• West Middlesex 5, Commodore Perry 0 – At Sheakleyville, Elijah Asche scored a pair of goals to lift the Big Reds (2-1) past the Panthers.
Garrett Donaldson, Tyler Ammann and Brenden Gioan had the other goals for WM. The Reds’ goalie Dominic Hummell made 9 saves. Commodore Perry goalie Perry Bean registered 22 saves, which included saves on 2 penalty kicks.
• Wilmington 6, Kennedy Catholic 0 – At Butala Stadium, Joe Saterle scored a hat trick, Alex Hough hammered home a pair of ‘Hounds goals while Colin Hill added another.
Greyhounds’ goalkeeper Skyler Sloan pitched the shutout; however, Kennedy keeper Cody May made 39 saves.
Wilmington improved to 2-0, while the Golden Eagles are 0-2.
• Hickory 3, Slippery Rock 1 – At Slippery Rock, Brady Robison fired in a pair of goals and Paul Morelli had the other as the Hornets improved to 2-0.
Morelli also had two assists and Nick Scarvel one helper. Julian Hudson picked up the win in goal.
• Hickory 4, Grove City 3 (OT) – At Forker Field in Grove City, Brady Robison fired in a pair of goals, including the game-winner in overtime, to lead the Hornets past the Eagles.
Robison’s winner came with 6 minutes left in overtime.
Paul Morelli and Michael Orendi scored the other goals for Hickory.
• Mercer 8, Commodore Perry 0 – At Sheakleyville, Joseph Ferrans had a hat trick to lead the Mustangs over the Panthers.
Garrett Thumm added 2 goals for Mercer while Luke Lasko, Max Graul and Liam Mount had the other goals.
• Grove City 3, Slippery Rock 0 – At Forker Field in Grove City, John Hake, Tyler Hicks and Pierson Badowski scored goals for the Eagles and Josh Dreves (4 saves) recorded the shutout in goal.
Badowski and Jacob Irani were credited with assists.
• Slippery Rock 2, Greenville 2 – Hunter Blatt tallied twice for the Trojans – the last on a penalty kick.
For Slippery Rock, Kaleb Kuhn and Nick Kingerski garnered goals, each assisting on the other’s. Greenville goalkeeper Evan Cianci secured 10 saves, 2 more than Slippery Rock’s Colton Callen.
• Sharpsville 10, Commodore Perry 0 – At the McCullough Run Sports Complex in South Pymatuning Twp., Ethan Matthews fired in 4 goals to lead the Blue Devils past the Panthers.
Gideon Jones added 2 goals for coach Paul Graban’s Sharpsville squad. Also scoring was Drake Carte, Jackson Mandillo and Elijah Hurl. Fisher Kratko posted the shutout in goal.
Commodore Perry is coached by Terry Shernisky.
GIRLS SOCCER
• Mercer 7, Kennedy Catholic 0 – At Lamor Road Field, the 2 teams only played the first half before KC forfeited.
The Golden Eagles had only 11 players and are battling injuries.
• Slippery Rock 4, Hickory 1 – Under the lights at Hornet Stadium, the Lady Rockets picked up the Region 2 win.
Hannah Burtner gave Slippery Rock a 1-0 lead with 13 minutes left in the 1st half.
The Lady Rockets took a 2-0 lead only 4 minutes into the 2nd half and then went up 3-0 with 31:41 left on a goal by Amanda Lewis.
Hickory’s Eliza Maurer scored 30 seconds later to cut the lead to 3-1, but that’s as close as the Hornets would get.
The Rockets tacked on another goal with only 10:55 left in the match.
BOYS GOLF
Region 1 Mega-Match — At Pine Hill Golf Course, Greenville, the tandem of Anthony Grim and Evan Reicher led Lakeview by carding 83 and 84, respectively.
Mercer’s Camron Weatherholt shot 84 to share runner-up honors.
Lakeview (357), outlasted Mercer (361), Greenville (368), Reynolds (434) and Jamestown (428).
However Mercer (33) leads the season standings, followed by Lakeview (31), Greenville (26), Reynolds (16) and Jamestown (10).
Lakeview: Grim 83, Reicher 84, Ted Shillito, Isaac Lightcap 95s.
Mercer: Weatherholt 84, Eli Ellison 89, Harrison Murray 92, Lilly Roman 96.
Region 2 Mega-Match — Cam Colbert carded a medalist round of 74, leading Hickory High’s golf team to victory in Thursday’s Region 2 mega- match.
At Oak Tree Golf Course, Hickory (319) outdistanced Slippery Rock (338), Grove City (343), West Middlesex (376), Wilmington (406), and Sharpsville (416). Sharon also competed.
Hickory (39) leads the season standings, followed by Grove City (38), Slippery Rock (31), West Middlesex (23), Sharpsville (17), Wilmington (14) and Sharon (6).
Slippery Rock: Jack Hadley 78, Jacob Wolak 81, Logan Wolak 82, Nick Ayres 97.
Grove City: Toby Matson 78, Sam Norris 82, Hunter Harris 90, Tanner Hohmann 93.
Wilmington: Kaitlyn Hoover 87, Garrett 94, Cooper Cline 112, Maxwell Frederick 113.
Region 1 Mega-Match — Eli Ellison shot an 82 and Cameron Weatherholt carded an 84 to lead Mercer (343) to Thursday’s win at Mount Hope Golf Course in Guys Mills.
Lakeview (354) placed 2nd, Greenville (381) was 3rd and Reynolds (421) finished 4th. Jamestown and Kennedy Catholic did not field full teams.
Ellison and Lakeview’s Anthony Grim shared medalist honors.
Mercer: Ellison 82, Weatherholt 84, Harrison Murray 87, Lilly Roman 90.
Lakeview: Grim 82, Isaac Lightcap 103, Ted Shillito 91, Cameron McFeely 92.
Mercer leads the Region 1 points standings with 28. They are followed by Lakeview (25), Greenville (22), Reynolds (14), Jamestown (7) and KC (0).
Region 2 Mega-Match — At Hickory VFW Course, Slippery Rock’s Jacob Wolak was medalist with a round of 73. Hickory’s Cam Colbert and Grove City’s Sam Norris shared 2nd place, each shooting 75, a scant stroke better than Grove City’s Toby Matson. However, Grove City (332) outdistanced the field, including Hickory (333), Slippery Rock (341), Sharpsville (368), West Middlesex (373) and Wilmington (389). Sharon only had 3 golfers.
Grove City (33) leads the season standings over Hickory (32), Slippery Rock (25), West Middlesex (19), Sharpsville (15) and Wilmington (11).
Grove City: Norris 75, Matson 76, Hunter Harris 87, Tanner Hohmann 94.
Slippery Rock: J.Wolak 73, Logan Wolak 83, Jack Hadley 91, Nick Ayres 94.
GIRLS GOLF
Region 1 Mega-Match — At Tam O’Shanter, Hermitage, Hickory (223) outlasted Reynolds (296), Conneaut Area (302), Grove City (315) and Sharpsville (317).
For the season, Hickory (30) leads Reynolds (25), Grove City and CASH (15.5), Sharpsville (14) and West Middlesex (5).
Grove City: Emily Donahue 88, Helena Wolbert 112, Hannah Hohman 115.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
• Lakeview 3, West Middlesex 1 – At Stoneboro, the Sailors dropped the first set, 25-21, but won the next three — 25-21, 25-5, 25-22 — to beat the Ms. Reds.
JV: Lakeview, 25-18, 25-10.
• Greenville 3, Slippery Rock 1 – At Greenville, the Trojans grabbed a 25-16, 25-19, 19-25, 25-22 victory over the Rockets.
Greenville: Kylee Loreno 5 kills, 14 digs; Jaidah Rosario 20 kills, 14 digs; Amy Batt 8 kills; Reese Schaller 12 digs; Amber Pearce 17 digs, 17 assists; Carina Loreno 6 digs, 11 assists. SR: No stats reported.
JV: Greenville, 25-12, 27-25.
• Hickory 3, Grove City 1 – At Grove City, the Hornets picked up a 25-16, 22-25, 25-23, 26-24 win over the Eagles.
Hickory: Adalyan Duncan 11 kills, 5 blocks; Raeley Gargano 8 kills, 19 assists; Aniyah Anderson 7 kills, 5 blocks; Kelsey Gargano 7 kills, 20 digs; Giaona Caputo 15 assist, 10 points; Rachel Wiesen 19 digs, 9 points. Grove City: Amanda McNabb 10 kills; Alli Lewis 5 blocks; Sami Malone 7 digs; Janelle Hickly 10 digs; Britney Kuhn 8 points, 5 digs; Carlie Reynolds 6 points, 12 assists, 6 digs; Cassie Smith 6 points, 5 digs; Abby Berry 5 kills, 13 assists, 7 digs; Brooke Hovis 5 points, 5 digs.
JV: Hickory, 25-21, 25-20.
• Wilmington 3, Mercer 0 – At Mercer, the Hounds earned a 25-17, 25-10, 25-20 sweep.
Wilmington: No stats reported.
Mercer: Katelyn Amon 6 kills; Maddie Laughlin 5 kills; Ryanne Michaels 13 assists; Keira Johnson 8 digs; Michaela Johnson 7 digs.
JV: No score reported.
• Lakeview 3, Slippery Rock 2 – Tuesday night, the Lady Sailors rallied from a 25-20 opening- game setback to Slippery Rock to post a 25-13, 25-22, 11-25, 16-14 win.
Lakeview: Reese Gadsby 17 digs, 6 kills, 5 sets, 20 serving points; Elsa Cole 20 digs, 5 sets, 8 serving points; Haven Patton 6 digs, 15 kills, 5 sets, 21 serving points (5 aces); Leah Hostetler 5 sets, 6 kills, 11 serving points; Lydia Heckman 5 sets, 13 serving points; Alivia Slater 5 sets; Josie Gadsby 5 sets; Sierra Williams 5 sets, 15 serving points; Melody Shillito 7 serving points. Slippery Rock: No stats reported.
• Mercer 3, West Middlesex 2 – At Mercer, the Lady M’s and Ms. Reds opened the season with a 5-set thriller. Mercer won 29-27, 19-25, 25-23, 21-25, 15-5.
Mercer: Allie Laughlin 5 kills, 5 digs; Katelyn Amon 9 aces, 6 kills; Ryanne Michaels 15 assists, 9 digs. WM: No stats reported.
• Jamestown 3, Commodore Perry 0 – At Sheakleyville, the Muskies earned a 25-14, 25-15, 25-14 sweep.
Jamestown: Delaney Cowger 14 points, 13 assists; Maddie Shirey 5 points, 8 digs; Leni Keener 9 digs; Liz Kammerdiener 17 points, 5 digs; Maya Floch 9 points, 6 digs. CP: No stats reported.
JV: Commodore Perry, 15-25, 29-27, 15-13.
CROSS COUNTRY
BOYS
Hickory 17, Slippery Rock 44 — The Hornets’ Cole Frazier (17:52), Matthew Jordan (18:11), Tommy Hunyadi, Ben Swanson, Sam Chlpka, Jack Davis, and David Coul placed 1-2-3-5-6-8-9, respectively. Kenneth Bickle placed 4th for the Rockets.
1. Cole Frazier (H), 17:52; 2. Matthew Jordan (H); 3. Tommy Hunyadi (H); 4. Kenneth Bickle (SR); 5. Ben Swanson (H); 6. Sam Chlpka (H); 7. Jack Spence (SR); 8. Jack Davis (H); 9. David Coul (H); 10. LeShan Chen (SR).
• Slippery Rock 15, Sharon 50 – At Slippery Rock, the Rockets’ Kenneth Bickel clocked in at 20:16 to win the race.
1. Kenneth Bickel (SR), 20:16; 2. LeShan Chen (SR); 3. Jessie Miller (SR); 4. Zane McClelland (SR); 5. Tarik Spence (SR); 6. Garrett Galcik (SR); 7. Joseph Michel (SR); 8. Sam Frazier (SR); 9. Sean Bedel (SR); 10. Alex Cambridge (SR).
• Grove City 15, Sharpsville 50 – At Buhl Farm Park’s abbreviated course, the Eagles ended with a sweep of the top 11 berths, led by Gabe Nichols (8:26). Grove City’s top 11 place-winners were separated by only 1 minute and 28 seconds.
1. Gabe Nichols (GC) 8:26; 2. Cale McEwen (GC); 3. Josh Jones (GC): 4. Quinn McKnight (GC); 5. Ben Nichols (GC); 6. Alex Hemmerlin (GC); 7. Noah Byun (GC); 8. Justy Brown (GC): 9. Wyatt Shepson; 10. Caleb Hawke (GC).
• Grove City 15, Wilmington 50 – At Grove City, Coach Mike Sample’s Eagles continued their dual-meet undefeated streak, which is now in year 12 with over 70 straight wins, with a win over the Hounds. The Golden Eagles' Gabe Nichols clocked in at 17:40 to take first place. Wilmington’s Tagg Walker placed 10th.
1. Gabe Nichols, 17:40; 2. Cael McEwen (GC); 3. Quinn McKnight (GC); 4. Josh Jones (GC); 5. Ben Nichols (GC); 6. Alex Hemmerlin (GC); 7. Noah Dyun (GC); 8. Wyatt Shepson (GC); 9. Caleb Hawke (GC); 10. Tagg Walker (W).
GIRLS
• Sharon 29, Slippery Rock 30 – At Slippery Rock, Gianna Labbiento (22:13), Natalie Ostheimer (22:28) and Abby Douglas (23:01) swept the top 3 spots for the Tigers. Marie Bickel finished 4th for Slippery Rock.
1. Gianna Labbiento (Sn), 22:13; 2. Natalie Ostheimer (Sn); 3. Abby Douglas (Sn); 4. Marie Bickel (SR); 5. Lexi Doerflinger (SR); 6. Leshui Chen (SR); 7. Amelia Swartz (SR); 8. Alane Colvin (SR); 9. Maya Adams (SR).
• Grove City 26, Sharpsville 29 – In Buhl Farm Park, the visiting Lady Eagles eked out a close win.
Sharpsville’s Lauren Mehler edged Grove City’s Abby Steffler, 10:31 to 10:57 on the abbreviated course.
1. Lauren Mehler (S) 10:31; 2. Abby Steffler (GC); 3. Brenna Sposito (S); 4. Karissa Dunkerley (GC); 5. Savannah Allen (GC); 6. Lyndzic Springer (S); 7. Phoebe Graham (GC); 8. Abigail Nichols (GC); 9. Ava Hurl (S); 10. Joanne C. (no last name submitted).GIRLS
• Hickory 21, Slippery Rock 37 – Ashleigh Stephenson (22:55), Ali Stephens and Christie Boren swept the top 3 spots for victorious Hickory. Samantha Frazier finished 4th for the Lady Rockets.
1. Ashleigh Stephenson (H); 2. Ali Stephens (H); 3. Christie Boren (H); 4. Samantha Frazier (SR); 5. Lexi Doerflinger (SR); 6. Marie Bickle (SR); 7. Izzy Gingras (H); 8. Macie Horvath (H); 9. Maggie Rumelfanger (H); 10. Leshuin Chen (SR).
• Wilmington 25, Grove City 34 – At Grove City, Wilmington standout Grace Mason clocked in at 20:38 to finish first. Karissa Dunkerly placed second for the Lady Eagles.
1. Grace Mason (W), 20:38; 2. Karissa Dunkerly (GC); 3. Abby Steffler (GC); 4. Emma Mason (W); 5. Ava Shearer (W); 6. Pheobe Graham (GC); 7. Eliza Hilton (W); 8. Jaden Hinderliter (W); 9. Lia Vastano (W); 10. Maddalena Dinuccio (W).GIRLS TENNIS
• Grove City’s match with Kennedy Catholic was postponed.
• Grove City 5, Oil City 0 – At Grove City, the Eagles remained atop the Region 1 standings with the sweep.
Singles: Mary Coulter (GC) def. Payton Burk, 6-0, 6-0; Macy Mattson (GC) def. Emily Russell, 6-1, 6-0; Abby Aument (GC) def.
Kayla DeShazo, 6-1, 6-0. Doubles: Katie Feng-Greta Saltrick (GC) def. Emily Bly-Kayla Jo Smith, 6-0, 6-1; Katie Glenn-Tessa Stewart (GC) def. Kylee Copley-Kaitlin Smith, 6-1, 6-3.
“Today we recognized our great seniors (Aument, Coulter, Glenn, Saltrick and Stewart) and they all played in the varsity lineup and won,” said Grove City coach Michael Coulter.
• Grove City 5, Greenville 0 – At Greenville, the Lady Eagles improved to 5-0 with the sweep.
Singles: Mary Coulter (GC) def. Anna Cooper, 7-6(3), 6-2; Macy Mattson (GC) def. Alaina Gregory, 6-1, 6-1; Abby Aument (GC) def. Ella Hildebrand, 6-2, 6-0. Doubles: Katie Feng-Cana Severson (GC) def. Makenna Philson-Rilee Uber, 6-1, 7-5; Jane Coulter-Lillian Conger (GC) def. Holly Addison-Katherine Cooper, 6-0, 6-0.
Note: Coaches/assistant coaches/statisticians can call or e-mail in scores after their games.
The phone number is 724-981-6100 ext. 250 and e-mail is lsaternow@sharonherald.com. Fax number is 724-981-5116.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.