke Hovis 24 points, 6 aces, 13 digs; Abby Berry 18 points, 9 aces, 12 kills, 41 assists, 11 digs; Brooke Sciullo 11 kills.
Grove City, Butler, McDowell, Hopewell, Serra Catholic, Kiski Area, Shaler, and Mars competed in the tournament.
