LETTERS
Vandalizing signs is an un-American act thatshows lack of respect
Andrew Harkulich
Farrell
Political season is in full swing. There is a great divide in philosophy between the Democrat and the Republican Party.
This is definitely a polarizing election. But having said this, I have never seen such hate and anger from a group of people that is going around the county stealing and vandalizing Biden signs, more than 300. This is an un-American act. There have been numerous Trump signs out on the roads and people’s property for 3.5 years with hardly any, if any, vandalism.
The First Amendment is clear in the Constitution that we all have freedom of speech. It doesn’t say I have to agree with someone’s ideas or beliefs to have this freedom.
I know there is a lot of passion from both sides, but we should all be able to agree to disagree and respect each other’s beliefs and move on.
Remember when you take someone’s signs, that’s their property. This is a crime punishable by a fine of up to $2,500 and time in jail.
Also something to think about when you steal signs: You are just giving more money to the campaign. Almost everyone who has had signs stolen or vandalized has just bought another one, sometimes two.
I’m sure the Biden campaign thanks you for that. It’s time to get America back to a decent civil path toward a more perfect Union. Vote for civil decency in 2020.
Harkulich is Mercer County Democratic chairman.
Trump’s lies about voting by mail damage democracy
Barbara Jordan
Mercer
Trump is infamous for his lies, tens of thousands of them at this point in his presidency. We all know the lie about being a self-made man. His father gave him more than $413 million.
But the current lie about vote-by-mail has to be one of the most damaging to our democracy. While lies to feed his narcissistic ego are disgusting, this lie is designed to call into question our constitutional means of electing a president.
Anyone who has voted by mail knows that, in Pennsylvania, it is the same as absentee voting. You request a ballot, it is sent to you, you fill it out, sign it, and send it back. YOU SIGN IT. That signature is verified with the one on record at the voters registration office before that ballot is counted.
Unless someone is a heck of a forger, that ballot cannot be counted without your signature. How hard is that to understand?
But the king of the lie wants you to believe that there is fraud afoot. He wants to tear down the legitimacy of your vote.
All you cult believers can say what you will, but this man will continually lie to you right through another term. Is that really what you want?
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.