Grove City, PA (16127)

Today

Snow this evening will transition to snow showers overnight. Low 22F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Snow this evening will transition to snow showers overnight. Low 22F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Higher wind gusts possible.