In this age of analytics with sabermetrics being the end-all of evaluating pitching performances, fans have to pay attention to pitchers’ xFIP, BABIP, WPA, -WPA, +WPA, K-BB%, and wSL/C, and other gobbledygook combination of letters that you can go look up somewhere. Along with their spin rate, velocity, and release to hitters’ exit velocity and launch angle, it makes fans feel as though they need a degree in mathematical mayhem to evaluate those people who throw, field, hit and catch the baseball.
And other letter combinations rate batters, fielders and runners. Batting averages, homers and RBIs are passé, they claim.
Seriously, don’t you wish that no one had ever heard of Statcast? Gosh, we wouldn’t know that Oneil Cruz has 36 of the 47 hardest-hit baseballs ever and the top 300 fastest-thrown baseballs of the Statcast era.
If we weren’t being awed by these true evaluation tools, we’d be shaking our heads at his sub-.200 batting average and 47 percent strikeout rate.
But it is now en vogue to turn up your baseball nose at traditional stats and be drop-jaw astonished when the snobbish data-driven evaluators smile wryly when others discuss a pitcher’s wins and losses, number of strikeouts, ERA and saves.
Well, let me tell you right now, the only real tool of importance is the win-loss record of a starting pitchers. Or is it just a coincidence that pitchers with the largest gap between the number of wins and losses are the ones fans love and opponents despise.
Take, for example, Mitch Keller, who people keep insisting has made big strides as a pitcher this season. They opine that he and J.T. Brubaker who should be back as starting pitchers next year.
Hate to tell you, but Brubaker is 3-11 and before last night’s game Keller was 4-10. Together, they are 7-21. Starters? Maybe they’d be good mop-ups to Josh VanMeter. But we pooh-pooh the won-loss records, because their spin rate is outstanding. We shrug off Cruz’s whiff rate because Statcast is considering rebranding itself as Cruzcast.
Think about it. Last week in a Cincinnati-Pittsburgh game, Zach Thompson (3-9) was the Pirates starter. Prospects for a Pirates win were dismal, right? Well, no because The Reds’ starter was Mike Minor (1-10). When the Pirates go up against, say, Justin Verlander (16-3) or Tony Gonsolin (16-1), Pirates fans are fatalistic about the chance of winning.
In the 2014 National League Wild Card game the Pirates faced Madison Bumgarner who had won 18 regular season games, was named an All-Star and finished fourth in Cy Young voting. In the postseason, he pitched a complete game as his Giants beat the Pirates 8-0. He went on to win NLCS and World Series MVP awards as his Giants became World Champions.
In almost every case, pitchers in the National Baseball Hall of Fame are among the all-time win leaders of their era.
So forget all that smoke about how Brubaker and Keller have improved this season. True, each had a few games where they commanded the action, but almost every pitcher in baseball can show a signature performance. Like all teams, the Pirates need consistency.
But outside of closer David Bednar and starter Roansy Contreras, there’s no current player on the active roster who can be counted on in 2023.
The Bucs need to get some major-league ready starters, to lead until the organization’s good young pitchers get through A and AA ball in the Pirates organization.
And, for Pete’s sake, go after pitchers who have won some games.
• JACK OF ALL BATTERS: Jack Suwinski finally returned to the Pirates Monday night, still leading all National League rookies with 14 home runs, despite his delayed call-up until May and his six-week minor league purgatory from July 15 until Monday.
Suwinski joins Cruz and Contreras as the triple crown of Pittsburgh players manipulated by the organization to ensure none of the three could earn a full year of service time in 2022.
• C’MON, NEIL: I love Neil Walker’s analysis on Bucco games this year, but he needs to get real. Trailing 6-0 to the Phillies, the Bucs got a leadoff four-pitch walk. Walker told fans, “Don’t count ‘em out yet.”
Final Score 6-0.
• ROOKIE RODOLFO: Rodolfo Castro is hitting above .320 with four home runs in 18 games this month since being recalled from AAA on Aug. 9. Also, the 23-year-old has flashed promise as a second baseman, where he could the 2023 starter.
