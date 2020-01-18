Grove City, PA (16127)

Today

A mixture of winter precipitation this morning. Then snow mixing with rain at times this afternoon. High around 40F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow and ice accumulating 3 to 5 inches..

Tonight

Cloudy with rain and snow this evening. Snow showers overnight. Low 19F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Higher wind gusts possible.