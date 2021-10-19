SLIPPERY ROCK — Shawn Lutz’s worst nightmare played out right before his eyes Saturday afternoon.
Arch-rival IUP controlled the action from the start and cruised to the 48-21 victory over Lutz and his Slippery Rock University team in front of a raucous homecoming crowd at Mihalik-Thompson Stadium.
“No excuses, we didn’t play well enough in all three phases .... offense, defense or special teams,” Lutz said after the game. “There wasn’t one area that we’re going to walk away happy with. We just got beat and we have to own it. We have to move forward.”
With the loss, Slippery Rock (3-1, 6-1) saw its lengthy winning streaks against PSAC-West (19) and unranked opponents (25) come to an end against its chief rival.
“We lost a game and we’re not used to losing,” Lutz said. “It does sting. I thought our guys were ready to play, but our guys didn’t win their one-on-ones.”
Despite the loss, The Rock still remains alive in its quest to repeat as PSAC champions, but need to win out and have California beat the Crimson Hawks (4-0, 5-1) Saturday, which would leave all three teams with one loss. SRU would then be the Western Conference representative on tiebreakers.
“I’m going to use an analogy here, but Alabama is still thinking they have the chance to do something this year,” Lutz said. “They lost a game. We’re going to be back. We just have to refocus and get back to doing the things we need to do to be successful. We’re going to battle and we’re going to get back.”
The first half was, perhaps, the worst 30 minutes of football Slippery Rock has had all season. SRU managed just 60 yards of total offense — 36 coming on a trick pass play from Kyle Sheets to Henry Litwin — and IUP converted a pair of Rock turnovers into a 24-7 halftime advantage on touchdowns from Irvin Charles (two) and Malik Anderson.
Slippery Rock’s lone first-half score came after a squib punt from Kyle Butts was downed inside the IUP 1. After a Khadir Roberts’ third-down interception, Tim Smith pulled SRU to within 10-7 with an eight-yard touchdown run with 10:09 left in the half, but back-to-back Indiana scores to end the half took much of the wind out of Slippery Rock’s sails.
“That was one of the worst halves of football we’ve played in a long time,” Lutz said. “You have to give credit to IUP. They came in and did what they needed to do in all phases.
“I thought when we got that interception we just started a little slow and we were right back in it. That was what we needed, but we never really got a real big stop when we needed to, so our offense could come back.”
After that first half, the first 4:53 of the second half proved disastrous for The Rock. After a long Duane Brown touchdown reception, Indiana recovered a bloop onside kick and converted it into a 24-yard Tyler Luther field goal and a 34-7 cushion.
“We can’t get more behind (in that situation),” Lutz said. “They have some weapons in Brown and the big Charles kid. I thought their quarterback hung in there against a lot of pressure and got them out of a lot dicey situations.
Slippery Rock would get touchdown receptions from Cinque Sweeting (5 yards) and Litwin (8 yards), but it wasn’t enough with the Crimson Hawks countering with TD grabs from Charles (26 yards) and Qashah Carter (22 yards).
“They’re smart,” Lutz said. “They didn’t want our offense to get a lot of touches today. They stopped us. We have to move the ball a lot better than what we did here today. If they’re going to play so much coverage on us, we have to run the football. The numbers don’t lie. They kept dropping people back and weren’t letting people get behind them.”
For the game, SRU finished with 334 yards of total offense on 72 plays (264 passing, 70 rushing) against IUP.
“They played a lot of Cover-2 and we really haven’t seen a lot of that,” Lutz said. “They showed a lot of stuff on third down. It was something a little different. Normally they play Cover-1 man free on first and second down, so it took a little while to adjust.
“When they were playing all that coverage, we couldn’t run the football. When you’re facing a five-man box, you have to run the football and we didn’t do that today.”
NOTES: Tim Vernick and Peyton Remish led Slippery Rock with 10 stops each, while Dalton Holt (nine) and Selvin Haynes (eight) combined for another 17 tackles. Vernick forced a fumble ... Each team had 18 first downs, but the Crimson Hawks converted all five red zone opportunities ... IUP won the time of possession battle 37:13-22:47 ... Charles finished with five receptions for 64 yards and three scores, while Brown posted a six catches for a game-high 136 yards ... Sweeting led The Rock with nine grabs for 79 yards, while Andrew Koester completed 20-of-45 passes for 228 yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions ... Justice Evans (18-78) and Malik Anderson (16-53) led the IUP groundgainers ... IUP coach Paul Tortorella earned a physical education degree from SRU in 1985.
