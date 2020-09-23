• Reynolds 47, Mercer 0 – At Transfer, Coach Josh Mull’s Raiders improved to 2-0 with a Region 1 win over Mercer (1-1).
Reynolds led 12-0 at the end of the 1st quarter and scored 21 points in the 2nd frame to lead 33-0 at the break.
Cole Toy gave the Raiders an early lead on a 10yard TD run, which was followed by a 32-yard TD pass from Brayden Mc-Closkey to Jalen Wagner.
Toy (44-yard run), Aiden Mull (36 run) and Dreyvin Livingston (21 run) had rushing touchdowns in the 2nd quarter. Toy had 144 rushing yards at the
break and finished with 155. Livingston finished the game with 5 extra-point kicks.
Reynolds tacked on another touchdown in the 3rd quarter on a 34yard interception return by Wagner. Hayden Mc-Laughlin added a 4-yard TD run on the first play of the 4th quarter for the Raiders.
Aiden Bright, who had a huge game for Mercer last week, led the team in rushing with 46 yards on 11 carries.
• Lakeview 26, Cochranton 0 – At Stoneboro, the Sailors (1-1) rebounded from its opening night loss to Cambridge Springs by shutting out the Cardinals (0-2) in a Region 4 contest.
Lakeview quarterback Gavin Murdock had a 1-yard touchdown run and tossed a 7-yard TD pass to Ryan O’Polka.
Kendall Crocker scored on runs of 20 and 11 yards for the Sailors.
On defense, Crocker, Lane Barber and Anthony Bonanni pulled in interceptions for Lakeview while Crocker and Damon Kerr had fumble recoveries.
