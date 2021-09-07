• Farrell 66, Mercer 0 – At Anthony J. Paulekas Stadium in Farrell, Anthony Stallworth had 3 touchdown runs and Kylon Wilson hauled in a trio of TD catches as the Steelers (1-0, 2-0) posted the Region 1 win over the Mustangs (0-1, 1-1).
Farrell took a 6-0 lead with 4:52 left in the 1st quarter on a 9-yard
touchdown run by Stallworth. The 2-point conversion run failed.
The Steelers increased the lead to 14-0 late in the opening quarter on a 5-yard TD run by Stallworth and a 2-point conversion run by Taidon Strickland.
Farrell blew the game open in the 2nd quarter by scoring 28 points. Lamont Samuels scored on an 18-yard run, Trian Holden threw a 43-yard TD pass to Wilson, Stallworth broke loose for a 44-yard TD run, and Kabron Smith tossed a 44-yard scoring strike to Wilson. Omar Stewart had a pair of 2-point conversion catches over those four scores.
Farrell went up 50-0 shortly after halftime on a 19-yard touchdown run by Samuels and Dwight Allen’s 2-point conversion catch and then took a 58-0 lead on a 15-yard scoring strike from Holden to Wilson and Allen’s 2-point conversion.
Tahjmere Gibson scored the final touchdown of the night for Farrell on a 3-yard run in the 4th quarter. Harold Hooten grabbed the 2-point conversion pass.
Stallworth rushed for 132 yards on only 10 carries. Farrell’s 3 quarterbacks (Smith, Samuels, and Holden) were 11-of-16 for 160 yards. Wilson hauled in 4 catches for 94 yards.
Mercer, which only had 14 yards in total offense, played without 3-year starting quarterback Ethan Wiley (concussion protocol) and senior Mike Stabile is out for the year after suffering a leg injury in last Saturday’s game against Kennedy Catholic. Scoring summary and stats courtesy of SportsRadio 96.7FM Sports Director Bob Greenburg.
