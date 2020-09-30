The World of Outlaws sprint cars were in the area for two shows this past weekend, and both were huge successes.
Wayne County Speedway
It started on Friday at Wayne County Speedway with the “The Greatest Show on Dirt’s” first appearance since 1985. Wayne County wasn’t originally on the 2020 WoO schedule, but after COVID-19 claimed a large chunk of the season, series officials were looking for places to add events. Wayne County was to be on the docket Aug. 1, but rain washed out the program prior to warm-ups. On that night there were 31 sprint cars in the pits.
Friday was an absolutely beautiful day with sunshine and temperatures near 80. Long lines formed before the gates opened at 3 p.m. and by 6 it was standing room only. A huge field of 49 sprint cars were on hand, with no All-Star Circuit of Champions cars and only two western Pennsylvania racers (Brandon Spithaler and Tim Shaffer). The track was in perfect condition all night and was one of the least dustiest nights I’ve seen at Wayne County.
One driver who had constantly lobbied for a WoO show at Wayne County was Sheldon Haudenschild. The 27-year-old son of National Sprint Car Hall of Famer Jac Haudenschild, grew up not far from the track in Wooster and started his career there. Sheldon entered the night as the odds on favorite. Twenty-four hours before, Sheldon was leading the WoO feature at Plymouth only to have a broken shock end his shot at victory.
The 35-lap feature on Friday night saw Brad Sweet and Shane Stewart lead the 26-car field to green with Haudenschild in third. Sweet led the first eight laps before Stewart made the pass for the lead, while Haudenschild took over runner-up on lap 10.
Then on lap 12, Stewart hit the cushion wrong in turn two allowing Haudenschild to fly by. Once in front, two cautions were all that slowed Haudenschild from his sixth win of the season, worth $15,000. The victory was one of the most popular wins I have seen in a long time, and just about everyone stayed for the exciting and emotional victory ceremony.
Stewart edged out points leader Sweet for second. Donny Schatz, who ended an 18-race winless drought the night before, was fourth as he remains in contention for his 11th series title. Rico Abreu was fifth. Another big story of the night was Broc Martin of nearby Millersburg, who qualified for his first career WoO feature. Martin raced from 10th to a solid seventh-place finish and was in contention for a top-five most of the race. Martin earned $2,200. Spithaler of Renfrew finished 22nd and earned $1,000.
Lernerville
The WoO Sprints then made the short drive to Lernerville Speedway on Saturday for the “Commonwealth Clash.” It was the second and final appearance by the WoO at the Sarver oval and a huge crowd turned out. And for the second straight night, there was another large turnout of sprints with 47 in competition.
Had it not been for Thursday’s broken shock and a flat tire Saturday, Sheldon Haudenschild probably would have swept the three nights for $35,000; instead there were three winners in as many nights. Haudenschild blew into the lead at the start of the 35-lap feature and set an absolute torrid pace in the first 33 caution-free laps.
Unfortunately for Haudenschild, the event’s only caution would be for him.
Haudenschild’s misfortune put David Gravel at the head of the pack. Gravel had started sixth and made an important pass for second on lap 31 from James McFadden. Gravel would lead the final laps for his fifth WoO win of the season, worth $10,000. On Wednesday, Gravel won the “Governor’s Reign” at Eldora Speedway worth $50,000 in an All-Star Circuit of Champions-sanctioned, PPV/spectator-less event!
McFadden brought home Kasey Kahne’s #9 in second for his second podium in three nights. Daryn Pittman, the new driver of Pennsylvania car owner Mike Heffner’s #72, was third in his fifth night in the car. Hanover’s Logan Schuchart was fourth with pole-sitter Kerry Madsen dropping to fifth.
The WoO will move on to Williams Grove Speedway in Mechanicsburg Friday and Saturday night, with Saturday’s “National Open” paying $75,000 to win. This will be the richest sprint car race in the world for 2020 after other major events were cancelled. The WoO will then run its final races in Pa. for 2020 at Port Royal Speedway on Oct. 8-9.
The “305” sprint cars made their second 2020 appearance at Lernerville with 25 cars on hand. Southern Ohio driver Justin Clark made the most of his first-ever visit to Lernerville and led every lap of his heat race, drew the second pill for the feature, and proceeded to lead all 20 laps of the caution-plagued event. For Clark, it was his seventh overall win of 2020. Central Pa. racers Ryan Lynn and Dylan Shatzer were second and third. Robbie Bartchy, who lives less than a mile north of the track, beat out Jimmy Morris for fourth.
Lernerville will return to “Fab Four” racing this Friday night at 7:30 p.m. The non-wing RUSH Sprint Cars will make their second appearance replacing the super late models, who are off due to the $12,000 to-win Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series event at Raceway 7 in Conneaut, Ohio. The “410” sprint cars, big-block modifieds, and stock cars will also be in action at Lernerville.
PPMS
The Lucas Oil Late Models will then head to Pittsburgh’s PA Motor Speedway on Saturday night for the $20,000-to-win “Pittsburgher 100”. The RUSH Late Model Touring Series will also be in competition on Friday and Saturday night for $3,000 to-win each night.
Also for the RUSH Late Models, there will also be a non-winners race on Friday night for $800-to-win and a non-qualifier on Saturday night for $500-to-win.
In Saturday night’s action, Michael Duritsky Jr. won the $1,000 Topless RUSH Late Model feature for the Masontown driver’s first win of the season. Warren, Ohio’s, Chas Wolbert won his fifth in the RUSH Sportsman Modifieds.
Michaels’ Mercer Raceway
Michaels Mercer Raceway added a last-minute show last Friday night. Adam Kekich continued his dominance of the “410” sprintcCars at the 3/8-mile oval. The Hermitage driver won his third in four tries to go along with a second place finish and now has won four of the last five races at Mercer dating back to 2019. For Kekich, it was his ninth career Mercer “410” win and 10th overall at the track worth $2,000 and came over fellow Hermitage racer Jeremy Kornbau, who recorded his career best “410” finish. Dan Kuriger, Jack Sodeman, Jr., and Ken Rossey completed the top five.
Butler’s Dave Murdick won his first race on the circuit in 2020 capturing the Big-Block Modified main event. Murdick now has 10 career wins in the division and 13 overall at Mercer. His latest victory came over Rex King, Jr. Rex King, Slippery Rock’s Rick Regalski, Jr., and Butler’s Steve Slater.
Hartford, Ohio’s Jimmy Morris ended a long winless drought at Mercer capturing the “305” sprint car victory. Morris became the sixth different winner in seven races this year in the division. It was Morris’ 11th career win at the track, but first since 2014. Morris recently picked up his first career Latrobe Speedway win.
Chas Wolbert, who also won at Pittsburgh on Saturday, went two-for-two as he won his third of the year at Mercer and fourth of his career in the Sportsman Modified division. Former stock car racer, Andy Thompson, won his first career mini stock feature to become the division’s sixth different winner in seven races. It was Thompson’s sixth overall win at Mercer.
Mercer will be in action two days this weekend on Friday and Saturday for the annual “Little Guy Nationals”. The majority of the region’s support divisions will be in competition on either one or both days. Check out the website or Facebook page for more details.
World of Outlaws
The World of Outlaws Late Models made their first ever visit to Thunder Mountain Speedway, just south of Brookville in Knox Dale, for a complete show on both Friday and Saturday nights. Scott Bloomquist won on Friday night for his first win of 2020 worth $10,000, while points leader Brandon Sheppard stole a first career WoO away from South Park’s Jared Miley with a last-lap pass to earn $10,000 on Saturday night.
