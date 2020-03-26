Postponement > cancellation.
I'll take the PIAA announcment Monday, extending the 2-week postponement of the 2A swimming championships. the final 3 rounds -- 4 in some instances -- of the basketball playoffs and the start of the spring sports schedule.
I think we can all agree it's better than the alternative.
And I think we can all agree its just delaying the inevitable.
With the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommending -- and that might be the wrong phrasing to use -- we not gather in large groups until May 10, the two weeks being currently used by the PIAA still falls 9 days short of the May 10 date the CDC threw out originally, so best case, we're probably looking at another PIAA postponement announcement.
Once again, postponement > cancellation.
Every high school basketball player, swimmer and spring athlete out there will take the potential of completing the season over not having one any day.
Whether they know it or not, the PIAA is running out of time to get everything in.
The baseball and softball teams will eventually run into the conundrum of losing their players to summer travel/rec teams in June or July and I'm pretty sure there's plenty of kids -- or maybe more accurately their parents -- that would leave their high school club for other obligations that were paid for if you catch my drift.
So extending the state tournament much past the Fourth of July might create some serious issues for baseball and softball.
Not to mention, the longer the kids are away from the sport, the longer they'll need to prepare.
Sure, kids can get out and run or throw or put up some shots on their own, but that only helps a handful of the affected athletes.
What about the pole vaulters? Or the long-distance swimmers? The baseball pitchers?
Four high school coaches I talked to last week -- Grove City baseball coach Billy Herman and track coach Ben English, Lakeview track mentor Ryan Harold and Slippery Rock baseball coach Fred Pryor -- specifically mentioned having reservations of jumping right back into meets without the appropriate time to ramp up their athletes' conditioning.
For the record, both softball coaches -- Lakeview's Alan Hermann and Mercer's Jack Trott -- thought softball would need a few days to a week to prepare for a season.
Granted I haven't talked with a swimming coach -- both Grove City and Slippery Rock had athletes qualify -- but I saw an alleged 3A swimming coach arguing with the Erie Times News' Tom Reisenweber on Twitter Monday night about how long it would take for swimmers to get ready for a meet.
This tweeter alleged state-caliber swimmers would want 4-6 months to mentally and physically prepare for the state meet and most are more interested in the dropping of their times than where they finish whenever the PIAA completes the 2A finals.
While both have Tom and this tweeter have their points, I tend to side with Tom -- as much as it pains me to do so -- here especially in regards to the seniors as long as the kids were given enough time to avoid serious injury.
It wouldn't be the best situation, but who wouldn't take the opportunity to jump back into the pool or slip on your uniform one more time even if it meant you weren't at tip-top shape?
I never swam competitively and didn't play baseball or basketball past middle school, but I played football until my senior year in high school at Slippery Rock.
I can you tell you unequivocally that I'd put on a helmet and shoulder pads right now for one last opportunity to play football and I'd bet the vast majority of adults in my situation would say the same thing.
Which is why postponement > cancellation!
COREY J. CORBIN is a sports correspondent for The Allied News. He can be reached at gcsportsguy@yahoo.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.