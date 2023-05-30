SLIPPERY ROCK – Lakeview is still looking for that elusive first District 10 baseball championship.
After losing in their previous two appearances, the second-seeded Sailors dropped a 4-1 decision to Region 1 nemesis Sharpsville Monday afternoon in the Class 2A Finals at Slippery Rock University’s Jack Critchfield Park.
“I wanted this so bad for the kids,” veteran Lakeview coach Bill Beith said. “I could give two craps about me because once you get that banner up on the wall, they’re never gonna take it down. But they’re never going to put a second-place banner up.
“Hopefully, this gives the kids the motivation and drive to get this point and take the next step next year.”Making the setback even more difficult for Beith and Co. is knowing they swept home-and-home regular-season series from the Blue Devils this spring.
“There’s a couple teams where you just can’t figure out a way (to beat),” Beith said. “Wilmington was that team, but we beat them a couple times this year and we beat (Sharpsville) twice in the regular season. I’d rather win this game than those two (in the regular season). If we’re playing a best-of-three series, I’d like our chances, but for one day, they had a better day than we did.”
With the loss, the Sailors (17-5) say good-bye to their lone senior – Chase Hostetler.
“It’s hard to say good-bye (to Hostetler),” Beith said. “He was our DH this year and that’s what he did. He did a commendable job. He was a freshman during the COVID year and we lost a lot of people as a result of that, but he stuck with it, so I give him a lot of credit for that. His bat will definitely be missed next year.”
With a junior, seven sophomores and a freshman joining Hostetler in the starting lineup, the future appears bright on the diamond in the twin cities of Sandy Lake and Stoneboro.
“The future looks bright, but we still have to go out and play the games,” Beith said. “With these guys and everybody we have coming back, the target on our backs is even bigger. Everyone is going to be throwing their best guy at us (in 2024) and we have to respond. I told them I want to beef up our schedule and get us some better competition to get us better prepared for games like this. Hopefully, it’ll help us make that next step.
“You don’t get this opportunity very often. The last time we were in this position, we were like, ‘Next year is going to be great.’ and that darn COVID hit. You never know. Things can happen.”
Monday at “The Jack,” Sharpsville struck first in the top of the second with Braden Scarvel sending a one-out liner into the right-field corner and rumbling in for a triple before scoring on a Jake Tonty sacrifice fly.
The Blue Devils made it 2-0 an inning later when Jack Leipheimer singled and scored on a Lakeview throwing error.
The Sailors cut their deficit in half in the bottom of the fourth with Hostetler and Grady Harbaugh posting back-to-back singles before Maddox Bell’s sacrifice fly plated Hostetler, but Sharpsville posted a pair of insurance runs on Stephen Tarnoci’s two-run single off Bell in their next at bats.
“They hit the ball well and their leaders led by example,” Beith said. “Giving up four runs, you’d hope you’d have a chance to win the game, but we just couldn’t get the big hit at the right time.”
But it’ll be the missed chances that’ll leave the Sailors playing the “what if” game all offseason.
For the afternoon, Lakeview left runners in scoring position in the second through fifth innings before being retired in order by Leipheimer in the sixth and seventh innings. The Sailors ultimately stranded seven runners with five left standing on second or third base.
“I thought our youth showed a little bit today,” Beith said. “We had a couple of situations where if we could’ve come up with a big hit we could’ve turned the tide and possibly take the lead.”
NOTES: The 17 wins in 2023 tied a program best, Beith reported. ... The Blue Devils (15-7) – the fourth-seeded team entering the D10 tournament – advance to next week’s PIAA tournament and will face the WPIAL runner-up on Monday. ... The district championship is Sharpsville’s third in five contested seasons and ninth overall. ... Lakeview beat Sharpsville 9-7 and 9-2 in the regular season. … Luke Distler and Tarnoci singled and doubled and Scarvel tripled and singled for the Blue Devils. … Tarnoci, Kaden Wygant and Leipheimer combined forces to scatter seven hits, strikeout six and issue just two walks. … Evan Reiser and Bell yielded nine hits, struck out three and walked two for Lakeview.
