A front-page story on Sunday’s Pittsburgh Post-Gazette suggests splurging is needed to attend Pirates game at PNC Park. “Inflation hits the ballpark: Fans struggle with rising prices,” according to the sub-headline on the story, which cites Team Marketing Report, a Chicago-based publication that follows sports business news and insights, as its primary source.
The Report publishes a “Fan Cost Index” for MLB, NFL, NBA and NHL sports leagues, listing the total cost for a family of four to go an MLB park, using the average ticket price plus the costs of four soft drinks, four hot dogs, two baseball caps, two beers and parking.
This year’s index for major league baseball sets the average price at $256.41. But Pirates fans see the fourth-cheapest index, with the family of four spending $199.23.
The index lists the average ticket at PNC Park at $25.46, with $4.50 for the cheapest soft drink $6.50 for the cheapest beer, $4 for a hot dog, $20-$65 for a cap and an average parking spot of $10.41.
But what these figures do not take into consideration is the varying costs of the same seat. The Pirates set ticket prices with a “dynamic pricing” system that most sports teams use to charge more for more desirable games and more popular days of the week.
For example, if you decide to attend tonight’s Pittsburgh-Milwaukee game and want to sit in the upper deck in section 320, a ticket is $24 ($96 for the four tickets). Two weeks from tonight, the same seat for the Pittsburgh-Boston game is $27 ($108 for the four tickets. and on Aug. 20, that same seat is $47 ($188 for the four tickets).
If you wish to sit in the lower deck, in section 101 or 130-132, the ticket tonight is $35 ($140 for four), two weeks from tonight is $39 ($156 for four), and on Aug. 20 is $64 ($256 for four).
So one way to save money is to find a game on a weekday when a non-premium team is in town. and plan ahead for games you want to attend and buy the tickets at the park to save additional surcharge/fees of close to 20 percent of the online order.
There are other common-sense ways to save money:
Do you have to shell out $40 for two caps? What’s wrong with bottled water from home? and what’s wrong with eating at home?
Parking around the ballpark can cost $15 or more, but downtown garages and lots can cut parking costs in half. and metered parking on the North Side is usually free after 6 p.m. and all day on Sundays.
If you still need a soft drink, those with a driver’s license can grab a free soft drink by signing up as a designated driver near section 103.
So let’s say you decide to forego buying souvenirs, food, drinks and ball caps or find a free parking space near the ballpark. You cost is shaved to $96 to sit upstairs or $140 at tonight’s “non-premium” game.
You feel pretty good, don’t you, saving all that money?
Sorry to tell you, but you’re still overpaying … by a lot.
Look for tickets on the team website under “Fan Values.”
• Asking for two sets of Family Pack tickets in section 320 or many other sections upstairs ($38 for two tickets and $20 loaded value per Family Pack, $76 and $40 for food or souvenirs for the two sets) gives you those same tickets for $9 each and $40 for food or souvenirs.
• Asking for four Great Taste tickets in sections 101 and 130-132 at $25 per ticket (with $11 loaded value on each ticket) gives you those same tickets for $14 each and $44 for food or souvenirs.
And the best part of these deals is that the cost is the same for every game on any day of the week against any opponent.
• Asking for four Ball Park Passes at $24.99 ($99.96 for four) provides entry to every game during a month ($2.08 per person for each of the 12 August games or $1.57 for each of the 16 September games). Some restrictions apply for the general admission, standing room only passes.
MLB is the least expensive of all four major sports, but a little planning can make your cost even less. But you have to ask for the deals when buying your tickets.
Jim Sankey’s “Extra Innings” column focuses on the Pittsburgh Pirates. His work appears in the weekly edition of Allied News.
