GREENVILLE — Bill Hickman doesn’t make any excuses.
His Sailors football team struggled mightily in a 49-15 loss to Greenville in Region 1 action at Stone-Snyder Stadium Friday night.
“Dropped passes. Missed blocks. We had seven players were out for this game, five starters,” Hickman said. “But that’s no excuse. People still have to step up and fill in when they’re given the opportunity. Our standards don’t change. Greenville outplayed us in every aspect of the game tonight. We have to be better. We will be better. I want to make this clear. There’s no excuses.
“I expect our backups to come in and play like starters. That’s how we trained them. I still believe in this football team. I think this will be a wake-up call for our kids. We had a similar one last year and I guarantee you this ... We. Will. Rebound. We’ll have everybody back next week (against Farrell). I hope nobody turns their backs on us, because we’re far from over. This team has a lot of talent. It was one of those nights were none of the stars aligned for us. We’ll regroup and you can take that to the bank.”
The Trojans (1-1, 1-1) rushed for a very Greenville-like 440 yards and seven touchdowns to secure their first home victory since September 2019.
“The flip is our play and once you get them crammed in for the flip power, that opens them up for other things,” Greenville coach Brian Herrick said. “That’ll lead to them dropping the safety down and that opens up other things.”
Lakeview had no answers for Trojans senior speedster Levi Swartz, who posted career highs in rushing yards (231) and touchdowns (five). He scored on runs of 25, 50, 5, 25 and 60 yards on just 14 carries.
Swartz wasn’t the lone Greenville rusher to rip off “splash” plays. Fullback Malachi Hyde (64-yard TD) and reserve halfback Hayden Richardson (40-yard touchdown) also had long touchdown runs for the Trojans.
“(Swartz) is our breakaway threat,” Herrick said. “I thought we blocked well. Our backs blocked well for each other. I thought we did a great job up front. Our wedges were great. We walled well. All-in-all, I’m very happy.”
Outside of its first possession, Lakeview struggled to gain any traction against Greenville’s defense — who blanketed the Sailors receivers for much of the evening — leading to an inefficient 14-for-35 effort from quarterback Gavin Murdock, who was also intercepted three times and had to scramble multiple occasions to avoid the Trojans’ pass rush.
“We had to settle in,” Herrick said. “It’s hard to simulate Murdock. He’s a helluva player. The velocity of his ball was faster than what we’d done in practice. Malachi Hyde made a difference up front. We dropped him down to the nose and played an odd front. I thought once we got a little pressure on him, like all quarterbacks, it was harder to throw the ball.”
Lakeview (0-1, 1-1) converted three third downs on its opening drive and took an 8-0 lead on a Gavin Murdock quarterback sneak.
“It was a designed drive,” Hickman said. “We wanted to use a lot of clock as we drove down and hopefully scored. We wanted to take the crowd out of the game. That’s about the only thing we accomplished all night.”
As the clock flipped to the second quarter, the Trojans ripped off three-straight long touchdown runs from Swartz (25 and 50 yards) and Hyde (64 yards) to take a 21-8 lead.
After Murdock’s second score of the evening pulled the Sailors to within 21-15 with under a minute left in the first half, Greenville scored again on a Swartz five-yard score for a 29-15 lead entering the second half.
After two more long Swartz touchdown runs in the third quarter, Richardson closed the scoring with a 40-yard touchdown run through the heart of the Lakeview defense.
“We made adjustments at halftime,” Hickman said. “For the most part, the adjustments worked fine, but they still made big plays. We’d hold them for three plays, but they’d still make a single big play. We couldn’t contain the edge like we were supposed to.”
For the Sailors, Murdock had 234 yards of total offense (81 yards rushing and 153 yards passing). Defensively, Murdock also had a blocked kick and a sack.
“Gavin got a little knicked up in the first quarter, but you wouldn’t know it,” Hickman said. “I know my quarterback. He’s not going to come out of the football game. That’s just who he is.”
NOTES: Karson Cropp (49 yards) and Mitchell Tingley (28 yards) evenly split eight receptions, while Danick Hinkson had three catches for 46 yards ... Greenville held a slight 15-14 edge in first downs ... The Sailors were whistled for seven penalties for 47 yards, while Greenville had 7 for 55 ... Greenville’s Noah Philson, Braydon Porter and Mason Dickens each intercepted Murdock ... The Sailors fell to 0-4 against the Trojans ... The win snapped a 10-game losing streak for Greenville.
LAKEVIEW 8 7 0 0 15
GREENVILLE 0 29 13 7 49
SCORING PLAYS
L — Murdock, 2-yard run (Murdock run)
G — Swartz, 25-yard run (run failed)
G — Swartz, 50-yard run (Sasala run)
G — Hyde, 64-yard run (B. Stefanowicz kick)
L — Murdock, 1-yard run (Cole kick)
G — Swartz, 5-yard run (Ritzert run)
G — Swartz, 25-yard run (B. Stefanowicz kick)
G — Swartz, 60-yard run (kick blocked)
G — Richardson, 40-yard run (B. Stefanowicz kick)
LAKEVIEW GREENVILLE
14 FIRST DOWNS 15
83 RUSH YARDS 440
153 PASS YARDS 9
236 TOTAL YARDS 449
35-14-3 ATT-COM-INT 5-2-0
3-0 FUMBLES-LOST 1-0
7-47 PENALTIES-YARDS 7-55
INDIVIDUAL STATS
RUSHING — LAKEVIEW: Murdock 20-81, Wilkins 4-6, Tingley 3-6, Team 1-(-10); GREENVILLE: Swartz 14-231, Hyde 3-82, Richardson 4-48, Sasala 6-36, Dickens 3-20, Solderich 1-10, Herrick 2-9, Bowser 1-3, Philson 1-3, Ritzert 3-1, Springer 1-(-3).
PASSING — LAKEVIEW: Murdock 14-35-3 236; GREENVILLE: Ritzert 2-5-0 9.
RECEIVING — LAKEVIEW: Tingley 4-49, Cropp 4-28, Hinkson 3-46, Wilkins 2-22, Bonanni 1-8; GREENVILLE: Kincaid 2-9.
