FRIDAY
BOYS GOLF
The Lakeview boys golf team captured its first District 10 title in program history at The Country Club in Meadville.
The Sailors won by one stroke, 340-341, over Grove City for the 2A team championship.
Chris Mong led Lakeview with an 83. Jackson Gadsby added an 84, Maddox Bell shot 86 and Adam Snyder rounded out the Sailors’ scores with an 87.
Trent Nemec shot 83 to lead all Grove City golfers. Logan Goodrich was one stroke behind with an 84.
FOOTBALL
• Lakeview 35, Cochranton 14 — At Cochranton, coach Bill Hickman’s Sailors (4-0, 4-2) remained unbeaten in Region 1 play with the win over the Cardinals.
Stats were not reported to The Herald.
With the loss, Cochranton fell to 1-3 in Region 1 and 1-4 overall.
• Mercer 28, Maplewood 7 — At Guys Mills, coach Jeff Lockard’s Mustangs moved to 3-1 in Region 1 and 4-2 overall with the victory over the Tigers.
Mercer scored a pair of touchdowns in the first quarter, added another in the second quarter, and tacked on a final score in the fourth frame.
Daemyin Mattocks had a 17-yard touchdown run and returned a fumble 76 yards for a score. Carter Addison broke loose for a 53-yard TD run and Nic Michael scored from seven yards out.
No other stats were reported to The Herald.
SATURDAY
GOLF
North East junior Anna Swan fired a 73 on Saturday for a two-day total of 72-73-145 to capture the girls Class 2A championship at the District 10 Golf Championships at The Country Club of Meadville.
West Middlesex freshman star Kate Sowers, who shot a 69 on Thursday for the first-round lead, carded a 77 Saturday to finish in second place (146).
Hickory junior Sasha Petrochko, last year’s District 10 champion, shot 77-75-152 to place third while Reynolds freshman Zoe Stern finished fourth with a 76-78-154.
Swan, Sowers, Petrochko, and Stern advanced to the PIAA tournament in State College, which is set for Oct. 17-18. The team championships (Hickory girls) are Oct. 19. The Class 2A event this year will be played on Penn State’s Blue Course.
On the boys side, Slippery Rock senior Jacob Wolak (78-74-152) and West Middlesex junior Caden Bender (80-80-160) advanced to the state tourney.
Wolak finished second, two strokes behind District 10 champ Josh James of Union City (76-74-150), while Bender tied for fourth place with Fairview’s Will Fessler (81-79-160). Ft. LeBoeuf’s Nathan Feltmeyer (77-82-159) placed third.
Also competing Saturday: Lakeview sophomore Jackson Gadsby (84-81-165), Mercer senior Eli Ellison (80-87-167), Grove City juniors Trent Nemec (83-88-171) and Logan Goodrich (84-89-173), Lakeview sophomore Chris Mong (83-91-174), and Greenville sophomore Brandon Stubert (84-91-175).
CROSS COUNTRY
Grove City
John Sample Invite
One week after winning the Class 2A team title at the prestigious PIAA Foundation Race in Hershey, coach Mike Sample’s Grove City boys cross country team took top honors in its own John Sample Invitational at Memorial Park in Grove City Saturday.
Grove City (34) rolled the team crown while Hampton (87) was second. Quaker Valley (111), North Catholic (117), and Eden Christian (143) rounded out the top five. Jamestown (392) finished 14th.
Grove City sophomore MJ Pottinger finished first in a time of 15:57 while Quaker Valley junior Matthew Otto (16:10) was runner-up.
Also for Grove City, junior Quinn McKnight finished fifth in 16:31, senior Josh Jones (16:35) was sixth, senior Justice Brown (16:50) placed eighth, sophomores Isaiah Stauff (17:00) and Colsen Frank (17:00) were 12th and 13th, and junior Wyatt Shepson (17:49) was 28th.
Sharon freshman Justin Sims (19:17) finished 66th, Jamestown junior Cooper Riley (19:29) placed 68th, and Mercer freshman Tate Papay (20:07) was 77th.
GIRLS
Mercer senior Willow Myers clocked in at 18:53 to finish first overall. She finished seven seconds ahead of Chartiers Valley sophomore Lilah Turnbull (19:00).
Jamestown sophomore Karis McElhaney placed 11th in 20:06, Grove City freshman Josie Jones (20:33) was 18th, and Sharon senior Abby Douglas finished 19th in 20:37.
Also for GC, freshman Morgan Davis (21:00) was 23rd, junior Phoebe Graham placed 33rd in 21:53, and senior Abbey Nichols finished 36th (21:58).
Greenville senior Megan Ickes was 26th in 21:21 and Mercer freshman Maggie Jewell (22:20) finished 45th.
Beaver Area (68) won the team title. They were followed by North Catholic (98), Hampton (102), Chartiers Valley (103), and Altoona Area (123).
Grove City (141) finished sixth, Mercer (248) was 10th, and Greenville (337) 13th.
Cardinal Classic
GIRLS
West Middlesex’s AnnaSophia Viccari clocked in at 19:50 to finish first overall and teammate Lia Bartholomew (20:07) was second at Saturday’s Cardinal Classic in Cochranton. It was the first individual title for Viccari, a freshman for the Reds.
Lakeview’s Kady Alexander finished third in 20:14 while the Sailors’ Kendell Emmert (21:02) placed sixth. West Middlesex’s Ella Bartholomew placed seventh in a time of 21:05.
Alaina Peltonen of Lakeview finished 23rd in 23:19.
Titusville (59) won the team title while West Middlesex (74) finished second. Meadville (94) placed third, Lakeview (107) took fourth, and Conneaut Area (144) fifth. Rounding out the team scores were Saegertown (150) and Commodore Perry (193).
BOYS
West Middlesex (73) captured the team title and Lakeview (74) finished second. Cochranton (101), Titusville (112), and Saegertown (120) rounded out the top five teams. Commodore Perry (220) placed ninth.
Lakeview ace Colson Jenkins captured the individual title in a time of 16:24. Saegertown’s Sam Hetrick was runner-up in 16:47.
West Middlesex teammates Luke Schneider (17:12) and Giovanni Rococi (17:19) placed fourth and fifth, respectively, while Lakeview’s James Alexander (17:22) placed sixth.
West Middlesex’s Dennis Jones finished 12th in a time of 18:03 and Lakeview’s Phil Peltonen (18:27) finished 16th.
Lakeview’s Ryker Harold (18:47) finished 24th and Commodore Perry’s Bradyn Winter (18:47) was 25th.
MONDA
Y
GIRLS SOCCER
• Fairview 5, Mercer 0 — At Fairview, Sara Gennuso fired in a pair of goals as the Region 4 Tigers shut out Region 1 Mercer.
Jillian Agnello, Annie Thayer, and Jocelyn Tatarko also scored for Fairview. Thayer also had two assists. Tatarko and Maisee Carrier combined for the shutout in goal.
• Slippery Rock 4, Greenville 2 — At Greenville, Liv Rock led the Rockets in the Region 2 match with a pair of goals.
Hannah Plunkard and Emily Plyler added the other goals for Slippery Rock while Sarah Mallek had both goals for Greenville.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
• Reynolds 3, Mercer 0 — At Transfer, the Raiders posted a 25-23, 25-13, 25-21 Region 3 win over the Mustangs.
Mercer: Alisha Latimer 5 aces; Jillian Mount 7 assists. Reynolds: Kylie McAdoo led the Raiders with 13 points, 13 digs and five aces. Addie Floch had 10 points, Annie Loposky added 11 assists and seven points and Rylee Gearhart had eight digs and eight kills.
JV: Reynolds 25-22, 25-23.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.