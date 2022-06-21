For Carter Chinn, college life has been about maturing and growing as a person and as an athlete.
After spending two years at California University of Pennsylvania, the former Grove City High School two-sport standout is enjoying life at Westminster College.
“It’s been a blast so far,” the son of Jim and Renee Chinn said. “I love life on the baseball field and just picked football back up, too, but I feel like I’ve grown a lot as a player and as an adult. I’ve had my ups and downs with school. I changed majors, so that was a big decision process. I’ve learned a lot about what I enjoy doing in classroom, on the field and in every day life, too.”
That maturation process yielded a change in majors for Chinn.
“I really liked studying computers in high school,” said Chinn, who is now a business major after starting out in computer science. “I took the AP course they offered at Grove City, but once I got to college and started diving deeper into the coding stuff, I didn’t enjoy it as much as I used to, so I decided to switch it up.
“I was working at Under Armour out at the outlets and I really enjoyed that business type of environment. I figured a switch to business would be a good decision for me since I really enjoyed working there. I’ve really enjoyed some of the classes I’ve taken so far, so that decision has worked out for me.”
The major change wasn’t the only major shakeup in his life.
After starting out at California University of Pennsylvania as a baseball-only athlete, Chinn realized just how much he missed football, prompting a transfer to Westminster College to try his hand at two sports at the collegiate level.
“It mostly had to do with increasing my opportunities as an athlete,” Chinn said. “As a dual-sport guy in high school, I really missed the football environment. I wanted to get back to that, because of all the life lessons that I learned from football. That type of environment isn’t always applied to baseball and I really wanted to get back to that.”
The younger Chinn briefly considered Grove City College — where his dad coached football and track — and Salem International University in West Virginia before settling in on the Titans.
“I did consider Grove City (College) for a while, but playing there would’ve difficult to do both,” he said. “The baseball coach — coach (Matt) Royer — is an incredible baseball coach. He wanted to spend a lot of time with me in the fall and it would’ve been difficult to manage both (baseball and football). At Westminster, it was going to be easier to stick to one each season. It’s been fantastic so far.”
When he stepped on Westminster’s New Wilmington campus, there were plenty of familiar faces waiting to greet him on the football and baseball teams. Chinn was reunited with former teammates Brady Callahan, Matthew Howard and Zack Martin on the gridiron and former baseball teammate Logan Minch on the diamond.
“It was awesome especially after going to a different school for two years, so it was nice to reunite with those guys,” Chinn said. “We grew up together and it means a lot when you can continue to see some of your best friends as you get older. It was great to see them grow as adults and players. It meant a lot to me, because those are the guys you know you can count on because you’ve already been through it together. You know they’ll always be there.”
Chinn became someone his Titan teammates could count on with home runs on back-to-back days to help propel Westminster to a Presidents’ Athletic Conference championship-game appearance this spring.
Chinn’s first home run was a towering two-run shot in the top of the ninth for a short-lived 9-8 lead over eventual PAC champion Washington & Jefferson in a 10-9 extra-inning loss in the tournament’s opening game.
“I like those situations,” said Chinn, who earned a spot on the All-PAC tournament team for his efforts. “I want to be a guy people can count on and help get them back to competing for a ‘W.’ Those situations bring something out in me.
“Collectively, it was a great run. We had a bunch of guys step up in different ways and had some big seasons for us. James Diamond led the team in home runs and was a great hitter for us. Brandon Cooper was a great leadoff hitter. I think he was walked 37 times this year. When you have guys on base, it ‘s easy to help out the team.”
For the season, Chinn registered 30 hits and 19 RBIs, while tallying a .319 batting average and .420 on-base percentage in 28 appearances (26 starts).
“Early on, I was still adjusting to the pitching in the PAC,” Chinn said. “It’s different than what I was seeing in the PSAC, so there was a bit of an adjustment there. Once I got into that sweet rhythm and got my timing down, I was able to heat up and hit the ball pretty well.
“Individually, I was coming off an interesting year at Cal, so it was nice to put a charge on the ball and stay consistent at the plate.”
The appearance in the baseball title tilt marked Chinn’s second in his first year with the Titans after helping Westminster capture its second straight PAC football championship following a dominating 31-6 victory over Geneva on Senior Day.
“It was really fun,” Chinn said. “We were co-conference champions, which was pretty awesome. We got to a bowl game and that was fun to play in as well. Being a part of a championship run is magical and is something you’ll never forget. Not a lot of people expected us to make that run, but we proved people wrong and now we’re on a lot of people’s radar, which is pretty cool.”
Chinn had some ups and some downs in his return to football after a two-year hiatus.
“Physically, it was more about muscle memory,” he said. “I didn’t have many problems technique-wise. Mentally, for sure. Collegiate level football with the playbook, special teams, blocking schemes is really different from high school. That was the biggest adjustment I had to make.
“For the most part at Grove City, we kept things relatively simple. We didn’t need to overcomplicate our style of play because we were good at what we did. We didn’t do too much outside of that, because I think our skill set was further ahead than the other teams we played. In college, you can even the playing field with a lot teams, so you end up having to do some fancy stuff to get an edge.”
The former Grove City Eagle and Cal Vulcan still managed 24 tackles in 10 appearances this fall for coach Scott Benzel and the Titans.
“I struggled a little bit at first, but that had to do with taking a break and trying to get back into a rhythm,” Chinn said. “As the season wore on, I felt like I got a lot better. The cool thing was I stayed involved and that helped me get through some of the mental ruts I was experiencing.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.