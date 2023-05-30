SLIPPERY ROCK – The legend of Dylan Gordon lives.
Months after sinking a pair of clutch 3-pointers to nearly upset top-seeded Warren in a three-overtime thriller in the opening round of this year’s basketball playoffs, the Slippery Rock senior used his right arm and his bat to send the Rocket baseball team into the District 10 Class 4A semifinals for the fourth straight postseason and fifth time in six years.
“Dylan is the ultimate competitor. We trust him 100 percent when he’s on the mound,” second-year Slippery Rock coach Derrick Wood said. “Dylan has had a great senior year for us. He’s not going to be the loudest guy in the room, but he’ll always lead by example.”
For long stretches Tuesday against McLane, Gordon was unhittable, recording 13 straight outs between surrendering a game-opening single to Tyler Banks and a solo homer to Tyler Chorney with one away in the top of the fifth. Charlie Swanson’s sixth-inning single was the only other blemish on Gordon’s boxscore.
“DG has thrown strikes all year,” Wood said. “That’s what he does ... fill up the strike zone and trust the defense behind him. Even when he gave up the home run, he didn’t let it phase him, throwing a first-pitch strike to the next batter. He’s been challenging batters all year with an awesome curveball.”
The Rocket ace did not issue a walk before being lifted at the end of the sixth inning.
“I was just trying to keep it in the strike zone and trust my defense,” Gordon said. “They all know how to make – and do make – plays for me. I usually don’t get a lot of strikeouts, so they have to be the ones doing stuff. I just let it fly and trust them.”
As for his bat, Gordon played a part in both Slippery Rock runs – including driving in Brett Galcik for the game-winner in the bottom of the sixth.
“(Gordon) has been super strong at the plate,” Wood said. “He’s comfortable at the plate, hitting behind Brett. Brett’s probably hitting .700 in the second half the season, so Dylan a lot of the time gets to come up, pick out a good pitch and give it a rip. Today was the same story it’s been. Brett gets on base with a triple and Dylan does his job, putting a hard-hit ball in play.”
The Rockets struck first when Dom Zandi’s two-out single scored Gordon’s courtesy runner Isaac McCandless after Gordon opened the second inning with a single.
“In two of our bigger moments of the season, Dom stepped up,” Wood said. “The first, we’re down at Hickory and he hit a home run to tie it up. Here in the playoffs today, he comes up with two outs and comes up with the big (single).
“He’s a guy that wants the bat in his hands when the pressure is on. He’s a guy that’s been in and out of the lineup this year. He probably should’ve seen more time than he has this year, so for him to come out and not knowing if he was going to be in the lineup or not, he’s just been earning it every single day in practice. He had a great day in practice yesterday and carried it into today. Dom’s done a great job as our nine-hole guy. Other teams aren’t expecting much and he’s been packing a punch.”
Armed with the one-run lead, Gordon kept the Lancers at bay before Chorney sent a missile over the center-field fence in the top of the fifth to knot the score at 1.
“It was a fastball pretty much right down the middle,” Gordon said. “Yeah, it was a mispitch for sure. You have to brush it off. You can’t let one bad pitch control the rest of the game. I’d been doing well up to that point, so I just had to keep going.”
Galcik opened the sixth inning with a triple off the wall before scoring the game-winner on Gordon’s single.”I was just trying to make contact there,” Gordon said. “Brett gets on third all the time, so I’ve been told in practice my job is to get the ball in play to hopefully score and that’s what I tried to do.”
For Wood, it was nice to see his squad pull out a close game after multiple one-run losses this spring.
“These are the ones we’ve honestly struggled with,” he said. “I think we’ve lost four games by one run this year, so getting a one-run win in this one was great for us.”
NOTES: Sal Mineo needed eight pitches to retire the Lancers in order in the top of the seventh to record the save in relief of Gordon. ... Banks and Swanson had the other hits for General McLane. ... Lancer starter Ross Morrow allowed two runs on six hits, four walks, while striking out three. ... Neither team had an error. ... Slippery Rock left seven runners on the bases. ... Ryan Double made incredible victory-saving catch for the final out in the top of the sixth in left field.
