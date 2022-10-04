HERMITAGE – You take the good. You take the bad. You take them both and there you have the facts of life.
There was plenty of good – and bad – to be found in Slippery Rock’s 23-20 win over host Hickory in Region 3 action Friday night.
“You can’t continue to do – and unfortunately we keep finding ways to do what we do – and expect to win football games,” Slippery Rock coach Larry Wendereusz said. “Tonight, we got the win. We have the chance to do things right and we’re not doing things right right now and that’s on me. To me, that comes down to coaching and I’m not doing a good enough job of getting our kids in the right spots.
“At this point, we have to be a better football team. You can’t win ugly football games week in and week out and in everyone of our wins, we’ve found ways to put ourselves in bad spots.”
And it came in all three phases of the game.
Offensively, Slippery Rock was able to move the ball with relative ease for much of the game, finishing with 444 yards of total offense (191 rushing, 253 passing) and had a 100-yard rusher (Maddox Allen), a 200-plus yard passer (William Mokel) and a 100-yard receiver (John Sabo), but only managed three first-half touchdowns.
“We had over (440) yards of total offense, but when you have that kind of yardage, scoring 23 points is not enough,” Wendereusz said. “We have to learn how to finish and we didn’t do that tonight. Penalties and missed assignments really hurt us and when kids are missing assignments, that’s on us (coaches).”
Defensively, the Rockets (2-2, 4-2) sacked Hickory quarterbacks Logan Woods and Zander Telesz five times, stuffed Hornet ballcarriers in the backfield 13 times and picked off a pair of passes (Brody Galcik and Tyler Arblaster).
Blaise Mullen (1 1/2), Lucas Allison (1), Issac Bell (1), Aiden Corace (half), Braiden Reich (half) and Sal Mineo (half) combined for the five sacks, while both Brett and Brody Galcik and Mullen posted multiple tackles for loss against a Hickory team that managed 78 yards rushing – with 36 coming on a Telesz second-quarter touchdown.
“The defensive line just played our hearts out,” Brody Galcik said. “This week in practice, we worked our tails off in 1-on-1’s, working with our hands to get separation.”
“We made a change last week where we put (Mullen and Brody Galcik) in the interior and they did a nice job against Grove City in the second half,” Wendereusz added. “Again tonight when you look at the two of them, they were a problem inside. We just have to get our edge cleaned up, because Hickory took advantage of that. We just have to be more solid on the outside, but those two are going to be a problem on the inside for most teams.”
Meanwhile, Brett Galcik blocked an extra point and Nick Kingerski booted the game-winning 30-yard field goal, but the Rockets muffed a punt, allowed a 62-yard punt return for a touchdown, missed another field goal and had an extra point blocked.
“It’s been that way all year special teams-wise,” Wendereusz said of the mistakes in that phase of the game. “We continue to make changes. We continue to rep it. We continue to spend time on it and we continue to get the same results. The definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over and over again and expecting a different result. We have to do something different because it’s been the same thing week in and week out.”
On a positive note, Slippery Rock learned from a crushing 22-21 defeat to rival Grove City just seven days prior and used that experience to hold off the Hornets Friday night.
After allowing Hickory to tie the game at 20 on Ty Holland’s 7-yard touchdown catch from Telesz, Slippery Rock chewed up over four minutes of clock, driving 67 yards in 13 plays and took a 23-20 lead with 1:04 left on Kingerski’s 30-yard field goal.
“NO,” Wendereusz said when asked if he had any second-thoughts about sending Kingerski out to kick the potential game-winner after a blocked PAT and missed field goal earlier in the game. “Nick’s healthy and when he’s healthy, we’re going to use him to kick the ball. We have to let him do his thing.
“The field goal that he missed earlier, he had enough leg to hit that from another 15 yards. He has the leg to kick those. We just have to get ourselves in position to let him do that.”
Following Kingerski’s game-winning boot and Grove City’s last-minute comeback a week earlier still fresh in their minds, the Rockets ultimately forced the Hornets (0-4, 2-4) into a four-and-out to keep their playoff hopes alive.
“I knew something was going to happen,” Brody Galcik said. “(Hickory) is known for tricky things and reverses. We just had to keep our heads on straight and do our jobs and we’d be Ok. When they went out of bounds where they did, it felt so good and it set in we were going to win the game. That was big-time for us.
“Against Grove City, we didn’t finish (defensively). Tonight, we did. We kept our heads in the game and finished until the clock hit zero.”
After Hickory opened the scoring with a 62-yard punt return from William Acrie nearly five minutes into the game, Slippery Rock scored on its next offensive play when Mokel found a wide open Allen in the flat for a 65-yard score.
The Hornets retook the lead when Telesz scored on a wildcat play early in the second quarter for a 13-7 advantage. Mokel threw scoring strikes of 10 yards (Sabo) and 7 yards (Eli Anderson) to hand the Rockets a 20-13 lead entering the break.
“(Mokel) is special and we’ve been saying that for three years,” Wendereusz said. “We did some things the past couple of weeks to let his legs come into play and when you have a kid that can throw it the way he can and now you add the way he’s running it, it makes it tough on a defense. Almost everyone of our plays is a RPO and he’s making a read every single play. Most of the time, he’s making the right read and that’s impressive.”
Offensively for Slippery Rock, Mokel completed 22-of-34 passes for 233 yards and three scores, while rushing for another 44 yards on nine totes. Allen finished with 179 combined yards (106 rushing, 73 receiving) and John Sabo pulled in a season- and career-high 10 passes for 101 yards. Sal Mineo had a combined 90 yards on 11 touches (41 rushing, 49 receiving).
“(Allen) is impressive and has shown that he’s a special young man,” Wendereusz said. “Week in and week out, you see what he does, but what people don’t see in the stats is he’s our fullback when he’s not carrying the ball. When Sal or Brett (Galcik) are running the ball, he’s leading the carries and is blocking linebackers or D-ends, so he’s taking a beating.”
NOTES: The win snapped a two-game losing streak for Slippery Rock, while extending the Hornets’ to four straight. ... Sabo previously caught eight passes against Sharpsville three weeks ago and in the 2021 District 10 Championship game vs. Grove City. ... Hickory standout quarterback Logan Woods left the game in the first half and did not return. ... Mokel was forced from the game for one play after taking a shot while scrambling up the middle during the Rockets’ final drive but returned on the next play and completed the drive. ... Tyler Arblaster also had an interception for the Rockets. ... The interception and reception were firsts for Brody Galcik. ... Acrie had a fumble recovery and intercepted a pass for the Hornets, while Luke Nevil hauled in five passes for a game-high 127 yards. ... Three different Hickory players completed a pass (Woods, Telesz and Acrie), while Mokel and Eli Anderson each completed a pass for the Rockets.
––––––
SLIPP. ROCK 7 13 0 3 23
HICKORY 6 7 0 7 20
Scoring plays
H — Acrie, 62 punt return (kick blocked)
SR — Allen, 65 pass from Mokel (Kingerski kick)
H — Telesz, 36 run (Jones kick)
SR — Sabo, 10 pass from Mokel (Kingerski kick)
SR — Anderson, 5 pass from Mokel (kick blocked)
H — Holland, 7 pass from Telesz (Jones kick)
SR — Kingerski, 30 field goal
Team stats
S.ROCK HICKORY
23 First downs 13
186 Rushing yards 79
253 Passing yards 171
35-23-1 Att-comp-int 17-10-2
439 Total yards 250
2-2 Fumbles-lost 0-0
8-74 Penalties-yards lost 6-45
Individual stats
Rushing: SLIPPERY ROCK — Allen 21-102, Mokel 9-43, Mineo 6-41, team 1-0; HICKORY — Telesz 10-56, Kennedy 9-28, Trawick 5-12, Holland 1-0, Nevil 1-0, Woods 7-(-17).
Passing: SLIPPERY ROCK — Mokel 34-22-1-233, Anderson 1-1-0-20; HICKORY — Telesz 8-4-1-57, Woods 7-5-1-73, Acrie 1-1-0-41.
Receiving: SLIPPERY ROCK — Sabo 10-101, Allen 2-73, Mineo 5-49, Anderson 3-25, Schwartz 2-5, Galcik 1-0; HICKORY — Nevil 5-126, Scullin 3-27, Acrie 1-11, Holland 1-7.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.