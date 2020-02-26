LETTERS
Laws, county shelters needed to address cat dumping
Debbie Shaulis
Mercer
In Pennsylvania, pets are considered personal property. If we were letting people dump their other personal property, like unwanted furniture, clothes, other household items, and tires on our lawns, something would be done about it. People would be in an uproar.
Why do we allow people to dump their unwanted cats on our property? Why do we not have laws preventing this from happening? Why do we not have a place for all unwanted cats to go to? Why are our citizens complacent with the situation we now have? Why are they not demanding solutions and laws to correct this problem?
Dumping or abandoning a cat should be against the law. We have laws against dumping trash, but not against dumping a living creature that is dependent on us and feels pain, hunger, and emotions. We need lawmakers to update our laws, and if they won’t, we need to vote in ones that will.
Dumping any pet outside somewhere is inhumane and not morally acceptable. Owners also need to make the effort to get their unwanted pets to a proper place. That is part of the responsibility owners take on when they get a pet, even if that means driving to Ohio or Pittsburgh. Mercer County does not have a shelter where anyone living in the county can take a pet and they will actually accept it. (There are other counties without a county shelter.)
We do not have a law requiring people spay and neuter their pets. So they are free to produce more than they want or that they can care for properly. Some animals will leave in search of food, water, shelter, or an unspayed female, ending up on an innocent victim’s property. An unneutered male cat can smell an unspayed female two miles away. Some will be taken and dumped on one of us. Some will be taken and dumped out in the woods to die. Caring for the pet overpopulation takes a lot of money and effort. Doesn’t it make more sense to stop them from being born to begin with? Pet owners are responsible for caring for their animal, including spaying or neutering it. They are obviously not doing this when it comes to their cats. Therefore, we need a law to compel them to fulfill their responsibility.
We need to speak up and demand our state, county, city, and township officials do what needs to be done to stop the cats from being dumped on us. (There is a law forbidding the dumping of dogs only.) If they continue to do nothing, vote them out of office and replace them with someone who will. Our current and past leaders have been getting away with doing nothing about it for way too long.
Citizens group meetings disclose hazards of landfill
Judy Hines
Mercer
By attending the Citizens’ Environmental Association of the Slippery Rock Area meeting on Wednesday, Feb. 19, in Grove City, my eyes were opened to the ongoing health threat facing our community. Information was shared that every Grove City resident needs to be aware of — vital information that will affect the health and well-being of citizens living in the Grove City and surrounding area, shopping at the Grove City Outlets, eating at the restaurants, using the Grove City Airport and staying at the hotels. This pertinent information is explained at each CEASRA meeting.
At Wednesday’s meeting, the use of radioactive fracking waste water at the proposed Tri-County landfill on Route 208 was discussed as a concern for the citizens living and working in the area. Another urgent topic of concern discussed at the meeting was the use of radioactive fracking waste used on roads and landfills throughout the state.
To become informed on the hazards that can occur to you and your community from the proposed landfill I urge you to attend the next CEASRA meeting at 6:30 p.m. March 11 at the Grove City Municipal Building.
For questions, email ceasra@zoominternet.net. For more information go to No Trash Mountain on Facebook or CEASRAPA.com.
Take the time to attend these meetings. You will meet your friends and neighbors who are working hard to protect your water, land and your health.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.