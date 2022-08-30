PITTSBURGH — The 2022 football season did not get off to a promising start for Grove City.
In the defending District 10 3A champion Eagles’ season-opening 27-7 loss to WPIAL quarterfinalist Avonworth, Grove City completed just two passes, allowed seven sacks and had rushed for negative yards before their final drive.
“When you’re doing all your preseason preparation, this isn’t how you envision Week 1 going,” Grove City coach Sam Mowrey said. “You expect the game to go the way you want it to go and that just wasn’t in our cards tonight. How we work through this and how we stick together will say a lot about our boys. Our focus has to be on us and improving each and every day.
“Like we said in the (postgame) huddle, it wasn’t one person or one group of people. We all have to get better and that starts with me.”
The 20-point margin was the largest in a season opener since the Eagles suffered a 25-0 setback to Meadville in 2001 under former head coach Jeff Bell, according to research compiled by Ryan Briggs. Grove City also opened the COVID-19 shortened 2020 season with a 20-point loss to Hickory in Hermitage.
“How we show our true colors is how we respond to a test like this,” Mowrey said. “Big picture, losing a football game isn’t the end of the world. I think what is more important than that is how we respond. I take accountability and I have to get us better prepared.
“Tonight, we had some fresh faces out there that did some good things. There’s going to be enough good things that we can find on the film and build off that. Getting better has to be the focus.”
With four new starters along the offensive line, Grove City’s offense struggled to gain any traction against the Antelopes in the early going, accounting for negative-22 yards rushing in the first half and had negative-29 yards on the ground before Bode Stevenson picked up 30 yards in the fourth quarter.
Junior quarterback Hunter Hohman — who was under constant pressure in the first half — completed 2-of-6 passes for 58 yards and was sacked six times in the opening 24 minutes. Two more sacks were waved off due to Avonworth penalties.
“It was tough sledding,” Mowrey said. “Their defensive line and linebackers played great. The key for us offensively is getting the run game going. It’s hard to set up play action or set up things down the field when you can’t run the football. We’ll go back to the film to see what we have to improve upon and correct to be able to move the ball on the ground.”
Meanwhile, the Antelopes started drives at the Grove City 28-, 21- and 17-yard lines en route to a trio of Luke Hilyard rushing touchdowns. The running back scored on runs of 55, 4 and 1 in the first half and tacked on a 3-yard score in the fourth quarter. Hilyard finished with 171 yards on 24 carries.
“I thought we had him wrapped up there a couple times,” Mowrey said. “He had good vision and was pretty shifty even in tight quarters and was able to elude tackles throughout the game. He’s a talented back.”
Grove City had an opportunity to get on the scoreboard early in the second quarter after a 49-yard pass from Hohman to sophomore Nate Greer to the Antelope 4, but the Eagles lost 10 yards on their next four plays to turn the ball over on downs.
Down 21-0 to open the second half, the Eagles capitalized on a high snap on Avonworth’s second possession when senior defensive end Jacob Arnold scooped up the loose ball at the 4 and plunged into the end zone.
“That was a bright spot in the night for us,” Mowrey said of Arnold’s touchdown. “He’s a kid who has worked hard. He’s in his senior year and earned a starting spot. We just moved him to defensive end about a week ago. Those are the kinds of things you like to focus on ... a kid who has worked his tail off, has a great attitude and is willing to change positions. Seeing him score that touchdown was such a cool moment.”
NOTES: Entering the game, Grove City was the 10th ranked Class 3A team in the Harrisburg Patriot News preseason rankings, while Avonworth was a team to watch. ... The Antelopes — who finished 9-3 — advanced to the WPIAL semifinals last fall. ... Both Mowrey and Avonworth head coach Duke Johncour had record-setting careers at Grove City College. ... Johncour taught in the Grove City Area School District and coached under former Eagles head coaches Clair Altemus and Jeff Bell. ... In addition to fumble recovery, Arnold finished with four tackles and a sack, while 2021 leading tackler Nathan Boyd picked up where he left off with a team-high nine stops. ... Alex Hackwelder also had a sack and a fumble recovery. ... Stevenson led Grove City with 30 yards rushing on four fourth-quarter carries.
------------------------
GROVE CITY 0 0 7 0 7
AVONWORTH 14 7 0 6 27
Scoring plays
A — Hilyard, 55 run (Osekowski kick)
A — Hilyard, 4 run (Osekowski kick)
A — Hilyard, 1 run (Osekowski kick)
GC — Arnold, 4 fumble recovery (Stucchio kick)
A — Hilyard, 3 run (kick failed)
Team stats
GROVE CITY AVONWORTH
5 First downs 19
1 Rushing yards 201
58 Passing yards 124
12-2-0 Att-comp-int 21-9-0
59 Total yards 325
1-1 Fumbles-lost 5-2
8-56 Penalties-yards lost 10-109
Individual stats
Rushing: GROVE CITY — Stevenson 4-30, Hathaway 7-0, Nemec 10-(-6), Hohman 9-(-23); AVONWORTH — Hilyard 24-171, Biagiarelli 9-81, Harper 6-1, Hollywood 2-(-1), team 3-(-51).
Passing: GROVE CITY — Hohman 10-2-0-58, Hackwelder 2--0-0-0; AVONWORTH — Harper 21-9-0-124, Barnes 2-0-0-0.
Receiving: GROVE CITY — Greer 1-49, Hathaway 1-9; AVONWORTH — Johncour 2-43, Kuban 2-39, Faulkner 2-21, Crawford 1-12, Biagiarelli 1-5, Hilyard 1-4.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.