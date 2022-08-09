Let’s hope the Pittsburgh Pirates don’t find out what many local high schools discovered when they established their Hall of Fame lists: The pool is deep for the first group of inductees, so unless your Hall is going to be one and done, it’s good to refrain from loading up the initial group, because that large number that can’t be sustained every year.
In choosing a bloated, unwieldy group of 19 inductees in their first class, the Pirates must realize at the current rate, they’ll run out of legitimate candidates sooner, rather than later — especially since potential inductees from the past 20 years include Andrew McCutchen and… ah… Andrew McCutchen…um.
When the organization announced plans for the Pirates Hall of Fame in 2019, they didn’t figure on a COVID-delay of three years. Now, festivities will take place at on Sept. 3 with the induction along the PNC Park Riverwalk and an on-field pre-game ceremony, before the Toronto-Pittsburgh 7 p.m. game.
They might have to start Sept. 2 to get all of inductees installed before the Sept. 3 game: The class has 16 MLB Hall of Fame members, the two winningest managers and four players from the Negro League’s Pittsburgh Crawfords and Homestead Grays, athletes who undoubtedly would have starred as Pirates had they been permitted to play in the majors.
Until this past Sunday, the team was mum about who would be chosen. But columnists and talk shows predicted what everyone thought would be a smaller number. Five seemed to be appropriate; fewer would not be enough and 10 would be too many.
I mean, there are only four Presidents carved into Mount Rushmore.
While arguments sometimes arose about a certain player being omitted from the top five, it was hard to argue that anybody’s top five wasn’t worthy.
The team certainly didn’t lack for choices: Since 1887, a couple of thousand players have been Pittsburgh Pirates: home run and batting champions, Gold Glove and Cy Young award winners and Most Valuable Players.
And, God love ‘em, the Pirates just couldn’t resist stuffing 19 stars into the dugout: (alphabetically) Jake Beckley, Steve Blass, Ray Brown, Max Carey, Oscar Charleston, Fred Clarke, Roberto Clemente, Josh Gibson, Ralph Kiner, Buck Leonard, Danny Murtaugh, Bill Mazeroski, Dave Parker, Pie Traynor, Willie Stargell, Arky Vaughn, Honus Wagner, Lloyd Waner and Paul Waner.
I’m a pretty big Pirates fan, but I can’t tell you who half a dozen of these 19 guys are.
But I can for sure tell you who my top five are … and what position they played … and what decade they were stars.
And the more players named to the first class just invites people to say, “Well, what about X — why isn’t he in the top 19?” and when next year’s class is announced, you gotta think, “Gee, this guy couldn’t even in the top 19.” A lot different from having a class of five. It would have a great impact to need four classes to get to the top 19.
If you want to honor a busload of Pirates, compile a team of the all-time best defensive and offensive players at all eight positions, the top right- and left-handed starting pitcher and relief pitcher, the top manager and the top two utility men of the franchise’s first 135 years.
But leave some players for next year’s class, already.
So here is my list: Wagner, shortstop who considered by many to be the greatest all-around player to wear any uniform, he hit .300 or better 15 consecutive years; Gibson, maybe the best catcher in history, who belted nearly 800 home runs, was an All-Star in 12 of this 17 seasons, and was the second Negro League player elected to the MLB Hall of Fame; Clemente, among baseball’s best outfielders ever, the first Latin American star and the only player for whom the five-year waiting period for Hall of Fame induction was waived; Stargell, a crowd pleaser in his 21-year Pirates as an All-Star, MVP, franchise homer and RBI leader, model teammate and leader; Mazeroski, still a legend for his home run 62 years ago, the clutch hitter was also as smooth as any second baseman to wear a glove, led the league in assists for nine years, double plays for eight years, and still holds NL record for most double plays turned in a season.
