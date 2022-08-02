GRAND LAKE, Colo. – The Slippery Rock University women’s lacrosse team was one of just three NCAA Division II programs to be named an Academic Merit Squad when the Intercollegiate Women’s Lacrosse Coaches Association (IWLCA) announced its top performing academic teams Tuesday.
The Academic Merit Squad title is bestowed upon the three teams at the NCAA Division I, II and III levels and the NAIA that record the highest cumulative team GPA following each academic year.
Slippery Rock posted the second-best team GPA among all Division II women’s lacrosse teams following the 2021-22 academic year with a 3.653 GPA. The Rock trailed only Lynn University for the highest GPA in the nation. The College of Saint Rose finished behind SRU with the third highest GPA.
The Division I honorees were Brown University, Columbia University and Stanford University. Division III was represented by Pomona-Pitzer Colleges, Allegheny College and Massachusetts Institute of Technology. The NAIA schools honored were Missouri Baptist University, Georgetown College and Culver-Stockton College.
This marks the third team academic award earned by the SRU women’s lacrosse team for their performance in 2021-22. The squad previously took home the PSAC Team GPA Award for the highest GPA in the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference and was named an IWLCA Academic Honor Squad. SRU also had seven individual players named to the IWLCA Academic Honor Roll, two players named to the CoSIDA Academic All-District team and one player, Charleigh Rondeau, named to the CoSIDA Academic All-America team.
SLIPPERY ROCK
• Women’s Soccer – The Slippery Rock University women’s soccer team was selected as a recipient of the United Soccer Coaches Team Academic Award, based on the group’s exceptional cumulative GPA during the 2021-22 academic year.
The USC Team Academic Award honors college soccer teams that exemplified excellence in the classroom during the school year by maintaining at least a 3.0 cumulative GPA on a 4.0 scale.
Slippery Rock concluded the 2021-22 academic year with a team GPA of 3.688, its third-highest mark for the program over the last 11 years.
Rock soccer had 23 student-athletes that maintained a GPA of at least 3.25 last year including Emily Arnold, Jordan Barnhill, Katlynn Bradford, Maddie DeLucio, Jaime Dermotta, Faith Diffenbacher, Lizzy Edwards, Katy Ericson, Nina King, Kylee Kosek, Sierra Lawler, Brooke Lively, Julia Mascaro, Alaina Mihalik, Jordyn Minda, Georgia Nagucki, Sydney Patrick, Ashley Rea, Brooke Riefenstahl, Kayla Swope, Sophia Tyler, Olivia Yoder and Emma Yoder.
Of SRU’s academic standouts, Dermotta, Kosek, Mascaro and Olivia Yoder maintained perfect 4.0 GPAs while Minda was named to the CoSIDA Academic All-America Team.
Slippery Rock ranked first out of the 18 Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference institutions that sponsor soccer, as well as first among all Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education (PASSHE) institutions. Additionally, SRU posted its fourth consecutive year earning the PSAC Team GPA Award.
The Rock not only displayed their excellence in the classroom, but also on the field posting a 12-4-3 record in 2021 including a trip to the PSAC Tournament quarterfinals to end the season. SRU has established itself as one of the top programs in all of NCAA Division ll with 25 consecutive winning seasons. The streak is the seventh longest in NCAA history.
GROVE CITY COLLEGE
• Soccer – United Soccer Coaches honored the Grove City College men’s and women’s soccer programs Thursday with the organization’s College Team Academic Award for the 2021-22 academic year.
Programs that achieve a team grade-point average of 3.0 or higher during the academic year earn the Team Academic Award. The Grove City men accumulated a 3.29 team GPA last year and the Grove City women’s program earned a 3.48 GPA.
Only 130 colleges and universities had both their men’s and women’s programs recognized with the Team Academic Award.
The Grove City men’s program has earned the Team Academic Award 14 times in the last 15 years, including in each of the last eight seasons. The women’s program has earned the Team Academic Award 21 times since 1999.
• Softball – The National Fastpitch Coaches Association (NFCA) recently honored seven Grove City College softball players as Easton/NFCA Division III All-America Scholar-Athletes.
Recent graduate Cara Polese, rising fifth-year senior Lexi Buck, rising seniors Janessa Dawson and Clare Moran, rising junior Kaitlyn Constantino, and rising sophomores Brooke Brodie and Maci Linhart all earned Easton/NFCA Scholar-Athlete recognition.
Student-athletes who achieve a 3.50 grade-point average or higher during the academic year qualify for the award.
The NFCA recognized 2,227 NCAA Division III softball players as Scholar-Athletes for the 2021-22 academic year.
