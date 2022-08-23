GROVE CITY – The connection between quarterback Josh Ehst and receiver Cody Gustafson was frequently on display every Saturday afternoon for the past three seasons. But the dynamic duo that powered the Grove City College offense will not return in 2022.
Before graduating last spring, Ehst finished his career with the third-most passing yards (7,718) and second-most passing touchdowns (65) in GCC history. Gustafson, an All-American candidate, will go down as the best receiver in Wolverines history, leading the school record books career receptions (341), receiving yards (5,305) and receiving touchdowns (52).
The Wolverines have eight starters coming back on both sides of the ball. and they will look to replace that offensive production with a group of players that saw some time last season.
At quarterback, sophomore Logan Pfeuffer will be the starter after seeing time in three games as the backup last season. Pfeuffer, who played high school ball at Peters Township, completed 6-of-11 passes for 69 yards as a freshman.
“I really thought he learned the offense inside and out,” Grove City head coach Andrew DiDonato said. “I think he’s really ready to handle quite a bit that we would put on the senior last year, and we expect to take a similar approach even though he’s a first-year starter.”
The Wolverine’s also have their second- and third-leading receivers returning to assist the young QB. Juniors Scott Fraser and Ryan Heckathorn will be the primary pass catchers. Fraser and Heckathorn played in all 11 games for Grove City last season. Fraser caught 62 passes for 813 yards and four TDs while Heckathorn had 489 yards receiving and two scores on 17 receptions.
Sophomore Joshua Gregory, who is 6-foot, 5-inches tall, could also see time after not playing in a game last season.
DiDonato said the offense forced the ball to Gustafson over the years. But the goal is to incorporate more players in the passing game in 2022 for a more balanced attack.
“Our whole receiving corp is 6-3 or bigger,” DiDonato said. “We got a lot of big receivers that can create mismatches. and the key for us to have no drop in the pass game as a whole is to go back to distributing instead of really forcing it to one guy.”
Grove City has some newer faces, but the running game and offensive line will feature some mainstays.
West Middlesex graduate Clayton Parrish returns for his senior season in the backfield. Parrish ran for 838 yards and 24 touchdowns on 182 carries in 2021. His 24 scores was fifth best in the Wolverines’ single-season record books, and his 27 career rushing touchdowns is fifth best behind Blaine Miller (30), Doug Steiner (40), Wesley Schools (66) and R.J. Bowers (91).
Nico Flati will rejoin Parrish at running back after rushing for 677 yards and two scores on 132 attempts as a freshman. Flati ran for 182 yards and a touchdown in last season’s homecoming game against Geneva.
“With that kind of experience and production and another year playing together, that’s certainly going to be the backbone of our offensive attack this year,” DiDonato said.
While the young offensive guys are becoming acclimated to full-time roles, the defense has a number of key players returning. Five of the team’s top seven tacklers return in 2022, and two defensive standouts could break school records by the end of the season.
Senior outside linebacker Ryan Fleming comes back after registering 10 sacks last season, good enough for the third-most in a single season at Grove City College. Fleming and former Wolverine Burt Romanoff are tied for fifth on the career sack list at 15. Mark Furgeson tops the list with 21 career sacks set in 1998.
Fifth-year inside linebacker Parker Kilgore had 99 tackles, including three for a loss, last season. He’s amassed 303 career tackles in 37 games with the Wolverines and enters the season fifth in career tackles at GCC. Mike Choby owns the record with 350 tackles set in 2004.
Freshman Ben Bladel could see some playing time in a loaded linebacker group and got first-team reps early in camp. Fellow freshman linebacker Jack Jollie has already carved out spots on all four special teams groups.
Safety Trevor Beck had 49 tackles with five pass breakups and an interception as a sophomore in 2021. Fellow junior Gabe Dunlap returns at cornerback after leading the Wolverines with three interceptions and was tied for the team lead with six pass breakups last year.
Sophomore defensive end Bryce Spolnik returns after playing all 11 games last season. Spolnik registered 32 tackles, including six for a loss, and five sacks as a freshman.
“So much experience in the middle of our defense, two D-linemen returning starters back, two returning defensive backs,” DiDonato said. “Certainly defensively, starting with that linebacking corp, we had the number two total defense last year – number six rush defense in the country. A lot of the key pieces there are back.”
Expectations are high in Grove City. The Wolverines have had at least eight wins each season going back to 2018. The only exception was the spring season in 2021 when they finished 2-2.
The Wolverines start the season with four of their first five games at home. They will open the season on Sept. 3 against Juniata College in Grove City. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m.
“We have a lot of experienced guys who have played in those big games and a lot of them are back, which gives us excitement for the upcoming season. No question,” DiDonato said.
