TUESDAY
GIRLS TENNIS
• Grove City 5, Titusville 0 — At Grove City, the Eagles opened the season with a Region 1 sweep of the Rockets.
Grove City’s Macy Matson, Jane Coulter, and Cana Severson rolled in singles play. Matson won 6-0, 6-0, Coulter posted a 6-1, 6-0 win, and Severson added a 6-0, 6-0 sweep.
Franklin forfeited both doubles matches (lack of players). GC’s doubles teams are Emily Williams-Ella West and Joella Bandi-Ava Dlugonski.
“Our team has been working hard throughout the summer and we are excited to get the season started,” said Grove City coach Michael Coulter.
Singles: Matson def. Alysa Rial, 6-0, 6-0; Coulter def. Leaha Rial, 6-1, 6-0; Severson def. Alex Nardozzi, 6-0, 6-0.
THURSDAY
BOYS GOLF
The Grove City boys golf team captured the third Region 2 Mega-Match on of the season on Thursday with a team score of 320 at Tam O’Shanter Golf Course.
West Middlesex (333) was second, Slippery Rock (346) third, Wilmington (362) came in fourth, Sharon (386) finished fifth and Sharpsville (445) rounded out the standings in sixth place.
West Middlesex’s Caden Bender shot an individual low 73. Grove City’s Ethan Cunningham and Tyler Hamilton were the only other golfers to score below 80, carding a 76 and 79, respectively.
Jacob Wolak and Kellan Stoughton-Drogowski both shot an 81 for the Rockets. Kaitlyn Hoover led the Greyhounds with an 81 as well. Lucas Province had a 94 to lead the Tigers, and Jake Tonty recorded a 106 for the lowest score among Blue Devils.
Grove City: Cunningham 76, Hamilton 79, Trent Nemec 81, Logan Goodrich 84.
West Middlesex: Bender 73, Bowen Briggs 81, John Partridge 87, Conner Stover 92.
Slippery Rock: Wolak 81, Stoughton-Drogowski 81, Tyler Rice 91, Levi Prementine 93.
Wilmington: Hoover 81, Garrett Heller 88, Presley Deep 95, Alexandria Settle 98.
Sharon: Province 94, Lex Dobosh 95, Carmine Thomas 98, Will Beckert 99.
Sharpsville: Tonty 106, Peyton Haroldson 109, Christian Wedge 114, Aiden Minoff 116.
Standings: Grove City leads the region Region 2 Mega-Match standings with 18 points. West Middlesex is second at 15, Wilmington and Slippery Rock are tied for third with 10, Sharon has seven and Sharpsville has three.
GIRLS TENNIS
• Grove City 4, Sharon 1 — At Buhl Park, Macy Matson, Jane Coulter, and Cana Severson swept singles play to lead the Eagles past the Tigers.
Singles: Matson (GC) def. Megan Messina, 6-0, 6-0; Coulter (GC) def. Ella Connelly, 6-2, 6-1; Severson (GC) def. Abby Wallace, 6-0, 6-2. Doubles: Ella West-Emily Williams (GC) def. Katie Jennings-Katie Lapikas, 6-2, 6-4; Abbey Baron-Rachel Lewis (S) def. Ava Dlugonski-Joelle Bandi, 6-4, 4-6, 6-4.
FRIDAY
FOOTBALL
• Mercer 38, Iroquois 7 — At Erie on Friday, coach Jeff Lockard’s Mustangs trailed 7-0 before scoring 38 unanswered points to beat Iroquois in the season-opener.
Iroquois went up 7-0 on a 1-yard TD run by Sean Divins and Sam Kightlinger’s extra-point kick.
Daemyin Mattocks took control for Mercer and scored three straight touchdowns. He scored on a 90-yard kickoff return and a pair of runs (three and four yards). Troy Bachman tacked on all three extra-point kicks for a 21-7 lead.
The Mustangs took a 31-7 lead into the locker room at halftime following a 21-yard touchdown run by Nathan Haines, two-point conversion and on a safety (sack in the end zone).
Mercer closed out the scoring in the third quarter on a 1-yard TD run by Nic Michael and Bachman’s PAT.
Carter Addison led Mercer on the ground with 90 yards on eight carries. Haines added 53 rushing yards and Michael had 51. Haines only attempted one pass, which was incomplete.
For Iroquois, Divins was 5-of-7 for 19 yards with one pick and compiled 51 rushing yards on 10 carries. Jayden Moffett caught four passes for 25 yards.
• Slippery Rock 37, Gen. McLane 20 — At Linden Field in Edinboro on Friday, the Rockets opened the season with a win over the Lancers.
McLane took a 6-0 lead in the first quarter on a 2-yard run by Chance Adamski. The extra-point kick was blocked.
The Rockets went up 20-6 in the second quarter with a trio of touchdowns. Quarterback William Mokel threw a 19 yard touchdown pass to John Sabo, scored on a 3-yard run, and then tossed a 31-yard TD toss to Eli Anderson. Nick Kingerski tacked on two extra-point kicks.
Slippery Rock led 23-6 at the end of the third quarter on a 36-yard field goal by Kingerski.
Both teams scored a pair of touchdowns in the fourth quarter. Gen. McLane returned a pair of fumbles for touchdowns to cut the lead to 23-20. The Rockets pulled away on a 98-yard kickoff return by Sabo and a 13-yard TD run by Maddox Allen.
Mokel was 13-of-22 for 192 yards. His top targets were Sabo (4-75) and Anderson (2-60). Allen led the Rockets’ ground game with 79 yards on 15 carries.
McLane QB Adamski was 11-of-18 for 58 yards and rushed for 68 yards on 17 carries.
• Seneca 40, Lakeview 13 — At Wattsburg on Friday night, Ryan Miller rushed for 166 yards and two touchdowns and quarterback Nolan Seabury ran for three touchdowns and threw a TD pass as Seneca defeated Lakeview.
Seabury scored on runs of 30, one, and five yards and threw a 59-yard TD toss to Collin Libra. One of Miller’s TD runs was from 57 yards.
Danick Hinkson rushed for 129 yards (15 carries) and scored both of Lakeview’s touchdowns (60- and 25-yard runs).
Mitchell Tingley also rushed for over 100 yards for the Sailors (15-103). QB Cameron Pence was 1-for-3 for 10 yards with one interception.
Seabury went 6-of-10 for 80 yards for the Bobcats and had 16 carries for 94 yards. Libra hauled in three catches for 76 yards.
Seneca recovered three Lakeview fumbles and had the interception.
SATURDAY
GIRLS SOCCER
• Fairview 3, Slippery Rock 0 — At Troy Alan Stadium in Slippery Rock, the Tigers and Rockets kicked off the season Saturday with Fairview posting the shutout win.
Fairview led 1-0 at halftime and fired in a pair of goals in the second half en route to the win.
Isabel Owens, Hannah Lindenberger, and Sara Gennuso scored for the Tigers. Jocelyn Tatarko earned the shutout in goal.
BOYS SOCCER
• Grove City 2, Mercer 1 — At Lamor Rd. Field on Saturday, the Eagles edged the defending D-10 champion Mustangs in the season-opener.
Jimmy Irani fired in the game-winning goal with just over a minute to play to lift GC to victory.
No other stats were reported to The Herald.
• Slippery Rock 6, Serra Catholic 1 — At the West Mifflin Tournament Saturday, Nick Kingerski and Hunter Berry had hat tricks to lead the Rockets past Serra Catholic.
Kingerski and Berry both finished the match with three goals and one assist.
FOOTBALL
MERCER 7 24 7 0 38
IROQUOIS 7 0 0 0 7
Scoring plays
I — Divins, 1 run (Kightlinger kick)
M — Mattocks, 90 kickoff return (Bachman kick)
M — Mattocks, 3 run (Bachman kick)
M — Mattocks, 4 run (Bachman kick)
M — Haines, 21 run (Haines run)
M — safety
M — Michael, 1 run (Bachman kick)
Team stats
MERCER IROQUOIS
13 First downs 7
304 Rushing yards 113
0 Passing yards 19
1-0-0 Att-comp-int 7-5-1
304 Total yards 132
2-1 Fumbles-lost 4-4
5-47 Penalties-yards lost 4-56
Individual stats
Rushing: MERCER — Addison 8-90, Haines 7-53, Michael 7-51, Chace 3-47, Mattocks 5-35, Godfrey 2-27, Palmer 3-5, Leftheris 4-(-4); IROQUOIS — Divins 10-51, Kightlinger 4-33, Hoopsick 12-29, Hunter 1-6, Moffett 4-(-3), Krysiak 6-(-3).
Passing: MERCER — Haines 1-0-0-0; IROQUOIS — Divins 7-5-1-19.
Receiving: MERCER — none; IROQUOIS — Moffett 4-25, Hoopsick 1-(-6).
––––––
S. ROCK 0 20 3 14 37
GEN. McLANE 6 0 0 14 20
Scoring plays
GM — Adamski, 2 run (kick blocked)
SR — Sabo, 19 pass from Mokel (Kingerski kick)
SR — Mokel, 3 run (run failed)
SR — Anderson, 31 pass from Mokel (Kingerski kick)
SR — Kingerski, 36 field goal
GM — no name submitted, 43 fumble return (Laskey catch)
GM — Cornejo-Lopez, 20 fumble return (pass failed)
SR — Sabo, 98 kickoff return (Kingerski kick)
SR — Allen, 13 run (Kingerski kick)
Team stats
S. ROCK G.McLANE
17 First downs 12
99 Rushing yards 127
199 Passing yards 58
23-14-1 Att-comp-int 18-11-0
298 Total yards 185
2-2 Fumbles-lost 1-1
5-30 Penalties-yards lost 5-40
Individual stats
Rushing: SLIPPERY ROCK — Allen 15-79, Galcik 5-13, Mokel 12-5, Anderson 2-2; GEN. McLANE — Adamski 17-68, Martin 8-37, Sheeder 8-36, Birkmire 1-0, team 2-(-14).
Passing: SLIPPERY ROCK — Mokel 22-13-1-192, Anderson 1-1-0-7; GEN. McLANE — Adamski 18-11-0-58.
Receiving: SLIPPERY ROCK — Sabo 4-75, Anderson 2-60, Galcik 3-33, Allen 2-13, Schwartz 2-11, Glass 1-7; GEN. McLANE — Birkmire 4-23, Laskey 3-23 Martin 1-8, Cousin 1-3, Burgos 1-1, Zietz 1-0.
———
LAKEVIEW 0 7 6 0 13
SENECA 13 14 6 7 40
Scoring plays
S — Miller, run (kick failed)
S — Seabury, 30 run (Randazzo kick)
S — Miller, 57 run (Randazzo kick)
L — Hinkson, 60 run (Tingley kick)
S — Libra, 59 pass from Seabury (Randazzo kick)
L — Hinkson, 25 run (kick blocked)
S — Seabury, 1 run (kick failed)
S — Seabury, 5 run (Randazzo kick)
Team stats
LAKEVIEW SENECA
9 First downs 8
228 Rushing yards 265
10 Passing yards 80
5-1-1 Att-comp-int 10-6-0
238 Total yards 345
4-3 Fumbles-lost 0-0
6-40 Penalties-yards lost 5-50
Individual stats
Rushing: LAKEVIEW — Hinkson 15-129, Tingley 15-103, Osborne 1-2, Cole 1-1, Zacherl 2-(-7); SENECA — Miller 18-166, Seabury 16-94, Buscemi 1-5.
Passing: LAKEVIEW — Pence 3-1-1-10, Zacherl 2-0-0-0; SENECA — Seabury 10-6-0-80.
Receiving: LAKEVIEW — Hinkson 1-10; SENECA — Libra 3-76, Miller 2-1, Bem 1-3.
