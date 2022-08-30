MERCER — The Mustangs engaged visiting Grove City in a serious game of “anything you can do I can do better” Saturday afternoon.
Defending District 10 1A champion Mercer countered every Eagle move and in the process recorded a thrilling 4-3 victory in both teams’ 2022 season opener at the Lamor Road soccer complex.
“This was nothing new for the girls,” Mercer coach Tom Coryea said. “We were behind in both playoff games (in 2021) and they came back both times.”
Grove City struck first on junior striker Victoria Badowski’s goal nearly 17 minutes into the contest.
“She did a great job of moving the defense and then moving away from the defense,” Grove City assistant coach Morgan Siebka said. “She did what she’s supposed to do.”
After the Badowski tally, the M’s scored twice in a three-minute span with goals from junior midfielder Maddy Bailey and senior forward Ryan Dubiel to carry a 2-1 lead into the second half.
“Maddy got the first goal from about 35 yards out,” Coryea said. “That gave us a some energy. We really played well after that goal.
“Normally, Ryan is a wing but with all the injuries we had to move her to the midfield. She scored the game-winning goal against Wilmington, the game-tying goal at Wilmington and the winning PK in the D10 Finals, so she’s a big-time goal scorer.”
Badowski netted her second goal of the afternoon with under 11 minutes to play to force a 2-all stalemate.
“We needed it,” Siebka said. “I don’t think we would’ve been rolling as well as we were down the stretch if we didn’t get that goal. It definitely gave the girls the spark they needed. Victoria is an upperclassman and she knows when to turn it on when she has to.”
Mercer retook the lead at the eight-minute mark when freshman Emma Cameron scored on a penalty kick for a 3-2 advantage.
“I actually didn’t pick her to kick,” Coryea said. “I wanted someone else, but she ran up there and took it. I figured if she’s got the confidence to take it why not let her take it. She’s a good player and she strikes a good ball, so it all worked out.”
Grove City senior defender Hailey Mattson scored on a direct kick with two minutes left to knot the score at 3.
“Hailey can get it up there when we need her,” Siebka said.
Cameron ended any Eagles’ thoughts of overtime by sending the game-winner into the back of the net with 34 seconds remaining in regulation off a corner kick.
“Maddy (Bailey) puts those corners in about the exact same place every time and Emma made a nice play on the ball,” Coryea said.
Mercer played most of the second half without starters junior striker Morgan Miller, sophomore midfielder Amelia Ellis, sophomore forward Ella Vernam and junior defender Lauren Chess.
“That was a gutsy win,” Coryea said. “We had a lot of starters watching in the second half. They either got sick (in the heat) or got injured, so we had a lot of freshmen playing. That’s definitely good for the future, but I’m excited to see what we can do when everyone’s healthy.
“I don’t know if any of (the injuries) are serious, but we fortunately don’t have a game for another week so they can get healed up.”
With 11 freshmen or sophomores on their 16-player roster, there was plenty of positives to draw from the last-second loss, Siebka said.
“We have a really young team with a lot of freshmen and sophomores,” Siebka said. “All things considered, I’m pretty proud of them. It was hot. We had a weird start, because the boys game went over. They did a lot better than they would have last year, so I’ll take that as a win.
“The girls are moving the ball and talking a lot more than they did last year. This is a completely different team than what we had last year.”
NOTES: Grove City coach Darcie Holmes missed the game due to unspecified reasons. The Eagles were coached by assistant coaches Heather Mattson and Siebka. ... Eagles keeper Kassie Mushrush turned away four shots, while Mercer goalie Maddy Jewel recorded three saves.
