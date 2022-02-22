WEST SUNBURY — The Slippery Rock boys basketball team ended the regular season on the right note.
The Rockets won their fourth straight contest with a 59-35 victory over host Moniteau Saturday in an inter-district clash.
“Getting a win to end the regular season is always a good thing and it’s a great way to finish off the year on a four-game winning streak heading into the playoffs,” Slippery Rock coach AJ Motta said. “It wasn’t a flawless game on our part, but we did enough to win.”
On the strength of their late season successes, the Rockets (13-9) — who won six-of-seven down the stretch — are back in the District 10 playoffs and will meet rival Grove City (13-8) at 730 p.m. Thursday at Sharon High School in the 4A quarterfinals.
“I thought we had a really good season,” Motta said. “Every year that I’ve been here, we’ve slowly improved. This is one of the better seasons Slippery Rock has had in the past 15 to 20 years in terms of records, so I’m happy for the boys. We’ve talked about making history and changing our footprint at the school. For that, I’m excited for them.
“We’re peaking at the right time and the guys are really playing well. I’m incredibly happy with how we’re playing right now. The guys are playing loose and the guys are playing free. I think that’s translating into the success we’ve been having. We’re running the same stuff we have all year. They’re just getting better and better at our stuff. We’re really excited to be headed to the playoffs. It’s going to be a one-game season from here on out, so that’s exciting.”
Saturday afternoon, the Rockets used runs of 7-0 (first quarter), 12-0 (second) and 11-0 (third) to cruise to victory over their District 9 neighbors, while holding Moniteau to a combined 12 points in the second and fourth quarters.
“We talk about closing quarters and halves really well and I thought we did that,” Motta said. “It was good to close out the half on a high note and go into the locker room with some momentum.”
Those runs were spearheaded by Rockets defenders getting their hands in passing lanes, leading to multiple deflections and 14 Moniteau turnovers.
“That’s something we’ve done really well during this winning streak for us,” Motta said. “We’ve done a great job of helping the helper and being in really good spots to force really tough passes to get hands on balls and force steals which has been key for us when we can get out in transition.”
Despite scoring just two points in the game, senior Walker Vogan stepped up in a huge way for Slippery Rock, delivering multiple assists to cutting teammates from the elbow. Vogan finished with 11 rebounds, five assists, a steal and a block.
“It’s really nice when our offense works like that,” Motta said. “You can draw up all the plays you want but unless you have the guys to go and execute it, it can be really tough. We have the guys that can go out and execute it.
“I thought Walker did a nice job in the high post. We had a multitude of guys on the wing cutting. All of those guys are really good of doing that specific job and what we’re asking them to do in our offense.”
With Vogan leading the way, Slippery Rock was an unselfish bunch, handing out 15 assists on 23 made buckets. Jacob Wolak (four), John Sabo (three), Elam Pyle (two) and Brady Prementine (one) were all credited with assists.
“We’ve been sharing the ball really well as of late,” Motta said. “The other night against Fort LeBoeuf, I think we had 21 assists. The higher the number gets means our offense is clicking well and guys aren’t getting too sticky with the ball and trying to do too much themselves. For the offense we run, high assist numbers are needed to be successful.”
The unselfish play led to four Rockets — Shane Thompson (12), Elam Pyle (11 points, four rebounds), Dylan Gordon (11 points) and Jacob Wolak (10 points, two steals) — landing in double figures.
“The balance today was great,” Motta said. “I can’t complain about that. It’s nice when guys go off for big numbers, but it’s also nice when four guys go off pretty evenly. Because at that point, it becomes who do you stop? That’s a fun problem for the other coach to figure out at times with our offense.”
NOTES: Moniteau’s Hunter Magerto suffered a lower leg injury midway through the first quarter and had to carried off the floor by coaches and teammates. He did not return to the game. ... The game was stopped immediately after the Warriors secured the opening tip to allow injured senior Caden Roxberry to be replaced without suffering further injury. ... Ryan Jewart led Moniteau with 10 points. ... Moniteau held a slim 36-32 edge on the glass but committed one more turnover (14-13). ... Slippery Rock made 23-of-52 attempts from the field and all six freebies, while the Warriors knocked down 15-of-51 of their field goal attempts.
SLIPPERY ROCK 19 15 15 10 59
MONITEAU 12 4 11 8 35
SLIPPERY ROCK — Sabo 3-0-0-6, Gordon 4-1-1-11, Vogan 1-0-0-2, Wolak 4-2-2-10, Pyle 3-2-2-11, B. Prementine 2-0-0-5, Thompson 5-1-1-12, L. Prementine 0-0-0-0, Schwartz 1-0-0-2, Allen 0-0-0-0, Parson 0-0-0-0, Massella 0-0-0-0, Longas 0-0-0-0, Parson 0-0-0-0, Grupp 0-0-0-0, Strabyla 0-0-0-0; 3-POINT GOALS: Pyle 3, Gordon 2, B. Prementine, Thompson; TOTALS: 23-6-6-59.
MONITEAU — Delarosa-Rugg 0-0-0-0, Martino 1-0-0-2, Jackson 0-1-2-1, L. Kelly 0-0-0-0, Dessicino 4-0-0-8, N. Kelly 0-0-0-0, Magerto 1-0-0-2, Jewart 4-0-0-10, Pry 3-2-2-8, Thomas 2-0-2-4, Roxberry 0-0-0-0; 3-POINT GOALS: Jewart 2; TOTALS: 15-3-6-35.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.