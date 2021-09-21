FALL SPORTS ROUNDUP
BOYS GOLF
OAK TREE MEGAMATCH — Grove City High boys’ golf team clinched the Region 2 regular- season championship for the 4th straight year with a final Mega-Match win.
On Thursday at Oak Tree Country Club, the Eagles ended with 343 strokes to outdistance Slippery Rock and Hickory (360), West Middlesex (366), Wilmington (379) and Sharpsville (429).
Grove City finished with 48 points. They were followed in the season standings by Hickory (41), West Middlesex (33), Slippery Rock (30), Wilmington (19.5), Sharpsville (17), and Sharon (7.5).
• Sveral Region 1 linksters qualified for the District 10 Championships, including Grove City’s Toby Matson (75.33 strokes-per-round average), Hickory’s Aidan Enoch (82.5), Grove City’s Ethan Cunningham (85.33), Hickory’s Ryan Brown (85.83), West Middlesex’s Luke Mild (87.17) and Hickory’s Zach Lanshcak (87.33). Hoffman also said Wilmington’s Kaitlyn Hoover (83.33) should make the cut.
Thursday’s scores: Grove City: Matson 74, Cunningham, Logan Goodrich 88s, Trent Nemec 93.
Slippery Rock: Jack Hadley 82, Jacob Wolak 84, Kellan Stoughton-Drogowski 92, Trey Simmons 102.
GUYS MILLS MEGA-MATCH: One day after locking up its 4th straight Region 2 title, the Grove City boys captured the team championship at Lakeview’s Mercer County State Bank Golf Invitational at Mt. Hope Golf Course in Guys Mills on Friday.
Toby Matson fired a 77 on the par-72 layout to earn medalist honors. The Eagles finished with 340 strokes. Saegertown (355) placed 2nd and Lakeview “White” finished 3rd (365).
Cooper Baum of Conneaut Area placed 2nd individually with a 82. Rounding out the top 5 was Aidan McCracken of Franklin (83), Ethan Cunningham of Grove City (83), and Conneaut Area’s Jake Welchek (85).
Grove City: Matson 77, Cunningham 83, Trenton Nemec 88, Logan Goodrich 92.
Lakeview “White”: Owen Dye 88, Adam Snyder 89, Jackson Gadsby 92, Chris Mong 96.
Lakeview “Red”: Ted Shillito 90, Connor Heckman 94, Evan Reichard 100, Austin Robinowitz 104.
GIRLS TENNIS
• Hickory 3, Grove City 2 – At Hermitage Tennis Center, the host Hornets harvested at least a share of the Region 1 crown.
“The match was everything we thought it would be and more,” said Hickory co-Head Coach Ed Newmeyer. “With the match tied at two games each our second doubles team of Hannah Beighley and Brooke Psznick took the court and came away with a 6-4, 6-2 win for the decisive third game of the match.”
Nicolette Leonard, at 2nd singles, and the No. 1 doubles duo of Ava Spielvogel-Giada Bertolasio also won for Hickory (7-1 region, 7-2 overall).
For Grove City, Macy Matson, at 1st singles, and Emily Williams, at No. 3, also won.
Singles: Matson (GC) def. Isabelle Frangakis, 6-1, 6-2; N.Leonard (H) def. Katie Feng, 7-5, 6-2; Williams (GC) def. Abbie Bender, 6-4, 6-3. Doubles: Spielvogel-Bertolasio (H) def. Cana Severson-Lillian Conger, 6-4, 6-2; Beighley-Psznick (H) def. Jubilee Bandy-Ella West, 6-4, 6-2.
• Warren 3, Grove City 2 – At Grove City, the Lady Dragons edged the Eagles in a non-region match on Saturday.
Macy Mattson won at No. 1 singles for Grove City and Emily Williams picked up a win at third singles.
“It was a hard-fought match with lots of close sets and the match came down to a 3-set doubles match that was 7-5 in the third set,” said GC Coach Michael Coulter. “It was not the result we wanted, but it was an opportunity for us to be challenged and push us to become better.”
Singles: Mattson (GC) def. Sydney Goroni, 6-0, 6-0; Mackenzie Lester (W) def. Katie Feng, 6-4, 6-1; Emily Williams (GC) def. Iris Kiehl, 6-1, 6-3. Doubles: Madalynn Perry-Sydney Cochran (W) def. Cana Severson-Lillian Conger, 6-4, 2-6, 7-5; Sophie Olson-Izzy Heacox (W) def. Jubilee Bandy-Ella West, 6-4, 6-4.
GIRLS SOCCER
• Grove City 2, Hickory 1 – On “Student Appreciation Night” at Hornet Stadium Tuesday, Grove City tallied twice in the 1st half. In the second half, Hermitage rallied on a goal from Anna Rodenbaugh.
• Slippery Rock 6, Hickory 0 – At Slippery Rock’s Troy-Alan Stadium, Amanda Lewis had a hat trick as the Rockets defeated the Hornets in the Region 2 clash. Tori Hinchberger, Hannah Plunkard, and Olivia Rock scored the other goals for Slippery Rock.
BOYS SOCCER
• Grove City 1, Slippery Rock 1 (2OT) – At Troy-Alan Stadium in Slippery Rock, the Eagles and Rockets played to a 1-all Region 2 tie. Slippery Rock’s Cullen Birkes scored midway through the 2nd half to tie the match.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
• Lakeview 3, Wilmington 0 – At Stoneboro, Lakeview defeated the Hounds in a Region 3 contest, 25-14, 25-18, 25-12.
• Jamestown 3, Mercer 0 – At “The Fish Tank” in Jamestown, Coach Stephanie Morimando’s Lady Muskies (2-2) picked up the Region 1 sweep, 25-11, 25-12, 2511.
• Slippery Rock 3, Oil City 2 – At Oil City, the Lady Rockets captured the Region 3 road win in 5 sets.
• Slippery Rock 3, Oil City 2 – At Oil City Thursday night, the Lady Rockets picked up a 5-set Region 3 victory against the Oilers, 25-18, 25-22, 12-25, 22-25, 17-15.
Slippery Rock: Virginia Recchia 14 assists; Reagan Duffy 8 kills; Ava Lee Demidovich 12 digs.
JV: Slippery Rock, 25-21, 14-25, 15-10.
CROSS COUNTRY
Commodore Perry Invitational — Hickory’s Tommy Hunyadi captured the boys varsity title and the Lakeview girls won the team championship at Saturday’s Commodore Perry Track & Field Invitational.
Hunyadi finished in 17:08 while Simeon Hunter of Conneaut Area was runner-up in 17:33.
Lakeview’s Colson Jenkins finished 12th (18:15), Slippery Rock’s Viktor Zahn took 17th (18:38),
Conneaut Area (73) captured the boys team title, Harbor Creek (110) was 2nd, Ft. LeBoeuf (112) finished 3rd, Hickory (116) placed 4th, and Seneca (188) was 5th.
Lakeview (190) placed 6th, Slippery Rock (263) placed 9th, Reynolds (293) 10th, Wilmington (359) 14th, Sharpsville (378) 15th, Grove City (415) 17th, Jamestown (474) 18th, and Commodore Perry (478) 19th. Kennedy Catholic and Mercer (incomplete teams) also competed.
Lakeview girls (76) copped the team title Saturday while Hickory (90) was 2nd. Slippery Rock (144) finished 4th, Sharpsville (233) was 10th, Reynolds (249) placed 12th, and Commodore Perry (344) was 14th. Jamestown, Kennedy, Mercer, and Wilmington also competed (incomplete teams).
Willow Myers of Mercer led local girls’ runners with a 2nd-place finish (20:32). Trinity’s Kaylee Foringer captured the title in 20:30.
For Lakeview, Kady Alexander (21:42) took 8th, Abby Mellon (22:17) was 14th, and Mikayla Montgomery (22:40) placed 21st.
For Hickory, Christie Boren (21:56) placed 9th, Jillian White (21:59) was 10th, and Izzy Gingras (22:23) finished 19th. Slippery Rock’s Tessa Szymanski (22:20) placed 15th.
For full results, visit the timing service’s website at runhigh.com.
CROSS COUNTRY COMMODORE PERRY INVITATIONAL BOYS Team Standings: Conneaut Area (73), Harbor Creek (110), Ft. LeBoeuf (112), Hickory (116), Seneca (188), Lakeview (190), Trinity (231), Cochranton (243), Slippery Rock (263), Reynolds (293), Brookville (299), Meadville (307), Saegertown (343), Wilmington (359), Sharpsville (378), Titusville (408), Grove City (415), Jamestown (474), Commodore Perry (478), Maplewood (545), Youngsville (557).
GIRLS Team Standings: Lakeview (76), Hickory (90), Titusville (107), Slippery Rock (144), Harbor Creek (146), Seneca (157), Trinity (165), Maplewood (196), Conneaut Area (225), Sharpsville (233), Youngsville (241), Reynolds (249), Ft. LeBoeuf (323), Commodore Perry (344).
