Pandemic is testing characteristics we've neglected

There’s an interesting thing about wearing face masks during a global pandemic — they don’t do much to prevent the wearer from contracting the disease.
With an illness like COVID-19, which can be transmitted by people who aren’t sick yet, we wear masks not to protect ourselves, but to protect others. When we wear the masks, we’re potentially saving the lives of people we don’t know and probably never will even meet.
That makes the masks a metaphor of sorts for this entire health crisis.
Like all of nature, humans repeat the behavior that wins rewards. And, for a long time, our society has rewarded self-interest.
In less than 50 years, we have gone from former Vice President Hubert H. Humphrey’s admonition — “The moral test of government is how that government treats those who are in the dawn of life, the children; those who are in the twilight of life, the elderly; and those who are in shadows of life, the sick, the needy, and the handicapped” — to “Looking out for Number 1.”
Now, we face a health crisis that tests our society in a way that it has become ill-equipped to respond. We are now being called upon to act for the benefit of others, rather than ourselves.
Predictably, there are people who, for a variety of reasons, have responded poorly.
But those are a minority.
The rule, rather than the exception, are businesses like Anderson Coach and Travel — which is taking a financial drubbing right now as COVID-19 relief plans have conspicuously excluded bus transportation like theirs — which is helping to deliver food to students who are experiencing food insecurity.
Or the Stitch Brigade, a county-based sewing group that has been making masks, an increasingly demanded commodity.
That list of people and organizations that are rising to this challenge is nowhere near complete, but they, and you, are displaying a spirit of community that can get us through this.
Now the challenge becomes continuing with the empathy and consideration for others that already been tapped as we begin lifting restrictions on our lives and our businesses.
And to continue putting others befor e ourselves once we return to normal — or as close to “normal” as possible.
ERIC POOLE is assistant editor for news at The Herald in Sharon.
