Now, there’s no reason to be checking your October calendar to see where the Pirates might be during the 2022 MLB postseason.
I’ll tell you where they’ll be: at home.
But despite slow starts by stars Bryan Reynolds and Ke’Bryan Hayes, the fact that no pitcher notched more than four wins, and no starter won more than two games, the Bucs finished the first half of the season with a 33-48 record, and for most of the season, owned third place in the National League Central Division. For a team that many predicted would lose more than last season (61-101), the Bucs were 6-2 in games against the two best teams in baseball: New York Yankees (1-1) and Los Angeles Dodgers (5-1). The team is on pace for a 66-96 season mark.
Along the way, the Bucs piled up some interested “most” categories in their first 81 games.
The Pirates made an MLB top total of 38 roster transactions over the last 12 days of the first half, with many of the moves calling up their top minor leaguers.
With Manny Bañuelos (whose ERA of 135.0 was “most” in the first half —actually in just one appearance for one-third inning with the Bucs) making his Pirates debut in the team’s 80th game, the Pirates used 54 different players during the first half of the season, most in the majors. (Cincinnati and Seattle used 51 each). According to the Elias Sports Bureau, the 2021 Mets are the only other team to use 54 players before the All-Star break, and with 11 games to be played between July 7 and Sunday, the Bucs have already eclipsed that mark.
One of the positives that has also generated some interest among fans is an MLB tops list of a dozen players to make their debut in the first half: Cam Alldred, Diego Castillo, Yerry De Los Santos, Jason Delay, Bligh Madris, Cal Mitchell, Liover Peguero, Canaan Smith-Njigba, Beau Sulser, Jack Suwinski, Travis Swaggerty and Cam Vieaux.
And last week, MLB.com updated its list of Top 100 prospects, which features five hopefully-future Pirates rated among the top 50 in the game: catcher Henry Davis (ranked 19th), shortstop Oneil Cruz (20), second baseman Nick Gonzales (31), righty starting pitcher Quinn Priester (36) and shortstop Liover Peguero (45). It’s another “most” ranking for Pittsburgh.
One of the “most” pleasant surprises has been the play of rookie outfielder Jack Suwinski, who smacked a National League rookie record 14 home runs during the first half of 2022 and sits only one behind American League Seattle rookie Julio Rodriguez. Suwinski led NL rookies with 23 extra-base hits, which ranks third in baseball behind Rodriguez (33) and Kansas City’s Bobby Witt, Jr. Suwionski’s 14 home runs in the first half are the third most all-time by a Pirates rookie before the All-Star Break, trailing only Josh Bell in 2017 (16) and Ralph Kiner in 1946 (15).
Over his last 41 games of the first half (since May 22), Suwinski hit .254 (32-for-126)/.352 OBP/.571 slugging percentage with 11 home runs, ranking sixth among all NL players in slugging percentage and tied for fifth in homers and 10th in OPS (.923) in that time.
And Reynolds’ bat has come alive, and continued to flash the leather as he finished the first half with 163 errorless games as a centerfielder, dating back to last season.
Unfortunately for the Bucs, Reynolds’ trip to the injured list has the potential to be the “most” harmful during the team’s second half.
Reynolds, Suwinski, Michael Chavis and Daniel Overbach combined for 49 of the team’s 88 first-half homers. The quartet of bombers are on pace for a total of 98 homers this season: Reynolds, 30; Suwinski, 28; Chavis, 18; and Overbach, 22. The Bucs are ranked eighth among the NL’s 15 teams for most homers, but are last in at-bats, runs scored, hits, doubles, on-base percentage, slugging percentage, and OPS (on-base and slugging percentage.) They also ranked next to last in striking out, batting average and caught stealing.
The second half major-league experience for the youngsters and with the probability of other AAA and AA players breaking into the big leagues during the second half of the season, we should see what might be on the horizon in the next couple of years.
Jim Sankey is the Pittsburgh Pirates columnist for Allied News. His columns run in the weekly paper during the Major League Baseball season.
