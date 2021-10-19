Grove City, PA (16127)

Today

Partly cloudy skies this morning. Thunderstorms likely during the afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 68F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Cloudy with showers. Thunder is possible early. Low 47F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.