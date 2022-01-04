SLIPPERY ROCK — There wasn’t much to be encouraged about for the Slippery Rock girls’ basketball team Monday night.
The Lady Rockets were able to escape their Region 5 opener with a 31-25 victory over visiting Franklin despite shooting just over 25 percent and committing multiple turnovers.
“We had ugly shooting and ugly possessions, so we had to find a way to win,” Slippery Rock coach Amber Osborn said. “The encouraging thing is despite how bad it was (the Rockets) didn’t put their heads in a hole and hide. You have to find something positive to take out of the ugliness.”
Slippery Rock (1-0, 3-4) knocked down just 11-of-40 shots from the field and committed 22 turnovers — many trying to thread the needle into the jaws of the Franklin defense.
“We couldn’t finish tonight, but what people won’t take into account is we had a giant girl coming at us that’s going to swat our shot,” said Osborn, referring to Franklin’s Camdon Bashor, who had three blocks. “We were rushing everything. We ran into that against Farrell ... It’s tough to get uncontested stuff in the paint that you’d normally get. Everybody is going to have games like that.
“There’s nothing I can do Xs or Os-wise that I can do to get them out of the ruts they get themselves into. I’m thankful they were able to work themselves out of it, but a win is a win.”
With their offense struggling to get any traction, the Rockets’ defense was operating smoothly from the opening tip, forcing the Knights into 23 turnovers and 21 percent shooting (10-of-46).
“The defense was what saved us, because the offense wasn’t clicking,” Osborn said. “Defense has to be there every game, but there were still breakdowns. There were some things we did defensively that allowed them to stay in the game.”
Slippery Rock held Franklin scoreless over the opening 8:35 before Bashor scored early in the second quarter to pull the visitors to within 6-2 but the Rockets could only take a 13-8 lead into the half.
“That’s kind of been our struggle,” Osborn said. “We come out focused and dialed in, but the fatigue sets in. Once that sets in, it’s difficult to get past that and things start to go out the window. I was happy with (the start), but to me the game changer was all the fouls.
“The fouls make the kids play tentative both offensively and defensively, because you’re worried about picking up another one. It ends up affecting your swings one way or the other.”
With Slippery Rock missing its first three shots and turning it over three times, Franklin opened the third quarter with a 9-2 run to take its lone lead at 17-15 with 2:36 left on a Gabby LeJeunnesse layup.
The Rockets countered with a 10-2 run to take a 25-19 lead late in the fourth, but five straight turnovers in Franklin territory allowed the Knights to stay in the game until Giana Bedel and Ella McDermott canned four freebies in the closing seconds to seal the win.
“Camdon’s really tough,” Osborn said. “She’s a tough person to put over the ball. If they take her off the ball, we can make clean passes, but with her down there, you really can’t do that. She makes it really tough.
“Every year that I’ve coached, we’ve had games like this. You have to find a way to win. They’re learning to trust each other out there and are finding out what works and what doesn’t work. They’re doing that, because I’m not seeing repetitive stuff as much.”
For Slippery Rock, Bedel led the way with 10 points, while Bronwyn McCoy totaled nine points, nine rebounds, five assists and two steals. Katie Book chipped in seven points, six rebounds and three blocks and McDermott lent another five points, nine rebounds and two steals.
“We’re still trying to figure things out and figuring out how to mesh,” Osborn said. “They lost a lot (from last year). They had kids that they could jump on their backs and ride it out. They don’t have that now, so they’re trying to find their identity a little bit.”
NOTES: Audrey Kura had four steals and a block for Slippery Rock, who was out-rebounded 36-32 by the Knights. ... Bashor led Franklin (0-1, 3-5) with a game-high 14 points, five rebounds and three blocks.
FRANKLIN 0 8 9 8 25
SLIP ROCK 6 7 7 11 31
FRANKLIN — Bashor 6-2-2-14, Billingsley 2-1-2-6, Adams 0-0-0-0, Ja. Blum 1-1-2-3, Je. Blum 0-0-0-0, LaJuennesse 1-0-0-2, Ekis 0-0-0-0, Hicks 0-0-2-0; 3-POINT GOALS: Billingsley; TOTALS: 10-4-8-25.
SLIPPERY ROCK — Bedel 3-2-3-10, Book 3-0-0-7, Kura 0-0-0-0, McCoy 4-1-2-9, McDermott 1-2-2-5, Coffaro 0-0-0-0, Campbell 0-0-0-0; 3-POINT GOALS: Bedel 2, Book, McDermott; TOTALS: 11-5-7-31.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.