LOCK HAVEN, Pa. – The Slippery Rock University football team was picked to finish atop the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference Western Division when the 2022 PSAC Preseason Coaches Poll was announced Thursday.
The Rock, three-time defending PSAC West champions, received three of the eight first place votes to finish in a tie atop the poll with Indiana (Pa.), which also received three votes. California (Pa.) earned the remaining two votes to finish third in the poll, as voted on by the league’s head coaches.
Gannon was fourth in the poll, followed by Edinboro and Seton Hill in a tie for fifth. Mercyhurst and Clarion rounded out the PSAC West poll.
Defending regional champion Shepherd was picked to win the PSAC East with four first place votes, narrowly topping defending PSAC champion Kutztown, which also got four first place votes. The rest of the Eastern Division poll was rounded out by West Chester, Shippensburg, East Stroudsburg, Bloomsburg, Millersville and Lock Haven.
Thursday’s rankings mark the fourth time since 1999 that Slippery Rock has been picked atop the preseason poll, despite winning seven of the last 10 PSAC West titles dating back to 2011.
Slippery Rock was ranked No. 21 in the Division II Preseason Top 30 poll published in the College Football America Yearbook.
The College Football America Yearbook is the second Division II preseason poll to be released this summer following a poll released by Lindy’s Sports. The Rock were not included in the Lindy’s top 25, but find themselves ranked No. 21 by College Football America. There are two more preseason polls expected to be released at the Division II level with D2football.com and the American Football Coaches Association yet to announce their polls. The AFCA poll is widely regarded as the official week one national rankings.
Slippery Rock is one of eight schools from Super Region One to be listed in the College Football America top 30 and is one of four schools from the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference.
Defending regional champion Shepherd is the top ranked team from the region at No. 2, followed by Notre Dame (Ohio) at No. 9. Kutztown sits at No. 12, followed by New Haven at No. 14, California (Pa.) at No. 18 and Slippery Rock at No. 21 to give the region six schools in the top 25. Bentley was ranked No. 28 and Findlay was ranked No. 29 to round out the Super Region One schools in the top 30.
With the graduation of 16 seniors, including some of the most decorated players in program history, The Rock recruited heavily on the transfer portal and will bring 20 new transfer students to camp this fall. About half of those transfers were here for the 2021 spring workouts, while the other half will be new additions for the fall. Many of those transfers are expected to slide immediately into starting positions.
In addition to the transfer-heavy recruiting class, Slippery Rock will also welcome back 59 players that lettered in 2021 and a total of 14 players that saw significant time in the starting lineup last fall.
The Rock named their four captains for the season after spring practices. The four captains for the fall are quarterback Noah Grover, offensive lineman Colton Rossi, defensive tackle Jeff Marx and safety Selvin Haynes.
Slippery Rock reported to campus for preseason camp Sunday to begin preparations for the 2022 season, which is set to kickoff at home Sept. 3 with a 6 p.m. game against Wayne State University (Mich.).
