Pittsburgh and Cincinnati share more in common than the Ohio River and a National League presence.
Both teams have had success, but recently have been playoff-irrelevant.
However, the Pirates are number 1 in 2020. Pre-pandemic readjusted payrolls from the Associated Press showed the Pirates as a major league leader … in the least amount of money spent on players. The Pirates’ projected payroll, according to Baseball Prospectus, was $53 million, and with not just the lowest payroll in 2020, but the lowest payroll of any major league team in six years
According to opening day projections, Baseball Prospectus reported in 2017 that the Bucs’ payroll was $95 million, just one million lower than Cincinnati’s $96 million. But in the past three seasons Pittsburgh’s payroll dropped to $86 million in 2018, $75 million (13 percent decrease) in 2019, and $53 million (28 percent decrease) this year. Meanwhile, Cincinnati’s increased to $101 million in 2018, $127 million (25 percent increase) in 2019, and $145 million (14 percent increase) in 2020.
With 2019’s increased payroll, new manager David Bell and his new staff traded for pitchers Tanner Roark, Sonny Gray, Alex Wood, and Trevor Bauer and outfielders Yasiel Puig and Matt Kemp.
The moves helped the Reds end their four-year streak of 90 or more losses, although their 75-87 record was the sixth straight losing season since Johnny Cueto was discombobulated by a wildly raucous PNC Park crowd during the 2013 wild card game.
Buoyed by a sense of burgeoning enthusiasm to go with an $18 million payroll increase, the Reds headed into 2020 by spending $164 million on four free agents — outfielders Nicholas Castellanos (four years, $64 million) and Shogo Akiyama (three years, $21 million), second baseman Mike Moustakas (four years, $64 million), and left-hander Wade Miley (two years, $15 million.
Meanwhile, up the river, the Pirates were going down the river in 2019 by signing their first major-league free agent in two years: $2.75 million to Lonnie Chisenhall, who never appeared in a Pittsburgh uniform before retiring after 2019.
Affected by a sense of burgeoning despair after finishing 69-93 in last place, posting a 5.18 ERA (fifth highest in MLB), and cutting payroll by 28 percent, the Pirates headed into 2020 by spending almost $6.5 million on free agents — $2 million for outfielder Jarrod Dyson (.157 average with five RBIs and no extra base hits before being traded), $1 million for pitcher Derek Holland (ERA of 6.89) and outfielder Guillermo Heredia (.188 average, cut after eight games), $900,00 each for catchers Luke Maile (.151 last season, on the injured list all season) and John Ryan Murphy (.185 average and two RBIs), and change for pitchers like Nik Turley, Sam Howard, and Robbie Erlin and infielder J.T. Riddle.
With the 2019 Pirates hitting the fourth fewest home runs in MLB and ranking 11th in NL slugging percentage, the Pirates traded Starling Marte, their 2019 leader with 23 home runs and 82 RBIs…and, oh, yeah, his $11.5 million salary in 2020 and $12.5 million in 2021.
Meanwhile they are paying Gregory Polanco $8.6 million for a .149 average and 12 RBIs and injured Chris Archer $9 million and Jameson Taillon $2.25 million for NOT pitching.
The impact of these two teams’ actions fell into sharp focus last week during Cincinnati’s four-game sweep in the Queen City:
September 14, Game 1: 3-1, as Bauer struck out 12 and game up one run in 6.1 innings. Howard was the loser.
September 14, Game 2: 9-4, as Moustakas hit a three-run home run. Turley was the loser.
September 15: 4-1, as Akiyama and Castellanos each went 2-for-4. Riddle lowered his average to .157 with an 0-for-3 game.
September 16: 1-0, as Akiyama and Castellanos combined for 3-for-7 and Akiyama had the game’s only RBI. Murphy dropped to .167 with an 0-for-2 effort.
Cincinnati qualified for baseball’s post-season and will meet Atlanta at noon today.
Meanwhile, the Pirates finish at 19-41, in the cellar’s counting room, adding up their profits.
