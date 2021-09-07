High School sports roundup
CROSS COUNTRY
Rocket Invitational
The Grove City boys team rolled to the team title on Saturday at the Titusville Rocket Invite.
The top 5 teams were Grove City (17), Cranberry (100), Conneaut Area (121), North East (123), and Rocky Grove (138).
The Eagles’ Joshua Jones (16:22.88), Quinn McKnight (16:23.88), and Caleb Hawke (16:26.73) swept the top 3 spots.
The Eagles’ MJ Pottinger (16:38.46) and Justy Brown (16:41.72) placed 5th and 6th, respectively.
Jamestown’s top finisher was Riley Runyon, who placed 28th in a time of 18:20.89.
Mercer’s Willow Myers (19:52.39), Jamestown’s Karis McElhaney (19:54.83) and Grove City’s Abby Steffler (20:01.13) finished 1-2-3 in the girls varsity race.
Jamestown’s Claire Anderson (20:19.12) placed 6th and Grove City’s Abigail Nichols finished 17th.
The Grove City girls placed 3rd as a team. The top 5 teams were Mercyhurst Prep (74), Titusville (104), Grove City (131), North East (139), and Oil City (148). Mercer (263) placed 12th.
BOYS GOLF
HUBBARD TOWNSHIP – Tyler Hamilton and Toby Matson mustered rounds of 74 and 75, leading Grove City High boys’ golf team to a Region 2 Mega- Match win.
On Wednesday at Deer Creek Golf Course, Grove City (320) got by Hickory (329), West Middlesex (342), Wilmington (351), Slippery Rock (358) and Sharpsville (394).
Slippery Rock’s Jacob Wolak was the day’s medalist, shooting 67. He set a course record on the back nine by firing a 30, which included a pair of eagles on holes 16 and 17.
Grove City (21) leads the early-season standings, followed by Hickory (18), West Middlesex (15), Slippery Rock (11), Wilmington (10), Sharpsville (6) and Sharon (3).
• Grove City – Hamilton 74, Matson 75, Logan Goodrich 85, Trent Nemec 86.
• Slippery Rock – Wolak 67, Jack Hadley 90, Kellan Stoughton- Drogowski 105, Trey Simmons 106.
VOLLEYBALL
The Grove City High girls volleyball team finished second Thursday in the Butler Tournament.
The Lady Eagles finished first in pool play and advanced to the gold playoffs. They beat McDowell to advance to the finals and finished 2nd after losing to Butler.
GC: Hailey Conway 11 points, 19 digs; Britney Kuhn 8 digs; Carlie Reynolds 9 points, 17 kills, 24 assists, 10 digs; Cassie Smith 10 points, 20 kills, 8 digs; Delaney Callahan 13 kills, 7 digs; Brooke Hovis 24 points, 6 aces, 13 digs; Abby Berry 18 points, 9 aces, 12 kills, 41 assists, 11 digs; Brooke Sciullo 11 kills.
Grove City, Butler, McDowell, Hopewell, Serra Catholic, Kiski Area, Shaler, and Mars competed in the tournament.
