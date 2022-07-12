After searching far and wide for its next athletic director, it turns out the right man for Bethany College was right down the hall.
Brian Sansom, a Grove City High School graduate and now former Bison head women’s basketball coach, was named the school’s newest athletic administrator last week.
“It’s a very exciting time for not only myself and my family but for the department as a whole,” Sansom said. “I hope everyone feels the same way as I do. It’s going to be a big transition and a challenge.
“I’ve always wanted to be an athletic director. The opportunity came a little sooner than I expected, which led to a lot of decisions.”
Chief among them was deciding to step down as the head women’s basketball coach — a position he held for the past six seasons.
“I kept going back and forth (about whether or not to step down),” he said. “I had the opportunity to do both for at least one more season. The more and more I thought about it, I wanted to be fair to the young women on the team and to the department as a whole. I could’ve been selfish and tried to do both, but I don’t think we would have been as successful as we need to be as a department or as a team, because my focus wouldn’t be solely on one entity.
“The (women’s basketball) program is in a really good spot and I didn’t want to be the one to mess that up. There were a lot of hours spent thinking about (the decision) and a lot of hours talking with people about it. It was definitely a difficult decision to make and I think I made the best decision for everyone involved.”
Under Sansom, the Bison compiled a 63-79 record (44-50 in the Presidents’ Athletic Conference) and made six straight appearances in the PAC tournament, including a spot in the semifinals for the first time in a decade this past winter.
“We have such wonderful scholar-athletes on the team, and it was such a pleasure to lead the program for six years,” Sansom said. “I felt that it was important for them to have someone new who could dedicate their full attention to the team, as doing both jobs wouldn’t allow me to feel like I was doing that. I am proud of where the program is and where it will continue to head in the future.”
During his time at Bethany, the 2003 Grove City High School graduate has chaired and been a key member of multiple head coaching and staff searches throughout the Athletics Department. He previously served as the travel coordinator for athletics and the chair of the staff council.
In his most recent leadership role as the assistant athletic director for athletic recruiting and retention, he served as the liaison between the athletic and enrollment departments while organizing on-campus recruiting visits for prospective scholar-athletes.
“After conducting a national search for Bethany’s new athletic director, it became evident that we had the most qualified candidate already here at Bethany,” Bethany College President Dr. Jamie Caridi said. “Brian has enjoyed an extremely successful coaching career and has excelled in his role as assistant athletic director. He is admired by our coaching staff and is highly respected by faculty, staff and alumni. I have every confidence he will exceed my expectations in this critical leadership position.”
Sansom becomes the second GCHS grad to lead a PAC athletic department, joining 1994 graduate Adam Jack (Waynesburg).
“I’m looking forward to working with all the administrators and all the athletic directors in the PAC but especially Adam Jack,” Sansom said. “I’m really looking forward to his mentorship.
“When I used to go to Coach (Don) Fee’s camp, Adam was always my coach. Talk about coming a long way, we’re going from him being my coach at Coach Fee’s camp to us working together as athletic directors in the PAC. I think that’s pretty cool.”
Sansom — who is the youngest son of Dennis and Deborah Sansom — accepted Bethany’s head women’s basketball coach position in 2016 after earning his undergraduate in sport management studies at University of Pittsburgh at Bradford in 2008 and his masters degree in intercollegiate athletic administration at California University of Pennsylvania in 2011. He resides in Bethany with his wife (Erikka) and their son (Lucan).
“We aren’t going anywhere and that was a big part of the decision,” Sansom said. “We wouldn’t have to change who we were or where we were. That helped me with the decision, (because) this is truly a special opportunity. My wife, son and I call this place home. The college is rich with tradition and has a passionate support system. I look forward to working with the entire Bethany family.
“There will still be responsibilities (away from home), but it will be much less than the eight months of daily, nightly demands that come with coaching. (The new position) will allow us to have much more family time, which is something we’re looking forward to as Lucan starts getting older.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.