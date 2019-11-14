The historic season for Coach Tim Coryea’s Mercer High girls soccer team ended on Saturday with a 3-0 loss to Shady Side Academy in the PIAA Class 1A quarterfinals at Slippery Rock High School.
Mercer (18-4-1) captured the program’s first-ever District 10 girls soccer championship on Oct. 30 with a win over Iroquois while Shady Side Academy (19-1) captured the District 7 title.
The Lady M’s and Indians battled through a scoreless first half on Saturday.
Shady Side Academy took a 2-0 lead when Melissa Riggins and Sophia White scored in a span of 1:13 midway throughthe 2nd half. Riggins then tacked on another goal with just over 5 minutes left in regulation.
Mercer goalkeeper Bailey Grossman registered 9 saves in the loss.
“We played a really good private school and held them for 60 minutes, but we made a little mistake down the wing and they scored and that took some energy out of us,” said Coryea. “We had some chances but we didn’t capitalize.
“It was a great run, winning D-10, which Mercer has never done on the girls side, and to make it to the final eight in the state – it’s tough to do when you’re a public school. We had a great team from a small district and we always keep finding talent here.”
Mercer loses 6 seniors to graduation: Darby Miller, Emily Hostetler, Ella Gardner, Sara Coryea, Arielle Reiser and Breanna Ohlbeck.
District 10 Region 1 champion Mercer beat Seneca (3-2) in the district quarterfinals, ousted Eisenhower (2-1) in the semifinals and then captured the D-10 crown with a 3-1 win over Iroquois.
Mercer then advanced to the PIAA playoffs for the first time in program history and defeated District 6 champion West Branch, 3-1, on Tuesday at Franklin High School.
Coach Mary Lynch’s Shady Side Academy squad beat Greensburg Central Catholic, 2-1, for the D-7 crown. It was SSA’s 1st WPIAL title since 2016 and 4th since 2010. The Lady Indians routed Everett, 9-0, in the 1st round of the state playoffs Tuesday.
Last year, SSA lost to Freedom, 3-2, in 2OT in the PIAA semifinals. Freedom then suffered a 3-2 loss in OT to Southern Columbia for the title. On the way to the semis, SSA ousted Wilmington, 5-0, in the quarterfinals.
SSA won the PIAA championship in 2017 (beat Wilmington 6-0 in 1st round) and was runner-up in 2016.
SSA will play Greensburg Central Catholic on Tuesday in the semifinals. GCC beat Freedom, 1-0, on Saturday.
