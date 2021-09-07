WATERFORD — Grove City’s offense couldn’t make the play when it counted.
Fort LeBoeuf forced two turnovers and a turnover on downs in the game’s final six minutes to hold on for a thrilling 17-14 win over visiting Grove City in District 10 non-region action Saturday evening at Carm Bonito Field.
“You never want to come up on the short end of the stick,” Grove City coach Sam Mowrey said. “We knew it was going to be a four-quarter game and we knew it was going to be a physical game. They’re a hard-nosed football team. Bottom line is they made one more play than us tonight.”
With the defense looking like the stingy Eagles defenses of recent vintage, after surrendering 48 points last week in a win against Meadville, Grove City’s offense had four chances in the fourth quarter to put points on the board.
After Grove City forced a punt on LeBoeuf’s initial fourth-quarter possession, Tristin Harris punched the ball away from sophomore Joey Hathaway at the Bison 40 on GC’s next possession and then intercepted a forced throw near midfield with just over three minutes remaining.
Again, the Grove City defense held, giving its offense one more chance at the comeback with a minute left on the clock, but the fourth time wasn’t the charm for the Eagles.
The GC offense was able to get to near midfield, but Hunter Hohman was sacked near midfield by Dominic Gentile as time expired as he was attempting to set up a Hail Mary.
“You can see the difference between the first two weeks for us,” Mowrey said. “We didn’t execute great tonight. Last week, we didn’t turn the ball over and we created turnovers. This week, they did a great job of not turning it over and we turned it over (four) times. Those are tough to overcome in such a tight game.
“Offensively, there’s some things we need to look at and improve on. We need to execute a little more cleaner ... there were a few too many penalties tonight.”
After being surrendering nearly 500 yards to Meadville in Week 1 and allowing Fort LeBoeuf to easily waltz down the field to open the game, the Eagles’ defense corrected their course over the final 40 minutes of action, especially down the stretch forcing the three punts in the final seven minutes of the game.
The Bison managed just 129 yards of total offense against the Grove City defense after totaling 72 yards on their opening drive.
“Overall, I thought our defense did a great job,” Mowrey said. “They really stepped up. After that first drive, the boys really started to figure it out and started to play a little faster defensively. They were following through on their assignments a little faster and it led into what you saw (Saturday) night.
“The linebackers were able to start flying to the ball. (The defensive line) did a great job of being physical up front, which allowed us to start making some gang tackles.”
The Bison (1-0) — who were without veteran coach Jeff Nichols and several players due to Covid-19 concerns — opened the game with a 14-play, 72-yard drive that chewed up over eight minutes of clock and culminated in a Justin Leuschen two-yard score.
“That first drive, Fort LeBoeuf had a great drive and scored,” Mowrey said. “These past two games, we’ve started a little slow. We need to work on coming out and starting a little faster. They had a long drive there, but after that, the defense stepped up and did a fantastic job.”
After Isaac McGuire booted a 36-yard field goal for a 10-0 lead midway through the second quarter, Grove City (1-1) cut the deficit to 10-7 with a Zach Rodgers 1-yard run with under a minute to play in the first half.
LeBoeuf pushed its lead to 17-7 on a Adam Lichtinger 52-yard scoring strike from McGuire with 4:20 left in the third.
The Eagles pulled to within three when Anthony Pereira pulled in a contested catch in the middle of the field from Hohman, shook off a tackle and raced 62 yards for a touchdown 1:32 seconds after Lichtinger’s touchdown.
“The boys did a great job of answering and keep on answering,” Mowrey said. “Days like today are great learning experiences and things we’ll bounce back from. Even with the mistakes we made today, the defense still went out and gave us a chance to get out there and make a play.”
After a balanced offensive effort in Week 1’s win over Meadville, Grove City was a little more pass happy this week, throwing for 244 of their 293 yards of total offense.
Hohman completed 18-of-30 passes. Gavin Lutz pulled in 10 passes for 75, Hathaway chipped in 3 grabs for 93 yards and Pereira had the single catch for 62 yards. Rodgers had 4 receptions for 14 yards.
“We couldn’t seem to get the run game going tonight,” Mowrey said. “Their defensive line did a good job up front, so we never could get into a flow running the ball. Looking back, I’ll probably end up kicking myself in the butt a little more, because the run game is what we predicate everything on.
“(The receivers) all did a nice job, but I think the story of high school football is you need to be able to run the football. We’ve been balanced most of the time. (49 yards rushing) is not good. We definitely want to be better than that.”
NOTES: With the loss, Grove City drops to 17-8 all-time against Erie County foes and 5-1 against the Bison ... After rushing for 214 yards and four touchdowns in the win over Meadville, Curtis Hovis was limited to 39 yards on 15 totes ... Leuschen led the Bison with 86 yards on 19 carries, while Harris was limited to 26 yards on 15 carries ... Hovis led the defense with eight tackles, while Cole Hammerman, Nathan Boyd and Nate Wadsworth each had seven stops ... Grove City held a slim 14-11 edge in first downs but was whistled for nine penalties and had a punt blocked ... The Eagles were playing without center Thomas Rodgers, who was forced to sit out due to being considered a close contact ... With Nichols watching the livestream, assistant coach Justin Blose served as acting head coach.
GROVE CITY 0 7 7 0 14
LeBOEUF 7 3 7 0 17
SCORING PLAYS
FTL — Justin Leuschen, 2-yard run (Isaac McGuire kick)
FTL — Isaac McGuire, 36-yard field goal
GC — Zach Rodgers, 1-yard run (John Hake kick)
FTL — Adam Lichtinger, 52-yard pass from Isaac McGuire (Isaac McGuire kick)
GC — Anthony Pereira, 62-yard pass from Hunter Hohman (John Hake kick)
GROVE CITY LeBOEUF
14 FIRST DOWN 11
49 RUSH YARDS 138
244 PASS YARDS 63
293 TOTAL YARDS 201
30-18-1 ATT-COM-INT 11-2-0
4-3 FUMBLES-LOST 1-0
9-53 PENALTIES-YARDS 7-50
INDIVIDUAL STATS
RUSHING — GROVE CITY: Curtis Hovis 15-39, Anthony Nemec 2-12, Zach Rodgers 2-5, Hunter Hohman 4-4, Gavin Lutz 1-3, Joey Hathaway 2-(-14); FORT LEBOEUF: Justin Leuschen 19-86, Tristin Harris 15-26, Adam Lichtinger 6-15, Isaac McGuire 4-11.
PASSING — GROVE CITY: Hunter Hohman 18-30-1 244; FORT LEBOEUF: Isaac Lichtinger 2-11-0 63.
RECEIVING — GROVE CITY: Gavin Lutz 10-75, Joey Hathaway 3-93, Zach Rodgers 4-14, Anthony Pereira 1-62; FORT LEBOEUF: Adam Lichtinger 1-52, Tristin Harris 1-11.
