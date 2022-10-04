GREENVILLE – Records can be deceiving.
Winless Greenville gave Grove City all it could handle before the Eagles ultimately pulled out a 33-27 victory at Snyder-Stone Stadium in Region 3 action Saturday evening.
“You can throw the records out the window,” Grove City coach Sam Mowrey said. “Greenville is well coached and you know they’re always going to play hard for four quarters. You know you’re going to be in a dog fight for 48 minutes. That’s exactly what happened tonight. We were able to get up by a couple scores, but Greenville was able to fight back and get into the game.
“All around, it was a tight game and that’s what Greenville has done to everyone all year.”
Down 33-14 entering the fourth quarter, the Trojans (0-4, 0-6) scored twice on a Malachi Hyde 2-yard carry and a Mason Dickens 9-yard tote to pull within 33-27 with 5:15 to play, but Grove City rode senior running back Anthony Nemec – who picked up 93 of his game-high 137 yards in the second half – down the field, getting inside the Trojan 10 before settling for a pair of kneel downs to run out the clock.
“So proud of our guys for finishing and handling the moment,” Mowrey said. “They came together with a nice final drive to seal the game. I thought that showed a lot of character.
“Anthony has tremendous vision. He’s able to find those little openings and is patient enough to let things develop. He did a great job tonight. On that last drive, he popped some runs to help us move the chains and was protecting the football. All the kid does is watch football and is such a smart player.”
Greenville opened the scoring on a Bennett Hayne 3-yard interception return of a tipped Hunter Hohman pass for an early 7-0 lead. The Eagles (3-1, 4-2) answered quickly with Nathan Greer taking the ensuing kickoff 97 yards for a 7-7 tie with 3:53 remaining in the first.
“That was huge,” Mowrey said of Greer’s return. “Our defense and special teams have done a great job of scoring. I can’t tell you how important that is. Special teams is such a big part of the game. The defense made a big stop down there at the 2-yard line, the ball gets batted and they get a touchdown.
“What a great answer. To be able to start the game over, that was an important moment. Special teams made a difference.”
Grove City took a 19-7 lead on a pair of Gavin Lutz touchdown catches from Hohman. The first – a nice extension catch with a healthy dose of toe-drag swag in the back of the end zone – from 16 yards out just 23 seconds into the second quarter and the second came almost nine minutes later from eight yards out.
Following the second Lutz score, the Trojans pulled to within 19-14 on a 1-yard carry from Dickens with under a minute to play in the first half.
The Eagles extended their lead to 33-14 entering the fourth quarter on Lutz’ third touchdown reception (26 yards) and a Hohman 1-yard carry.
“Hunter is battling some injuries, but man is he a tough kid,” Mowrey said. “He didn’t flinch out there.
“Gavin made some great catches in some tight spots. The one in the back of the end zone, what tremendous sense to get a toe down. The one in the corner, he was able to catch over the guy. That was not an easy play. He’s a talented receiver.”
The victory was even sweeter after Mowrey made the decision to coach Saturday evening rather than attend his induction into the Titusville High School Hall of Fame.
“It’s an honor to be inducted, but I think my mom was more excited than I was (about the hall of fame induction),” Mowrey said with a laugh. “My mom, my brother and sister were all (at the induction ceremony). My sister came up from Virginia for it. On any other week, we would’ve played on a Friday and (Mowrey and his family) would’ve went up on Saturday for the ceremony, but it just wasn’t meant to be.”
NOTES: Lutz led the Eagles with a season-high nine receptions for 95 yards and three touchdowns, Hohman completed 12-of-19 passes for 111 yards. ... For Greenville, Hyde led the way with 96 yards on 23 carries, while Dickens chipped in 82 yards on 11 totes. ... Lutz’s previous season-high was six receptions was in Week 2 against Northwestern and his career high came in Week 2 of the 2021 season against Fort LeBoeuf.
––––––
GROVE CITY 7 12 14 0 33
GREENVILLE 7 7 0 13 27
Scoring plays
Gv — Hayne, 3 interception return (R.Stefanowicz kick)
GC — Greer, 97 kickoff return (Stucchio kick)
GC — Lutz, 16 pass from Hohman (kick failed)
GC — Lutz, 8 pass from Hohman (kick failed)
Gv — Dickens, 1 run (R.Stefanowicz kick)
GC — Lutz, 26 pass from Hohman (run failed)
GC — Hohman, 1 run (Martin pass from Hohman)
Gv — Hyde, 2 run (pass failed)
Gv — Dickens, 9 run (R.Stefanowicz kick)
Team stats
GROVE CITY GREENVILLE
16 First downs 12
172 Rushing yards 203
111 Passing yards 48
19-12-2 Att-comp-int 16-7-1
283 Totals yards 251
0-0 Fumbles-lost 1-0
7-50 Penalties-yards 9-82
Individual stats
Rushing: GROVE CITY — Nemec 21-137, Hohman 11-28, Greer 1-7, Lutz 1-0; GREENVILLE — Hyde 23-96, Dickens 11-82, Solderich 6-23, R.Gentile 1-2, Calvin 1-0.
Passing: GROVE CITY — Hohman 19-12-2-111; GREENVILLE — Solderich 15-7-1-48, Hyde 1-0-0-0.
Receiving: GROVE CITY — Lutz 9-95, Greer 3-16; GREENVILLE — Herrick 5-40, Porter 1-5, Philson 1-3.
